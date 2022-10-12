Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral tattoos are designed to be absorbed by the skin and disappear within 9 to 15 months. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo)

The Emphemeral studio in Houston's Montrose neighborhood looks more like a swank hair salon than a traditional tattoo parlor. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo)

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo)

I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.

Say hello to Ephemeral, the uber chic tattoo studio (don’t call it a parlor) in Montrose that is bringing big changes to the world of tattoos.

As the name implies, Ephemeral creates tattoos that disappear within nine to 15 months. So if your lover who inspired your tattoo turns out to be fickle, no worries. The offending name will soon vanish, just as he or she did.

The Ephemeral motto: “Regret nothing. Made to fade.”

The California-based company has opened its first Texas studio in Montrose at 1665 Westheimer and it’s a beauty, resembling more a high-end salon or even a cozy watering hole. The elevated atmosphere at this new Houston tattoo parlor creates a sense of comfort from the start.

Just like traditional tattoos, Ephemeral images are applied with needles by artists. The difference is that the ink fades away. The Houston studio is currently staffed with four artists and three customer service reps with plans for future growth.

“Our goal with our first five studios (in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta and now Houston) was to reach as many U.S. regions as possible in cities that reflect our shared passion for cultural diversity and richness,” Ephemeral CEO Jeff Liu tells PaperCity. “It was a no brainer to make Houston our first Southern studio, given its minority-majority population and its claim as the parent city of some of the most renowned cultural pioneers in the country.”

The concept of the temporary tattoo was borne of three chemical engineer PhDs who met during studies at New York University and who shared familial beliefs that tattoos were taboo. But what if the body art wasnt’ permanent, the guys pondered? It took seven years to develop the ink that would be broken down by the body’s natural mechanisms. Basically, the ink is biodegradable. And voila! Ephemeral was created.

See an illustration of how the process works here.

“At Ephemeral, we know the need for self expression and a tattoo that changes as you do is ubiquitous,” Liu says. “Therefore, we’re committed to expanding in a way that will make our ink as accessible as possible to people.”