Fabergé’s Fabled Past Leads to Modern Marvels — the Real Story of a Show-Stopping Collection

Few jewelry houses have a more storied or fascinating history than Fabergé. The favorite jeweler of Russia’s last Imperial family ― the Romanovs, is endlessly enthralling. And the designs of its founder Peter Carl Fabergé were as much artwork as they were genius flights of fantasy.

The world has been awestruck by his most notable creations ― the Imperial Easter Eggs ― which he created as very personal gifts from Russia’s last Tsars. Ten eggs were produced from 1885 to 1893 during the reign of Emperor Alexander III; 40 more were created during the rule of his son, Nicholas II ― two were presented each year, one for his mother, the dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, the second for his wife, Empress Alexandra.

Each of the commissioned gifts were very personal mementos, such as the Coronation Egg, which was present by Emperor Nicholas II to his wife on the occasion of her entry into Moscow on the day of their coronation. The outer shell is a brilliant, translucent yellow guilloché enamel. The design recalled the heavy Cloth of Gold robe she wore at the ceremony. It opens to reveal a surprise ― a golden, miniature replica of the Buckendahl carriage she arrived in.

Fabergé’s designs became increasingly more elaborate, with some even incorporating automatons of swans and peacocks. But each held a surprise. Production halted with the end of the empire at the dawn of Russian revolution in 1916. Only 50 such Imperial Eggs are known to exist and when they come up for auction, their rarity and regal provenance command multi-million dollar sums.

Today’s modern Fabergé jewelry designs incorporate the stylings of those age-old Easter eggs, drawing upon their delicious intrigue and translating them for today’s sophisticated and discerning audience.

Impératrice Emerald tassel pendant featuring round emeralds, round white diamonds and a tassel of emerald beads, all set in 18 karat white gold.

The modern luxury brand makes a playful interpretation of Fabergé’s storied heritage. Take for instance the Impératrice Emerald Tassel Pendant featuring round emeralds, round white diamonds and a tassel of emerald beads, all set in 18 karat white gold. The fresh and stylish design is reminiscent of jewels that once adorned the royal family ― and they still make a statement today.

Another pendant necklace harkens back to the very first Imperial Easter Egg ― known as the Hen Egg of 1885. The Palais Tsarskoye Selo white locket pendant features round white diamonds and opalescent guilloché enamel, set in 18 karat yellow gold. The locket opens to reveal an 18 karat yellow gold hen.

The Palais Tsarskoye Selo locket opens to reveal an 18 karat yellow gold hen.

Fabergé is also renowned for two other distinctive hallmarks. The first is its explosive color palette, with vibrant tones of the St. Petersburg architectural palate ― rich ruby, sapphire and emerald gemstones complemented by a colorful palette of enamels.

Emotion multi-colored cluster ring encrusted with sapphires, white diamonds, rubies, tsavorites and emeralds, set in 18 karat yellow gold.

The Emotion Collection is infused with that same intensity, like the Emotion Multicolored Gemstone earrings, or the modern and fantastical Emotion Multicolored Ring encrusted with sapphires, white diamonds, rubies, tsavorites and emeralds, set in 18 karat yellow gold.

The Fabergé Empress suite includes an emerald ring that is a single 22.31 carat sugarloaf Gemfields Zambian emerald set in 18 karat white gold ― adorned with 74 brilliant cut white diamonds.

The other timeless technique employed by Peter Carl Fabergé and perfected by his craftspeople is of course the application of opalescent guilloché enamel to his designs. Fabergé designs seem to glow, with their unique use of enamel to capture color and light, adding a unique movement to many of the iconic designs. Take the modern Palais Tsarskoye Selo Turquoise Cross-over Ring featuring turquoise guilloché enamel and white diamonds.

The new collection includes many pillowy designs in the Treillage Collection, which is inspired by the Diamond Trellis Egg created by Fabergé in 1892. The evocative designs, with their soft, tactile and gemstone-set quilting, represent the perfect marriage of heritage and modernity.

Fabergé embraces classic elements as well with its elegant, modern watches. The GPHG award winning Compliquée Peacock timepiece collection pays homage to the famous Peacock Egg of 1908, with its dazzling automaton peacock which unfolds its feathers to the delight of anyone lucky enough to wear it on their wrist.

The face of these watches feature peacock feathers steadily fanning throughout the day. The crystal back face also allows for observation of the timepiece’s intricate movements.

Fabergé allows admirers to bask in the glow of timeless masterworks, welcoming them into your life. You don’t have to live in a Winter Palace to be mesmerized by Fabergé. These are timeless treasures made by one of the most iconic jewelry houses of all time.

