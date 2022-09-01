Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall

Fall and fashion are essentially synonymous. ‘Tis the season of ushering out summer sundresses and swapping our closets for autumn hues. And, as Fashion Week kicks off right after Labor Day weekend, there’s no denying summer is in the rearview mirror. Dallasites are always some of the best dressed for the fall season. Much of that is thanks to the luxury shopping destination Highland Park Village, which always ensures that we stay in vogue.

As experts in all things fashion, Highland Park Village has revealed its coveted lookbook (shot at the magnificent Hall of State — a historical landmark in Fair Park) for the busy season ahead featuring looks perfect for any event on your agenda. The fashion experts are seeing a variety of trends this season, including metallic, nature-inspired and monochromatic pieces.

Explore on-trend, ready-to-wear fashions and accessories in the Fall 2022 Lookbook and then spend an afternoon or two shopping the looks at Highland Park Village.

Carolina Herrera once again creates a show-stopping look using a variety of neutrals and metallics. The fitted bodice makes way for a flared skirt that is sure to make a statement on the fall philanthropy circuit this season.

Carolina Herrera

31 Highland Park Village

(214) 219-6060

Dior sets a new bar, playing with neutrals in their expertly cut outerwear. With clean lines and soft wool, this rich camel coat from Dior’s fall collection is a sophisticated topper to any ensemble. Paired with a leather corset over the coat, a classic staple is converted into a jaw-dropping statement for weathering the chilly temps this year.

Dior

12 Highland Park Village

(214) 520-6494

The emergence of the fall season means back to work. Help yourself, or the man in your life, say “adieu” to the mountains and “hello” to the city with a new piece from Audemars Piguet. From the office to happy hour, an Audemars Piguet watch is the perfect accent for any outfit.

Audemars Piguet

53 Highland Park Village

(469) 217-7102

The monochromatic trend doesn’t have to be boring. Dallasites like to make a statement, and this look by Valentino certainly achieves this goal. The house turns heads this season with the bold use of pink from head to toe creating an iconic sleek, yet streamlined, look.

Valentino

9B Highland Park Village

(469) 868-6062

Brunello Cucinelli is just one of those houses that personifies fall. Step into style with cozy pieces to layer. From blouses and jackets to sweaters and trousers, the neutral color palette of the fall collection allows for luxurious everyday looks.

Brunello Cucinelli

46 Highland Park Village

(214) 520-9500

Leaning into metallics, Etro creates a sleek, glam look. The change in color throughout this dress creates definition throughout the top and midsection, yet draws eyes to the legs with a perfectly cut slit.

Etro

8C Highland Park Village

(214) 520-8000

A native Texan, Lela Rose continues to propel Dallasites to the top of “Best Dressed” lists. Fall 2022 is no different as the collection plays with a variety of textures and layers, including this emerald dress that falls just off the shoulder while still embracing depth and movement.

Lela Rose

69 Highland Park Village

(214) 599-6283

Van Cleef & Arpels offers pieces of all sizes to make a subtle — but significant — statement this fall season. While embracing neutrals and autumn hues, a perfectly placed accent from Van Cleef & Arpels can bring an outfit together.

Van Cleef & Arpels

94 Highland Park Village

(214) 210-0982

There’s no name in fashion quite like Ralph Lauren. Season after season, the brand continues to lead in classic, on-trend looks and this fall is no exception. With everything from lace to turtlenecks, the attention to timelessness strikes once again and includes staples that will remain favorites in your closet for years to come.

Ralph Lauren

58 Highland Park Village

(214) 522-5270

Tom Ford offers designs this season that are at the perfect intersection of trendiness and class. This look from the fall collection brings a pop of color to the monochromatic trend with a punch of blue across a variety of layers.

Tom Ford

50 Highland Park Village

(214) 854-3970

