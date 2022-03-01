Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook

Say hello to spring with classic and elegant looks from Hadleigh's .

The smell of spring is in the air once again, and Dallasites are refreshing their wardrobes to welcome in the new season. Shoppers need not look any further than Highland Park Village, where fresh Spring-Summer 2022 Collections are now in store at their favorite brands – including alice + olivia, Carolina Herrera, Dior, FENDI, LoveShackFancy, Tom Ford, Valentino, Veronica Beard, and more.

As the experts in all things fashion for more than 90 years, Highland Park Village has once again revealed its coveted lookbook for the season. The lookbook highlights this year’s hottest trends. Exciting new fashions boasting bold colors, intricate patterns, and even subtle sequins will prepare us for a springy season ahead. The luxury shopping mecca offers countless opportunities to freshen up your current wardrobe with long hemlines, feminine silhouettes, and florals for that elevated look needed to step into the upcoming social season.

Let’s dive into Highland Park Village’s Spring-Summer 2022 looks.

Jimmy Choo kicks off the spring season with jaw-dropping heels.

Step out in style with this stunning new pair of heels from Jimmy Choo. The bold color and embellished strap are sure to be eye-catchers.

Jimmy Choo

79 Highland Park Village, Dallas

214-528-6801

Accent your spring wardrobe with accessories and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin is once again setting the standard for accessories and shoes reflecting the season’s color palette. These pastels are the perfect complement to any spring look proving that a pop of color really is necessary.

Christian Louboutin

27 Highland Park Village

214-780-0833

Bold metals meet pastels in Van Cleef & Arpels’ Spring 2022 collection.

No wardrobe is complete for the season without a piece (or two) from Van Cleef & Arpels, one of the latest luxury jewelry brands to join the Village. These pieces elude subtle elegance while mixing metals with color.

Van Cleef & Arpels

94 Highland Park Village

214-210-0982

FENDI welcomes spring with bold colors and patterns.

It’s time to part from your winter wardrobe and transition into spring style with lightweight dresses from FENDI.

FENDI

16 Highland Park Village

214-252-8820

Florals take center stage with alice + olivia this season.

Event season is back and this striking dress composed of bold colors with a floral aesthetic from alice + olivia is perfect for your warm weather fête.

alice + olivia

7b Highland Park Village

972-426-7364

This dress from Carolina Herrera for Spring captures the eye with a two-tone take on pink.

An asymmetrical silhouette combined with a two-tone pink palette from Carolina Herrera. Need we say more? It’s the perfect gala gown.

Carolina Herrera

31 Highland Park Village

214-219-6060

Texas-based designer Lela Rose debuts soft florals in this feminine silhouette.

Lela Rose is welcoming the new season with the trifecta: florals, pastels, and long hemlines.

Lela Rose

69 Highland Park Village

214-599-6283

Ralph Lauren welcomes spring with classic looks for both men and women.

There’s no name quite like Ralph Lauren when it comes to fashion. Once again, the iconic brand is debuting classic styles for both men and women this spring season that raise the bar.

Ralph Lauren

58 Highland Park Village

214-522-5270

Say hello to spring with classic and elegant looks from Hadleigh’s.

From a classic suit down to the accompanying footwear, Hadleigh’s has everything a Dallasite needs to take on the season in ultimate style.

Hadleigh’s

74 Highland Park Village

214-526-3777

To explore the entire Highland Park Village digital lookbook, visit here.