Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Discover the Season’s Latest Fashion Trends at Dallas' Luxury Shopping DestinationBY PC Studios // 03.01.22
Ralph Lauren welcomes spring with classic looks for both men and women.
Jimmy Choo kicks off the spring season with jaw-dropping heels.
Accent your spring wardrobe with accessories and shoes from Christian Louboutin.
Bold metals meet pastels in Van Cleef & Arpels Spring 2022 collection.
FENDI welcomes spring with bold colors and patterns.
Florals take center stage with alice + olivia this season.
This dress from Carolina Herrera for spring captures the eye with a two-tone take on pink.
Texas-born designer Lela Rose debuts soft florals in this feminine silhouette.
Say hello to spring with classic and elegant looks from Hadleigh's .
The smell of spring is in the air once again, and Dallasites are refreshing their wardrobes to welcome in the new season. Shoppers need not look any further than Highland Park Village, where fresh Spring-Summer 2022 Collections are now in store at their favorite brands – including alice + olivia, Carolina Herrera, Dior, FENDI, LoveShackFancy, Tom Ford, Valentino, Veronica Beard, and more.
As the experts in all things fashion for more than 90 years, Highland Park Village has once again revealed its coveted lookbook for the season. The lookbook highlights this year’s hottest trends. Exciting new fashions boasting bold colors, intricate patterns, and even subtle sequins will prepare us for a springy season ahead. The luxury shopping mecca offers countless opportunities to freshen up your current wardrobe with long hemlines, feminine silhouettes, and florals for that elevated look needed to step into the upcoming social season.
Let’s dive into Highland Park Village’s Spring-Summer 2022 looks.
Step out in style with this stunning new pair of heels from Jimmy Choo. The bold color and embellished strap are sure to be eye-catchers.
Jimmy Choo
79 Highland Park Village, Dallas
214-528-6801
Christian Louboutin is once again setting the standard for accessories and shoes reflecting the season’s color palette. These pastels are the perfect complement to any spring look proving that a pop of color really is necessary.
Christian Louboutin
27 Highland Park Village
214-780-0833
No wardrobe is complete for the season without a piece (or two) from Van Cleef & Arpels, one of the latest luxury jewelry brands to join the Village. These pieces elude subtle elegance while mixing metals with color.
Van Cleef & Arpels
94 Highland Park Village
214-210-0982
It’s time to part from your winter wardrobe and transition into spring style with lightweight dresses from FENDI.
FENDI
16 Highland Park Village
214-252-8820
Event season is back and this striking dress composed of bold colors with a floral aesthetic from alice + olivia is perfect for your warm weather fête.
alice + olivia
7b Highland Park Village
972-426-7364
An asymmetrical silhouette combined with a two-tone pink palette from Carolina Herrera. Need we say more? It’s the perfect gala gown.
Carolina Herrera
31 Highland Park Village
214-219-6060
Lela Rose is welcoming the new season with the trifecta: florals, pastels, and long hemlines.
Lela Rose
69 Highland Park Village
214-599-6283
There’s no name quite like Ralph Lauren when it comes to fashion. Once again, the iconic brand is debuting classic styles for both men and women this spring season that raise the bar.
Ralph Lauren
58 Highland Park Village
214-522-5270
From a classic suit down to the accompanying footwear, Hadleigh’s has everything a Dallasite needs to take on the season in ultimate style.
Hadleigh’s
74 Highland Park Village
214-526-3777
To explore the entire Highland Park Village digital lookbook, visit here. For more on everything Highland Park Village has to offer, click here.