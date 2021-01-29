Louis Vuitton’s Tambour watch is inspired by their iconic Damier Graphite canvas.















Fashion / Style

Fashion’s Most Exciting New Collaborations — Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Valentino Go Bold

Teaming Up to Create Something Truly Unique

BY STEVEN HEMPEL AND GEORGIE FERRELL // 01.28.21
Louis Vuitton's Tambour watch is inspired by their iconic Damier Graphite canvas.
A luxury version of the card game, We're Not Really Strangers, to connect with yourself and others.
WNRS x Valentino Box is available in a limited edition from January 2021 in select Valentino boutiques.
The North Face x Gucci collab makes camping look better than ever.
The North Face x Gucci combines luxury style with performance gear.
Highly conceptual designs are hitting the runway with fashion month in full swing across the globe. Despite a mostly virtual unveiling of top designers’ new creations, there have been a lot of innovative collections and collaborations.

Creative brands reaching across disciplines is becoming more common and notable than ever.

High-low fast-collabs came into fashion with Virgil Abloh and Off-White. Abloh brought his modern ideas with him to Louis Vuitton, which can be seen in its new Tambour watch.

Fashion collabs have evolved over the years. They now take all kinds of shapes and forms. Two brands get together and often create something entirely new. This is a look at some of most innovative new fashion collaborations:

Valentino Gets Deep

Maison Valentino has teamed up with Koreen, founder of We’re Not Really Strangers, on a new card game. Inspired by introspection and a quest to develop meaningful dialogue, the game features 25 cards with questions reflecting the shared values of both brands.

Empathy, individuality and positivity — cornerstones of both Valentino and We’re Not Really Strangers — are all on the table for the new game, envisioned by Koreen to be played among friends, loved ones, or even someone you’ve just met.

The decks feature a special collaboration design donning the V Logo Signature, and are available now. They are being distributed in limited quantities in select Valentino boutiques worldwide.

Gucci Explores The Outdoors

Iconic outdoor brand The North Face collaborated with Gucci to produce an entire line of adventure inspired luxury wear. This go anywhere, do anything line has a decidedly fashion-forward aesthetic. Yet it retains the outdoor roots of layered functionality and technical materials at its heart.

The collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, conceived by artist Allesandro Michele, spans from jackets, tees, sweats and pants to accessories, luggage and shoes. It even include tents and sleeping bags. This collab has been so popular that items are already selling out.

Sustainable materials like ECONYL have been incorporated into designs while packaging has been strategically designed to minimize the environmental impact throughout the production process.

If you’re bold enough to wear a Gucci print hiking outfit, you’ll be easy to find if you get lost in the mountain.

Louis Vuitton’s Neon Moment

Louis Vuitton’s unveiled a brand new version of the Tambour watch, first created by Louis Vuitton himself in 1888, with the bold Tambour Damier Graphite Race. The new watch draws influence from creative director Virgil Abloh with an eye-catching contrast between black, silver and green. The black rubber strap with neon green accents gives a sporty look against the stainless steel case and Damier Graphite dial with neon green printed V logo.

The watch is available in two different versions, 46 mm or 41.6 mm. This modern, fresh twist is sure to make a statement on your wrist.

Fashion collaborations are no longer about just sticking another brand’s label on an article of clothing. Contemporary designers have to be able to communicate with other creatives and conjure up something truly unique. Some collaborations and new products are unexpected, but the buzz is louder and more promising than ever before.

