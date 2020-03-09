The Fashion Podcasts, Books, and High-Tech Products We’re Loving Right Now

Eye Candy For Your Ears

Let’s face it: listening is only half the journey. You’ve got to look the part too. From Bose to Beats to Louis, enjoying your music is as much about style as it is the content. Enter Louis Vuitton’s Horizon wireless earphones. LV’s latest sonic offering is available in five fashion-forward colors — jet black, pristine white, bright red, pink, or neon yellow, embellished with your choice of the iconic LV initials or Monogram flowers. The charging case mirrors the design of the Tambour Horizon connected watch. Listening has never been so sexy.

Available for $1,090 online and at Louis Vuitton boutiques.

Food for Thought

Miu Mui has renewed its Miu Miu Musings podcast or another year. The three-part series is hosted by The Gentlewoman editor Penny Martin and features a roundtable discussion of issues facing women in contemporary society. The all-woman panel includes speakers Rosey Chan, Lauren Collins, Charlotte Cotton, Ann Friedman, Alice Rawsthorn, and Aminatou Sow, who dine and discuss topics followed by a Q&A session and further debate. Each discussion culminates with a vote either for or against the motion of the day. Settings include Skye Gyngell’s Spring restaurant in London, Angie Mar’s Beatrice Inn in NYC, and May Chow’s Little Bao in Beijing.

Complementing each setting are guests from all walks of life. For 2020, we find a discussion of the following: This House Believes it’s Time to Break up With Our Phones, We Need to Stop Taking Photographs, and There is Nothing Original Under the Sun. At approximately 40 minutes, each episode is good food for thought, or for your next walk, and can be found via your podcast provider of your choice.

Manners Maketh Man

Manners Begin at Breakfast: Modern Etiquette for Families, written by Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, is a book for children and parents alike. The handsome hardcover volume gives lessons on good manners that all families can appreciate through the words of the influential parenting blogger and mother of five. Featuring watercolor illustrations by artist Lydia Starkey, the book explores the importance of taking time to connect with our children in a world that is constantly changed by technology. With assistance from Dr. Perri Klass, pediatrician and award winning author of several books about parenting, Princess Marie-Chantal provides practical advice on the importance of raising children in a nurturing environment. It proffers the idea that instilling manners and civility begins at a young age.

The Nose Knows

Scents can evoke powerful memories. So it’s no surprise that Fendi is collaborating with perfumer Francis Kurkdjian to create a special fragrance for its famed Baguette bag. Launched in 1997, the iconic handbag was a staple of late-’90s fashion and

hit its zenith in an episode of Sex and the City when Carrie, who was being robbed on the streets of NYC, corrected the man demanding her bag, “It’s a Baguette.” The iconic silhouette, conceived by Silvia Venturini Fendi, has been reimagined countless times over the years and has even been a canvas for artists ranging from Jeff Koons and Richard Prince to Damien Hirst. With so much history, where to go from here.

The next step is Fendi Frenesia, so named because it represents a frenetic way of thinking — the idea of taking an idea and running with it. For this project, Fendi collaborated with Kurkdjian to create a bag with its own bespoke scent. Kurkdjian made his name crafting some of the world’s most famous fragrances. The perfumed Baguette uses technique patented by Kurkdjian, and is designed to keep its scent for three years. It evokes the muskiness of labdanum, leathery notes from styrax oil and vanilla bean, with contrasting May rose.

Roses Are Red….

The latest Tom Ford Private Blend fragrance has arrived. Inspired by Mr. Ford’s personal rose garden and featuring the scents of the exquisitely rare Bulgarian rose, the Turkish rose and Rose de Mai, Rose Prick is a softer, more floral scent for woman or man. With an Indonesian patchouli base offset by a spicy top of sichuan pepper and turmeric extract, the scent captures both the beauty and the danger of the prick of the rose.

Available for $335 (50ml) or $860 (250ml) at Tom Ford boutiques and Neiman Marcus.