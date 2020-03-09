Top Olympic Gymnast Shares the Story of Her Cancer Fight in River Oaks

Judy’s Mission luncheon Kittsie Klaes,Tany Jeter Klaes, Shannon Miller, Robin Klaes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon David Peck and Michelle Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Martin Bastian, Peggy Barnett, Ginger Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Catherine O’Connell, Lara Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Nicole Postolos, Sarah Joseph, Regina Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Cindy and Jim Winton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Debbie Bernstein, Lisa Ansari, Caren Hayden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Dr. Ginger Gardner, Shannon Miller and Dr. Pamela Soliman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Geoff Simpson and Jill Reno Simpson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Monica King and Fran Lapidus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Morgan Hotzel Judy’s Mission luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Crouch, Anne Stewart Judy’s Mission luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Hilaire Fisher, Pamela Solinan, Mary Kathryn Marx (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
13

Kittsie Klaes, Tany Jeter Klaes, Shannon Miller, Robin Klaes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
13

David Peck & Michelle Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
13

The Rev. Martin Bastian, Peggy Barnett, Ginger Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
13

Catherine O’Connell, Lara Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
13

Nicole Postolos, Sarah Joseph, Regina Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
13

Cindy & Jim Winton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
13

Debbie Bernstein, Lisa Ansari, Caren Hayden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
13

Dr. Ginger Gardner, Shannon Miller, Dr. Pamela Soliman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
13

Geoff & Jill Reno Simpson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
13

Monica King, Fran Lapidus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
13

Morgan Hotzel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
13

Susan Crouch, Anne Stewart (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
13

Hilaire Fisher, Pamela Soliman, Mary Kathryn Marx (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Judy’s Mission luncheon Kittsie Klaes,Tany Jeter Klaes, Shannon Miller, Robin Klaes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon David Peck and Michelle Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Martin Bastian, Peggy Barnett, Ginger Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Catherine O’Connell, Lara Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Nicole Postolos, Sarah Joseph, Regina Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Cindy and Jim Winton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Debbie Bernstein, Lisa Ansari, Caren Hayden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Dr. Ginger Gardner, Shannon Miller and Dr. Pamela Soliman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Geoff Simpson and Jill Reno Simpson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Monica King and Fran Lapidus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Morgan Hotzel Judy’s Mission luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Crouch, Anne Stewart Judy’s Mission luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Hilaire Fisher, Pamela Solinan, Mary Kathryn Marx (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / The Seen

Top Olympic Gymnast Shares the Story of Her Cancer Fight in River Oaks

Shannon Miller's New Mission of Health

BY // 03.09.20
photography Daniel Ortiz
Kittsie Klaes, Tany Jeter Klaes, Shannon Miller, Robin Klaes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David Peck & Michelle Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Rev. Martin Bastian, Peggy Barnett, Ginger Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Catherine O’Connell, Lara Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nicole Postolos, Sarah Joseph, Regina Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cindy & Jim Winton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Bernstein, Lisa Ansari, Caren Hayden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Ginger Gardner, Shannon Miller, Dr. Pamela Soliman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Geoff & Jill Reno Simpson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica King, Fran Lapidus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Morgan Hotzel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Crouch, Anne Stewart (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hilaire Fisher, Pamela Soliman, Mary Kathryn Marx (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
13

Kittsie Klaes, Tany Jeter Klaes, Shannon Miller, Robin Klaes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
13

David Peck & Michelle Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
13

The Rev. Martin Bastian, Peggy Barnett, Ginger Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
13

Catherine O’Connell, Lara Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
13

Nicole Postolos, Sarah Joseph, Regina Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
13

Cindy & Jim Winton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
13

Debbie Bernstein, Lisa Ansari, Caren Hayden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
13

Dr. Ginger Gardner, Shannon Miller, Dr. Pamela Soliman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
13

Geoff & Jill Reno Simpson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
13

Monica King, Fran Lapidus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
13

Morgan Hotzel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
13

Susan Crouch, Anne Stewart (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
13

Hilaire Fisher, Pamela Soliman, Mary Kathryn Marx (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Judy’s Mission Possible luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Who would imagine that one of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts in history, Shannon Miller, would have to face an even more formidable opponent than those in the international arena? Her biggest challenge of all was beating ovarian cancer. The winner of seven Olympic medals, including two gold, shared her story of her diagnosis at age 33, and her ability to overcome the challenges, particularly of chemo therapy, by employing the skills learned as an Olympic athlete in Houston.

Today at age 42 and cancer free, Miller is on a mission as a dedicated health and wellness advocate.

Judy’s Mission Ovarian Cancer Foundation promotes awareness about ovarian cancer, advocates for those who have been diagnosed, and funds research for the development of effective screening and treatment.

While Robin Klaes, Kittsie Klaes and Tany Jeter Klaes chaired the luncheon that raised $170,000 for the foundation, it was honorary chairs David Peck and his wife, Michelle Phillips, who had their own personal encounter with ovarian cancer.

Phillips’ mother, Mikki Phillips, was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2007, only weeks before the couple’s wedding, and passed away in 2010. The duo thus is passionate about elevating the conversation about the disease and research to find a cure.

PC Seen: Foundation board president Cindy Winton, Dr. Anil Sood, Regina Rogers, Jill Reno Simpson and Geoff Simpson, Dr. Pamela Soliman, Bailey Dalton-Binion, Morgan Hotzel, Magie Clark, Carter Wimberly, Sharon Kimble-Kramchak, Trang Cormack, and Monica King.

Judy’s Mission luncheon Kittsie Klaes,Tany Jeter Klaes, Shannon Miller, Robin Klaes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon David Peck and Michelle Phillips (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Martin Bastian, Peggy Barnett, Ginger Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Catherine O’Connell, Lara Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Nicole Postolos, Sarah Joseph, Regina Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Cindy and Jim Winton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Debbie Bernstein, Lisa Ansari, Caren Hayden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Dr. Ginger Gardner, Shannon Miller and Dr. Pamela Soliman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Geoff Simpson and Jill Reno Simpson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Monica King and Fran Lapidus (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Morgan Hotzel Judy’s Mission luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Crouch, Anne Stewart Judy’s Mission luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy’s Mission luncheon Hilaire Fisher, Pamela Solinan, Mary Kathryn Marx (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X