Top Olympic Gymnast Shares the Story of Her Cancer Fight in River Oaks

What: Judy’s Mission Possible luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Who would imagine that one of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts in history, Shannon Miller, would have to face an even more formidable opponent than those in the international arena? Her biggest challenge of all was beating ovarian cancer. The winner of seven Olympic medals, including two gold, shared her story of her diagnosis at age 33, and her ability to overcome the challenges, particularly of chemo therapy, by employing the skills learned as an Olympic athlete in Houston.

Today at age 42 and cancer free, Miller is on a mission as a dedicated health and wellness advocate.

Judy’s Mission Ovarian Cancer Foundation promotes awareness about ovarian cancer, advocates for those who have been diagnosed, and funds research for the development of effective screening and treatment.

While Robin Klaes, Kittsie Klaes and Tany Jeter Klaes chaired the luncheon that raised $170,000 for the foundation, it was honorary chairs David Peck and his wife, Michelle Phillips, who had their own personal encounter with ovarian cancer.

Phillips’ mother, Mikki Phillips, was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2007, only weeks before the couple’s wedding, and passed away in 2010. The duo thus is passionate about elevating the conversation about the disease and research to find a cure.

PC Seen: Foundation board president Cindy Winton, Dr. Anil Sood, Regina Rogers, Jill Reno Simpson and Geoff Simpson, Dr. Pamela Soliman, Bailey Dalton-Binion, Morgan Hotzel, Magie Clark, Carter Wimberly, Sharon Kimble-Kramchak, Trang Cormack, and Monica King.