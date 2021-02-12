Fashion Embraces the Future — Augmented Reality, QR Codes and New Mashups Push Things Forward

This design by Daiske Nomura draws inspiration from the many elements of the Emile Hermès collection.

The new Dior Caro bag, in black soft calfskin, is adorned with the instantly recognizable Cannage stitching.

The Valentino collection, which marked the first time the house would include men alongside women for a couture show, saw Pierpaolo Piccioli create garments that felt eminently wearable.

Moving further into 2021 and aiming for a more inventive and more positive approach to design, the fashion world is stepping out of its comfort zone — in some interesting boots, we might add.

Consider the use of augmented reality experiences and QR codes to entice shoppers, a couture show which for the first time includes men and the partnership between a legendary design house and a Swiss Olympic level equestrian.

Here is what the fashion world is buzzing about:

Rodeo Residency

Open to the public on Rodeo Drive, Louis Vuitton’s Temporary Residency showcases the Spring-Summer 2021 Men’s collection through the larger-than-life universe of The Adventures of Zoooom With Friends. Starting their journey during the 2020 Digital Fashion Week in Paris, Zoooom With Friends characters packed their Louis Vuitton trunks and climbed aboard shipping containers headed East via the Seine.

The virtual adventure with friends features both the characters and their bespoke containers amongst a full suite of menswear moments. On the building’s exterior custom AR experiences entertain while QR codes affixed to the façade activate SnapChat filters, allowing guests to interact with the characters’ animated incarnations, generating shareable content.

A New Icon Bag

The new Dior Caro bag, in black soft calfskin, is adorned with the instantly recognizable Cannage stitching.

Already being hailed as an icon, Dior’s latest handbag, the Caro, is an exquisite everyday bag with a timeless look. Meticulously crafted at the house’ atelier in Italy, each bag receives more than 18,000 stitches during the quilting process to create the subtle geometric weave of cannage.

The bag is available in Small (20x12x7cm) and Large (28x17x9cm) sizes and classic shades of black, grey, beige, ivory as well as red, sky blue, mint green and compass rose for a more edgy look. Rounding out the collection are exotic variations in shearling and raw denim. Find it at Dior boutiques and online at Dior.com. Priced from $3,800.

Hermès Cheval Punk Scarf

This design by Daiske Nomura draws inspiration from the many elements of the Emile Hermès collection.

Drawing inspiration from the Emile Hermès collection, the Cheval Punk Scarf, designed by Daiske Nomura, blends equestrian heritage, house motifs and a punk spirit in its latest release. The 100x100cm hand-rolled scarf uses Hermès’ iconic cashmere blended with silk. Find it online at hermes.com or at Hermes boutiques.

Hermès is confirming its commitment to being a sports equipment manufacturer at the highest level of equestrian competition, as Steve Guerdat, the experienced rider who has won the greatest international classes, is joining its team. Hermès draws on its expertise, its exceptional know-how, innovative creativity and exceptional materials to support high-level riding through a team of partner riders.

In this way, it nourishes and sustains its equestrian history through an ongoing dialogue between riders and saddlers — all while keeping them ultra stylish.

An Exceptional Couture Show

The Valentino Haute Couture Code Temporal collection fashion show debuted at Galleria Colonna in Rome.

Valentino’s 2021 Spring Couture show at Galleria Colonna in Rome saw Pierpaolo Piccioli, who has been at the helm since 2016, return the house to a more refined and accepting look. The collection, which marked the first time the house would include men alongside women for a couture show, has Piccioli creating garments that felt eminently wearable.

The Baroque setting, with beats of Massive Attack in the background, made for a beautiful contrast to the contemporary, beautifully cut works parading across the floor. Gone were grandiose statement wear. In their place were perfectly executed works that accented the body rather than overpowering it. Exaggerated platforms made a return to the runway, something we haven’t seen in a long time.

Named ‘Code Temporal’, the collection was Valentino’s answer to the strange year that was 2020. It showed a more subtle and subdued palette of oatmeal, rust, khaki, mud and whites alongside the occasional brightly colored neon piece. A gorgeous sculptural dress made of neoprene saw the house experimenting with new materials on traditional forms.

While classic Valentino capes found themselves accenting menswear and continuing the recent trend of gender fluidity in high fashion. Ultimately, it was a collection that was more about living in the here and now and using flawless craft to tell the story of clothing everyone can aspire to wear.

These Boots are Made for Walking

Will Louis Vuitton’s newest footwear work for you? The firm’s latest effort, the Pillow Boot, is a contrast in materials. A soft, pillowy upper with construction that hides its structured interior. Waterproof. Fun. Stylish. Easy to wear.

From track suits to dresses if you dare, they look good anywhere you want to go. Available in black, white and khaki. Find them at LV boutiques and online at louisvuitton.com.

Working It

Taking a more traditional tact, Alexander McQueen continues to expand its boots offerings for men. Case in point: The black leather lace-up Worker Boot in black shiny spazzolato calf leather, which sports an exaggerated toe shape and oversized combat rubber sole.

Design includes silver hardware and topstitch detailing. Finished with an Alexander McQueen signature in contrast on the ribbon tabs. Functional and timeless, they can be a staple in any man’s wardrobe. Available at McQueen boutiques and online at mcqueen.com, priced at $895.

Tommy, Tommy, Tommy

The exhilarating aroma of sea air, fresh aromatic notes, evergreens and citrus set the scene and mingle with deeper woody scents.

“Tommy, tommy, tommy” says the late, great Phillip Seymour Hoffman to Tom, played by Matt Damon in The Talented Mr. Ripley as they slowly sail the Mediterranean on Dickie Greenleaf’s schooner. Tom, it seems, was just being Tom, and Hoffman had his proverbial “eye” on him. Well. . . Mr. Tom Ford is up to his old tricks as well.

The man who never stops has released his latest fragrance COSTA AZZURRA, meant to capture the “relaxed and sexy mood” of the Mediterranean.

TF’s latest eau de parfum mixes cypress, oak and driftwood to produce an aquatic, slightly smokey and woodsy fragrance with subtle hints of citrus. Perfect for the upcoming Spring, it’s refreshing and enjoyable but not overpowering. Like many of Tom Ford’s scents, it works well for both sexes and continues his long line of nicely blended fragrances.

For those seeking a little escape (aren’t we all??), this nicely packaged eau de parfum is a great one. Available in 50ml for $134 and 100ml for $184. Find it at TomFord.com.