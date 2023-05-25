Ken Downing, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Carla Rockmore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fashion Lives With Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Ken Downing, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Bella Massey, Jimmy Lavigne, Francesca Massey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Joe Pacetti, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jesus Cervantes, Alfonso Serrano, Mark Carrigan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Conservatory X Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gonzalo Bueno, Travis Christian, Gray Borcherding (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Allison Poston, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Jenny Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Missy Peck, Meghan Looney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Allison Poston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Lindsey Stachelek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
01
22

Ken Downing, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

02
22

Fern Mallis, Carla Rockmore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

03
22

Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

04
22

Fashion Lives With Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

05
22

Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Ken Downing, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

06
22

Bella Massey, Jimmy Lavigne, Francesca Massey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

07
22

Joe Pacetti, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

08
22

Fern Mallis, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

09
22

Jesus Cervantes, Alfonso Serrano, Mark Carrigan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
22

The Conservatory X Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
22

Gonzalo Bueno, Travis Christian, Gray Borcherding (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
22

Allison Poston, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
22

Fern Mallis, Jenny Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
22

Missy Peck, Meghan Looney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

15
22

Fern Mallis, Allison Poston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

16
22

Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

17
22

Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

18
22

Fern Mallis, Lindsey Stachelek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

19
22

Fern Mallis, Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

20
22

Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

21
22

Fern Mallis, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

22
22

Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Ken Downing, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Carla Rockmore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fashion Lives With Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Ken Downing, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Bella Massey, Jimmy Lavigne, Francesca Massey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Joe Pacetti, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jesus Cervantes, Alfonso Serrano, Mark Carrigan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Conservatory X Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gonzalo Bueno, Travis Christian, Gray Borcherding (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Allison Poston, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Jenny Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Missy Peck, Meghan Looney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Allison Poston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Lindsey Stachelek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fashion / Style

Dallas Loves Fern Mallis — Inside the Fashion Legend’s Texas Moment

And Her Take on Lone Star Style

BY // 05.25.23
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Ken Downing, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Carla Rockmore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fashion Lives With Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Ken Downing, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Bella Massey, Jimmy Lavigne, Francesca Massey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Joe Pacetti, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jesus Cervantes, Alfonso Serrano, Mark Carrigan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Conservatory X Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gonzalo Bueno, Travis Christian, Gray Borcherding (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Allison Poston, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Jenny Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Missy Peck, Meghan Looney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Allison Poston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Lindsey Stachelek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fern Mallis, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
1
22

Ken Downing, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

2
22

Fern Mallis, Carla Rockmore (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

3
22

Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

4
22

Fashion Lives With Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

5
22

Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Ken Downing, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

6
22

Bella Massey, Jimmy Lavigne, Francesca Massey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

7
22

Joe Pacetti, Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

8
22

Fern Mallis, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

9
22

Jesus Cervantes, Alfonso Serrano, Mark Carrigan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
22

The Conservatory X Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
22

Gonzalo Bueno, Travis Christian, Gray Borcherding (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
22

Allison Poston, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
22

Fern Mallis, Jenny Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
22

Missy Peck, Meghan Looney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

15
22

Fern Mallis, Allison Poston (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

16
22

Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

17
22

Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

18
22

Fern Mallis, Lindsey Stachelek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

19
22

Fern Mallis, Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

20
22

Billy Fong, Fern Mallis, Brian Bolke (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

21
22

Fern Mallis, Elizabeth Reed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

22
22

Missy Peck (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

For those in the know, Fern Mallis is a fashion icon. The Brooklyn-born creative was the executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of American (CFDA) for ten years. During her tenure, 1991-2001, she also was the mastermind behind 7th of Sixth Productions — or as it is better known today, New York Fashion Week.

Mallis also began a wildly popular speaker series in 2011 at New York’s 92nd Street Y, where she hosted engaging, insightful conversations with some of the most respected and prestigious talents from the world of fashion — designers, models, photographers, and editors. The list of noted personalities on stage with Mallis has included Oscar de la Renta, Bill Cunningham, Iman, Marc Jacobs, Polly Mellen, and Tom Ford.

Many of those conversations, along with never-been-seen photographs, have been put into a two-volume book titled Fashion Lives: Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis. The warm and witty Mallis was recently in Dallas to accept DIFFA‘s Legend In The Fight Against AIDS Award at their annual creative black tie gala. (She was actually one of the founding members of New York’s Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS [DIFFA].) While in Dallas for the weekend, she accepted Brian Bolke’s invitation to do a book signing at the Conservatory on Two in Highland Park Village.

The ever-gracious Mallis spent time with all of her devoted fans who came to get score a signature and an obligatory selfie. She also allowed us to ask a few questions about her legendary career in fashion.

The Conservatory X Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Conservatory X Fern Mallis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

PaperCity: Dream dining companions, one on either side of you (living or dead).

Fern Mallis: Barack Obama and Steve Jobs.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS

Wittiest designer you’ve interviewed.

Michael Kors.

What you always pack for a trip.

Phone charger.

Most glamorous moment from your years working in the Fashion Week Tents at Bryant Park.

It was 20 years of glamour and thousands of moments.

Most challenging incident from your years working on the Fashion Week Tents at Bryant Park.

Shutting down fashion week on 9/11.

Best suggestion for a runway show soundtrack.

Completely depends on the show, but I love a reel of Nina Rota music.

Fashion Icon you wish you could have interviewed (living or dead). 

Ralph Lauren, Geoffrey Beene, Bill Blass, Halston, YSL.

What defines Texas style to you?

Big warm hearts and great boots.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Hôtel Swexan Announces Its First Three Restaurants and A Popular Sand Volleyball Cantina Will Close After 11 Years
Hôtel Swexan Announces Its First Three Restaurants and A Popular Sand Volleyball Cantina Will Close After 11 Years
Greenville Avenue Food News — An Iconic French Restaurant’s Last Days and a New Local Concept for the Old Blue Goose Cantina
Greenville Avenue Food News — An Iconic French Restaurant’s Last Days and a New Local Concept for the Old Blue Goose Cantina
Brooklyn Dumplings Debut in Deep Ellum, Uptown Gets a Mexican Sugar, and the AAPI Night Market Returns This Month
Brooklyn Dumplings Debut in Deep Ellum, Uptown Gets a Mexican Sugar, and the AAPI Night Market Returns This Month
Slutty Vegan Heads to Deep Ellum, Carbone’s Reopens as Barsotti’s, and Harwood Launches Its Own Beef Program
Slutty Vegan Heads to Deep Ellum, Carbone’s Reopens as Barsotti’s, and Harwood Launches Its Own Beef Program
A 16-Year-Old Opens a Bakery in University Park, Meow Wolf Announces Local Vendors, and an Uptown Staple is Moving
A 16-Year-Old Opens a Bakery in University Park, Meow Wolf Announces Local Vendors, and an Uptown Staple is Moving
New Wine and Martini Bars Dominate This Week’s Dallas Openings
New Wine and Martini Bars Dominate This Week’s Dallas Openings
read full series
De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
8 E Rivercrest
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

8 E Rivercrest
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 E Rivercrest
1626 Ebony Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1626 Ebony Lane
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1626 Ebony Lane
2711 Quenby
West University
FOR SALE

2711 Quenby
West University, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2711 Quenby
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X