Three Designer Airbnbs for an Inspired Staycation in Dallas

There are two types of staycationers. The first group revels in the comfort of a luxury hotel — preferably one with a top-tier spa. The second seeks to shake up their setting — ideally with invigorating design. In Dallas, the former has an almost infinite number of five-star options to choose from, but the latter group benefits from a niche section of the fast-growing local rental scene: unique Airbnbs executed and hosted by Dallas architects and designers.

Embedded across Dallas’ most popular neighborhoods, the following properties serve up aesthetic inspiration in addition to convenience.

The charming 1940s Tudor in Oak Cliff blends history with a modern, eclectic vibe thanks to interior designer and architect Kate Murphy, who’s applied her layered aesthetic to Dallas-Fort Worth hot spots such as Billy Can Can and Provender Hall. In place of generic rental furniture, you’ll find unique accent pieces and surprising finishes. A spa shower and a cozy firepit just sweeten the inspiration pot.

What the Reviews Say: “Kate’s place was spectacular! Her design aesthetic and attention to detail is unmatched by any Airbnb I’ve seen.” — Heather, April 2023

Situated above Duro Hospitality’s popular Sister restaurant along bustling Greenville Avenue, Casa Duro is comprised of a trio of stylish apartment rentals (named for the founders’ mothers, Susanna, Marcia, and Priscilla). There are elevated amenities like wine or light bites sent up from downstairs Café Duro (the Marcia even has a private dining room where dinner by Sister can be catered) but the interiors are the real draw.

Much of the furniture in the apartments is by American furniture maker Dessin Fournir, which faithfully reproduced European antiques by hand, often finishing them with 22K gold and rare wood veneers. Other pieces came from sources like Obsolete, an online favorite for the design-obsessed. A beautiful Hästens daybed, made in Sweden, was discovered in Dallas at Vinya.

What the Reviews Say: “The apartment was exceptionally clean and cozy. We only stayed for one night, but found the space and the location to be fantastic. The bed was truly heavenly.” — Christian, November 2022

Wes Anderson whimsy meets Texas chic at this charming rental in the heart of the Bishop Arts District. Design duo Erin and John Paul Hossley (owners of the charming Neighborhood Store + Lone Gallery in the Dallas Design District) renovated a 1930s building to create a pair of cozy retreats in 2018. Filled with slick Blu Dot furnishings and works by Texas artists, the Grande and Muy Extra Grande serve as a livable extension of the Hossleys’ modern design store.

What the Reviews Say: “Great, stylish apartment smack dab in the middle of Bishops Arts made it easy to walk, wander and explore the area with ease. Well-appointed space with detail and design aplenty. Will certainly look to book again if we’re in the neighborhood!” — Stephen, January 2023