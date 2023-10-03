This Houston-Based Clothing Brand Brings Comfort, Style, and Versatility to Travel Attire

At Foreign Fare, they believe that travel is about experiencing diverse cultures in a meaningful way.

Alongside her husband, Matt Mitchell, the duo founded Foreign Fare after years of working in retail, human resources, and hospitality. The couple is passionate about two things — entrepreneurship and travel —, which creates the perfect platform for their three businesses. Their first two businesses are Traveler’s Table, and the soon to open, Traveler’s Cart — globally-inspired restaurants with menus dedicated to exploring the world through food and drink.

And now, with Foreign Fare, you can explore that world in style too. Fashion and travel meet at the new contemporary travel clothing line that is redefining how travelers embark on an adventure.

“Born from a love of exploring exotic cultures and global flavors, Foreign Fare strives to nourish your appetite for discovery by designing clothes that are comfortable for travels both near and far and are adaptable to multiple occasions,” says Thy.

“Foreign Fare is founded on the idea that exploring the world is enriching and life-affirming, that living and traveling well are worthy ideals to pursue, and that being prepared for the journey can make all the difference. Our mission is to inspire people to explore the world in style and to create a community around the romance of travel and the spirit of adventure.”

Now available exclusively online, the apparel line has been crafted with modern adventurers in mind and is inspired by the idea that comfort and convenience should be paired with luxury and flair. The stylish and practical pieces are made from lightweight and wrinkle-resistant fabric, which makes them ideal for packing in luggage or throwing in your carry-on.

Foreign Fare’s first collection is comprised of six hero silhouettes: the Jetsetter Jacket, Flight Jumpsuit, Wrap Me Up Dress, Hideaway Hoodie, and Tour Tee & Just Go Polo. Each piece is presented in colorway options with practical design, comfort, and efficiency in mind. Prices range from $40 to $165 and are available in sizes XS through XXL.

“Travel is the very foundation of our relationship,” says Thy. “It’s what has shaped our lives, careers, and marriage. At Foreign Fare, we believe that travel is about experiencing diverse cultures in a meaningful way. Travel that takes us to the heart of a place and a culture.”

Embrace curiosity, embody the spirit of adventure, and travel stylishly with Foreign Fare.