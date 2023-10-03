The 5 Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas This Fall
Crown Block, Komodo, and More Hotspots to Indulge In During the WeekendBY Megan Ziots // 10.03.23
Brunch is a favorite weekend pastime in Dallas and it’s always fun to see a restaurant we enjoy launch a new menu to spice up the options. From an epic Vegas-style buffet to a Miami-based Asian restaurant with live DJs, these are the brunch spots to try right now in Dallas.
One of the most highly anticipated new restaurants of the year, this steak and seafood spot at the top of Reunion Tower is a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. And no, Crown Block offers a Vegas-style brunch buffet and menu on Sundays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. We dined at the sky-high spot during its second-ever brunch and it’s a sight to see.
For $80 per person (plus tax and gratuity), guests get all-you-can-eat access to the sushi and seafood bar, a carving station, as well as bagels, pastries, parfaits, quiche, and dessert. You also get to choose one entree item. The Fried Chicken & Waffle is a popular choice, as is the Cowboy B.E.L.T. with bacon, egg, and tomato atop a giant piece of Sourdough.
If you want to pair an alcoholic beverage with your meal (for an extra price), there is a mimosa flight, Bloody Mary bar, cocktail, beer, and wine list.
Dea
Park Cities
7709 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
This coastal Italian restaurant from Lynae Fearing and Tracy Rathbun also just launched Sunday brunch. Served from 11 am to 3 pm, the menu features lemon ricotta French toast, bacon and eggs flatbread, wagyu steak and eggs, duck and waffles, and so much more.
Brunch sips include mimosas, Bloody Marys, espresso martinis, the Dea Orangina, and other breakfast cocktails. Each Sunday, there will also be live music from noon to 3 pm.
Opened in the former Primo’s space in Uptown, this new coastal Italian-inspired eatery was founded by Dallas hospitality group, GAP Concepts. The revamped space features a breezy outdoor patio, cozy lounge, and 3,000-square-foot dining room. And it just opened for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2:30 pm.
On the brunch menu, you’ll find avocado toast, a breakfast pizza, brunch sandwich, eggs creme fraiche, steak and eggs, and tiramisu French toast, along with several favorite dishes from their dinner menu.
Head to this Miami-based Asian restaurant in Deep Ellum for a killer weekend brunch. Featured dishes include Crispy Texas Quail and Waffles, Dynamite Crab Cake Benedict, Hong Kong-style French Toast, Japanese Pancakes, and so much more.
Each Saturday and Sunday afternoon during brunch, the restaurant hosts a live DJ.
On Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm, this new beer haven in The Colony is now hosting brunch. Start with a Beermosa (a White Wheat brew with orange juice), Bloody Mary, or mimosa flight. Signature brunch items include a Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, Sweet Cream Pancakes, Shrimp & Grits, a Brunch Burger, and more.
A highlight of this spot is the over 300 domestic and international beers available as well as 40 rotating taps.