The 5 Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas This Fall

Crown Block, Komodo, and More Hotspots to Indulge In During the Weekend

BY // 10.03.23
Komodo Brunch

Komodo's brunch menu features a Crispy Texas Quail & Waffle. (Photo by Ashley Estave)

Brunch is a favorite weekend pastime in Dallas and it’s always fun to see a restaurant we enjoy launch a new menu to spice up the options. From an epic Vegas-style buffet to a Miami-based Asian restaurant with live DJs, these are the brunch spots to try right now in Dallas.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block Brunch

Crown Block just launched their Vegas-style Sunday Brunch atop the Reunion Tower. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

One of the most highly anticipated new restaurants of the year, this steak and seafood spot at the top of Reunion Tower is a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. And no, Crown Block offers a Vegas-style brunch buffet and menu on Sundays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. We dined at the sky-high spot during its second-ever brunch and it’s a sight to see.

For $80 per person (plus tax and gratuity), guests get all-you-can-eat access to the sushi and seafood bar, a carving station, as well as bagels, pastries, parfaits, quiche, and dessert. You also get to choose one entree item. The Fried Chicken & Waffle is a popular choice, as is the Cowboy B.E.L.T. with bacon, egg, and tomato atop a giant piece of Sourdough.

If you want to pair an alcoholic beverage with your meal (for an extra price), there is a mimosa flight, Bloody Mary bar, cocktail, beer, and wine list.

Dea

Park Cities

7709 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-764-3334

Website

Dea Brunch Dallas

Dallas Italian restaurant Dea recently launched brunch with wagyu steak frites on the menu. (Photo by Chase Hall)

This coastal Italian restaurant from Lynae Fearing and Tracy Rathbun also just launched Sunday brunch. Served from 11 am to 3 pm, the menu features lemon ricotta French toast, bacon and eggs flatbread, wagyu steak and eggs, duck and waffles, and so much more.

Brunch sips include mimosas, Bloody Marys, espresso martinis, the Dea Orangina, and other breakfast cocktails. Each Sunday, there will also be live music from noon to 3 pm.

Lyla

Uptown

3309 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Lyla Dallas

Enjoy weekend brunch al fresco on Lyla's stunning patio this fall. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Opened in the former Primo’s space in Uptown, this new coastal Italian-inspired eatery was founded by Dallas hospitality group, GAP Concepts. The revamped space features a breezy outdoor patio, cozy lounge, and 3,000-square-foot dining room. And it just opened for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

On the brunch menu, you’ll find avocado toast, a breakfast pizza, brunch sandwich, eggs creme fraiche, steak and eggs, and tiramisu French toast, along with several favorite dishes from their dinner menu.

Komodo

Deep Ellum

2550 Pacific Avenue, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

Komodo Brunch

Komodo's brunch menu features a Crispy Texas Quail & Waffle. (Photo by Ashley Estave)

Head to this Miami-based Asian restaurant in Deep Ellum for a killer weekend brunch. Featured dishes include Crispy Texas Quail and Waffles, Dynamite Crab Cake Benedict, Hong Kong-style French Toast, Japanese Pancakes, and so much more.

Each Saturday and Sunday afternoon during brunch, the restaurant hosts a live DJ.

WOB Bar & Kitchen

The Colony

5774 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 110
The Colony, TX  |  Map

 

Website

World of Beer Brunch

WOB Bar & Kitchen just launched brunch in The Colony on the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm, this new beer haven in The Colony is now hosting brunch. Start with a Beermosa (a White Wheat brew with orange juice), Bloody Mary, or mimosa flight. Signature brunch items include a Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, Sweet Cream Pancakes, Shrimp & Grits, a Brunch Burger, and more.

A highlight of this spot is the over 300 domestic and international beers available as well as 40 rotating taps.

