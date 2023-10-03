The 5 Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas This Fall

One of the most highly anticipated new restaurants of the year, this steak and seafood spot at the top of Reunion Tower is a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. And no, Crown Block offers a Vegas-style brunch buffet and menu on Sundays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. We dined at the sky-high spot during its second-ever brunch and it’s a sight to see.

For $80 per person (plus tax and gratuity), guests get all-you-can-eat access to the sushi and seafood bar, a carving station, as well as bagels, pastries, parfaits, quiche, and dessert. You also get to choose one entree item. The Fried Chicken & Waffle is a popular choice, as is the Cowboy B.E.L.T. with bacon, egg, and tomato atop a giant piece of Sourdough.

If you want to pair an alcoholic beverage with your meal (for an extra price), there is a mimosa flight, Bloody Mary bar, cocktail, beer, and wine list.