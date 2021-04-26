Ridglea – The Fort’s collection of scarves and wild rags
The Fort's collection of scarves and wild rags will be one of the shops inside The Market at Ridglea.

The bottom of the deep blue sea sensory bin by The Mastin Project will keep kids engaged.

Casey Oliver, designer at Casey and Co., is part of the mix at The Market at Ridglea.

Less products believe less is more from ingredients to packaging - vegan hand balm.

Gardening Well is ready to liven up your garden and windowsills.

Fashion / Shopping

An Innovative Cooperative Retail Experience Debuts in Fort Worth This Spring

The Market at Ridglea Features Over Forty Local Makers

04.26.21
The Fort's collection of scarves and wild rags will be one of the shops inside The Market at Ridglea.

The bottom of the deep blue sea sensory bin by The Mastin Project will keep kids engaged.

Casey Oliver, designer at Casey and Co., is part of the mix at The Market at Ridglea.

Less products believe less is more from ingredients to packaging - vegan hand balm.

Gardening Well is ready to liven up your garden and windowsills.

The trend toward cooperative retail spaces is on fire. The innovative concept offers local artisans and designers the chance to display their goods, with less overhead than striking out on their own. Fort Worth is now getting its own new co-op retail experience with The Market at Ridglea, located just north of Ridglea Country Club. After gathering an eclectic mix of over forty local makers, the swank new collective will open on May 1.

The Market at Ridglea will house over 40 unique vendors, making it a fun space to explore. Among the shops, you’ll find Sugar Momma Scrubs (homemade, holistic body scrubs made right here in Fort Worth), The Mastin Project, which aims to get kids off their cell phones and get their creativity flowing with an assortment of sensory bins, Two Sisters Teahouse (wellness teas and organically grown teas), and The Fort (offers an assortment of silk scarves and wild rags to up any outfit).

Designer Casey Oliver of Casey and Co., is part of the mix at The Market at Ridglea.

 

 

From fashion boutiques to locally crafted jewelry (and even cake pops), there will be something new to explore around every corner. At Casey and Co., Beaumont-native and designer Casey Oliver displays her accessory collection, which is filled with vintage pieces using feathers, European coins, antlers, and more. The Green Queen B offers earth-minded must-haves like home goods, planters, and women’s clothing by Baillie Troskot.

A shop called Less is devoted to the sentiment that sometimes less is more, from ingredients to packaging in their body products. And just in time for summer, Gardening Well is ready to add life to your garden and windowsill.

The owner and operator of The Market at Ridglea, Amanda Wear, knows a little something about starting a small business and all the obstacles that come with it. She also owns Cowtown Couture, a women’s boutique originally started as an online business, which will have its own spot inside the new co-op.

When The Market at Ridglea debuts this spring, Fort Worth shoppers will be able to walk out stocked with a new wardrobe, an abundance of health and wellness finds, foodie finds, and unique home décor accents. Best of all, they’ll know they are supporting local start-ups with every purchase.

X