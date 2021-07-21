Joyful New River Oaks Store to Bring Kate Spade’s Spirit and Style — Your Sneak Peek at Texas’ First Frances Valentine Boutique

Frances Valentine co-founder Elyce Arons pictured here at a luncheon at Le Colonial in early February of 2020. Frances Valentine opens a boutique in River Oaks District in September. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Speaking of a designer’s death by suicide is a weird if perhaps even morbid way to begin a fashion piece. But when discussing the Frances Valentine brand, Kate Spade, who died in 2018, not only co-founded the line but also continues to be its design inspiration.

Her signature lively and playful esthetic, once available online only, is coming to Houston brick-and-mortar style in River Oaks District.

“The goal isn’t just to keep Spade’s legacy alive, it’s to capture the woman Spade might be today,” FastCompany noted in a profile on Frances Valentine co-founder and Spade best friend Elyce Arons.

When doors open on the new Frances Valentine boutique in River Oaks District the first week of September, it will mark Frances Valentine’s first store in Texas. The opening follows other stores in Palm Beach, Sag Harbor and on Madison Avenue in New York City. When it became apparent to the company that many of the brand’s fans still appreciate the personal touch that a storefront offers, they launched into brick-and-mortar. Houston is set to become the sixth Frances Valentine boutique location.

“We visited Houston last February for a trunk show and immediately fell in love with the charming River Oaks District,” Arons says in a statement.

Frances Valentine brings the brand’s ionic style to Houston with a brick-and-mortar shop in River Oaks District.

Not familiar with the brand? Frances Valentine stands for brightly colored patterns, bold palettes, colorful caftans, and an array of sweaters and tunics. The line includes adorable handbags, must-have casual jewelry, hats and shoes in every variety. The esthetic is breezy, fresh and by all measures fun. The selection of home decor items is equally spirited.

Summer Essentials Swipe

































Next

“We are thrilled that Frances Valentine selected River Oaks District as the home of its first Texas boutique,” Festival Companies CEO Rosalind Schurgin says. “Every addition to our dynamic portfolio of global luxury and contemporary designers is thoughtfully curated to enhance and complement an array of unique offerings, while appealing to our diverse, international clientele.

“The feminine, airy vibrancy of Frances Valentine designs are beautifully suited to stylish Houstonians and will also resonate with a large global audience drawn to the city’s sophisticated and plentiful retail offerings.”