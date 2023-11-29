Gifts For The 007 In Your Life — Only the Coolest Presents Worthy of a Super Secret Agent

Peter Beard's I'll Write Whenever I Can ..., 1961, platinum palladium print photographer (edition of 15) available at Staley Wise Gallery (price upon request)

Gifts for the 007 in your life are all about elevated style.

As I was writing my gift guide entries for men this holiday season, I kept finding spy-ish stuff. Sunglasses, chic safari coats, martini glasses — all the things that James Bond would have in his stylishly appointed bachelor pad. I decided why not create a separate entry for those wanting to gift 007 type items to the boy who has aspirations of being recruited to MI-6 in their life.

These are the 10 Best Gifts for the James Bond in Your Life:

These presents will have him living his best Ian Fleming life. You may want to pop on the classic Diamonds Are Forever movie while perusing this list of rare gifts for your man.

Perfect to have around for late night snacking after a day of saving the planet from a potential nuclear disaster. Like 007 himself, Baccarat crystal has stood the test of time. Craftsmanship is the heart of the glasswork house’s 250-year history. Like a secret agent, Baccarat artisans train more than a decade to master techniques of blowing, cutting, engraving and gilding.

I truly fell in love with this coat that would look effortlessly stylish either riding in first class on Air France or trekking across the Serengeti.

Every spy needs a little spot for keeping things like his cufflinks or a flash drive he just stole from a master villain’s lair embedded in a volcano.

While at Forty Five Ten consider treating yourself to something else too. Perhaps a dress that will have you looking the part of a Bond girl.

This Rohe is endlessly slinky and would look appropriate doing the tango or riding in a Chris-Craft across Lake Como for a picture perfect entrance moment. Great for channeling your inner Pussy Galore.

Tom Ford’s line epitomizes 007 and a some of his eyewear is the best route to take for everyday spy attire.

What secret agent doesn’t need a great pair of binoculars for spying on the latest villain? This stylish version is also perfect for surveying your West Texas ranch.

I fell down a rabbit hole looking up the various timepieces that Bond has worn in different movies and ultimately chose the Breitling in 1965’s Thunderball.

This 1961 platinum palladium print photograph (an edition of 15) is available at New York’s Staley Wise Gallery (price upon request). This famed photographer, who passed in 2020, led a life of travel similar to James Bond and often had a leggy model on his arm too.

Perhaps the biggest gift on the list and certainly one holiday present that never will be forgotten. Nothing says “Bond, James Bond” like a sports car like this one.

A spy needs a hideout. I’m sure 007 has memberships at Annabelle’s and 5H. So go with Texas’ local version (Dallas has a Park House and Houston will get one early in 2004) so that your man has a fitting rendezvous spot for a martini, shaken not stirred.