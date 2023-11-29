Home + Design / Society / The Seen / Texas Design Week

Scenes from Texas Design Week Dallas 2023 – Day 1

The week kicked off with panel discussions, salon talks, and did we mention cocktails

BY // 11.29.23

Texas Design Week Dallas 2023 was a week-long celebration of design with renowned designers and architects in panel discussions, illustrated talks, book signings cocktails and dinners. Day one kicked off with two panel discussions; the first sponsored by Monogram luxury appliances at Ferguson Capital Distributing showroom, where a panel of designers discussed strategies and tips for designing the perfect  kitchen. a

This year’s sponsors include Monogram. Luxury Appliances, HN Capital Partners, Dallas Design District, New Orleans Auction Galleries, Frontgate and Cosentino.

Monogram Presents Kitchen Confidential at Capital Distributing

Ross See, Caitlin Wilson, Lloyd Princeton, Denise McGaha, Gonzalo Bueno at Capital Distributing
Cearan Henley, Shawn Smith, Victoria Johnson at Capital Distributing
Ed Hill in the audience at Capital Distributing
Emma Andrews, Sarah Clifton, Brianna Walsh at Capital Distributing
Caitlin Wilson, Lloyd Princeton at Capital Distributing
Jared Hinton, Christy Marceaux, Derek McAdams at Capital Distributing
Kate Beebe at Capital Distributing
Katherine Nicholson, Brooke Dowdy, Maura Houchard at Capital Distributing
Kim Dinota, Tracy McNeese at Capital Distributing
Lloyd Princeton at Capital Distributing
Michael Bauer, Gonzalo Bueno at Capital Distributing
Gonzalo Bueno, Caitlin Wilson at Capital Distributing
Michael McCray, Brant McFarlain at Capital Distributing
Moderator Lloyd Princeton, Ross See, Denise McGaha, Gonzalo Buelo, Caitlin Wilson at Capital Distributing
Pete West at Capital Distributing
What: Monogram Luxury Appliances Presents: Kitchen Confidential — The Art of Designing the Perfect Kitchen with morning mimosas, luscious kitchens, questions and answers, strategies and tips.

Where: Ferguson Capital Distributing Showroom

FeaturingRoss See, a principal of Sees Design with offices in Oklahoma City and Dallas, is the mastermind behind the kitchens for Duro Hospitality’s eateries El Carlos Elegante, The Charles, Sister, Cafe Duro, and more, as well as stunning residential work.

Denise McGaha, a Dallas-based designer, has a stone mantel collection for Material and a furniture collection for Wildwood, and serves on the Monogram Designer Council.

Gonzalo Bueno, Principal Ten Plus Three Design, with offices in Mexico and Dallas.

Caitlin Wilson is a Dallas-based interior and product designer with wallpaper, fabric, rug, furniture, bedding, and lighting collections, and a shop on Henderson Avenue.

Lloyd Princeton, Moderator, owner Design Management Company with offices in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and London. Business consultant devoted to the interior design and architecture industries for over 20 years.

High Point: The first event of Texas Design Week Dallas 2023 answered a series of burning kitchen questions posed by moderator Lloyd Princeton and the packed audience Natural stone or quartz? (Natural.) What colors are trending? (Warm colors and golds.) What new must-haves are designers seeing? (Warming drawers and sparkling water on tap.) And the biggest question of all: What does a designer kitchen cost? (It varies, of course, but expect to spend at least $400,000.)

“There is no perfect kitchen, but there is always going to be the perfect kitchen for a client,” Bueno shared as the panel came to a close. “Get to know your client. Get to know how they cook. Then you’ll find the right countertops, woods, and lighting.”

Spotted: Cearan Henley, Brant McFarlain, Shawn Smith, Kate Beebe, Victoria Johnson, Emma Andrews, Sarah Clifton, Brianna Walsh, Katherine Nicholson, Maura Houchard, Tracy McNeese, Michael Bauer, Michael McCray, Kim Dinota

— Caitlin Clark

 

The Importance of Collaboration and Designing Green at The Luxury Bed Collection

Dan Houchard, Matt Cain, Javier Burkle at Luxury Bed
Bailey Polkinghorn, Allison Seidler at Luxury Bed
Bed sitting at The Luxury Bed Collection
Dan Houchard, Jess Prescott, Javier Burkle at Luxury Bed
Doniphan Moore, Christy Blumenfeld, Matt Cain, Dan Houchard, Javier Burkle at Luxury Bed
Javier Burkle at Luxury Bed
Jed Graham, Phil Harrison at Luxury Bed
John Bobbitt at Luxury Bed
Katherine Nicholson, Jason Needleman, Dan & Maura Houchard, Grant Jackson at Luxury Bed
Khaled Shaheen Pasha, Joani White at Luxury Bed
Mary Pat Wallace at Luxury Bed
Melissa Monroe, Erin Till at Luxury Bed
Meredith Needleman, Carlie Boone, Tracy Hardenburg at Luxury Bed
Michael Bauer, Tina Jeppeson at Luxury Bed
Natalie Forehand, Joseph Aldrich at Luxury Bed
Nicole Green, Liz Jensen at Luxury Bed
Rebekah Leal, Sydney Warrington at Luxury Bed
Richard Davis in repose at Luxury Bed
Sadie Baker, Caroline McFarland at Luxury Bed
Thomas Coffee, Kristy Blumenfeld, Adam Blumenfeld at Luxury Bed
What: The Importance of Collaboration and Designing Green — Designer, Architect, Builder, and Landscape Designer

Where: The Luxury Bed Collection

Featuring: Doniphan Moore/designer; Christy Blumenfeld/architect, Blume Architecture; Matt Cain/president, Tatum Brown Custom Homes; Dan Houchard/landscape designer, From the Ground Up; Javier Burkle/designer, Burkle Creative; and moderator Mary Pat Wallace/founder of The Luxury Bed Collection

High Point: The panel on the dais in the showroom filled with dreamy mattresses were there to share stories of successes and challenges when working as a team on a project. The crew I might dub the “Suit Squad” (Mr. Moore was in navy Thom Browne, Mr. Burkle in brown tweed, and Mr. Houchard and Mr. Cain in natty blue”) agreed that successful collaboration happens when all involved realize it’s an ensemble cast — no marquee stars.

Spotted: Lloyd Princeton walked in with his four-legged accessory, his Shiba Inu Keiko Princeton, Bailey Polkinghorn, Allison Seidler, Joseph Aldrich, Adam Blumenfeld, Dan and Maura Houchard, Grant Jackson, John Bobbitt, Katherine Nicholson, Jason Needleman, Madison Mathews, Carli Boone, Tracy Hardenburg, Meredith Needleman, Sydney Warrington, Rebekah Leal, Sadie Baker, Caroline McFarland, Nicole Green and Liz Jensen.

— Billy Fong

 

Vicente Wolf at Laura Lee Clark

Vicente Wolf at Laura Lee Clark
Charcuterie bites at Laura Lee Clark
Chocolate espresso martini at Laura Lee Clark
Clarece Creighton at Laura Lee Clark
Hannah White, Shawna Kuykendall at Laura Lee Clark
Janet Gridley, Laura Lee Clark at Laura Lee Clark
Joy Pedroza, Scott Cook, Juliana Oliveira, Jed Graham at Laura Lee Clark
Lauren Gonzalez, Angela Gonzalez at Laura Lee Clark
Lloyd Princeton at Laura Lee Clark
Oscar Ortiz, Michael Merritt at Laura Lee Clark
Russ Saour, Gosia & Jakub Staron at Laura Lee Clark
Tristin Benson, Victoria Johnson at Laura Lee Clark
Vicente Wolf, Laura Lee Clark at Laura Lee Clark
Vicente Wolf's book at Laura Lee Clark
What: Design Legend Vicente Wolf Illustrated Talk, Book Signing and Afternoon Cocktails

Where: Laura Lee Clark showroom

Featuring: Designer Vicente Wolf

CV: Cuban-American interior designer Vicente Wolf  has been named to the Designer Hall of Fame by Interior Design Magazine, Elle Décor A-List, Traditional Home Top 20 Designer, AD100, Innovator in Design by Cottages & Gardens, and appeared in the book Interior Design: The 100 Most Influential Designers of the last 100 Years (Abrams, 2018).  Wolf has collaborations withBaccarat, Ann Sacks, Tufenkian, Kravet, Niedermiaer, Henredon, and Sasaki. VW Home showroom is Vicente’s fabrics, lighting, upholstery, case good pieces, antique furniture, accessories, linens. His clients include Twyla Tharp, Clive Davis, Prince and Princess von Furstenberg, Carl Bernstein, Preston Bailey, Ralph Pucci, Julianna Margulies.

Takeaway: As Wolf spoke about his most recent projects and how his latest book, his fifth, Vicente Wolf: Creative Interior Solutions, came to be, guests sipped espresso martinis. He flips through before and after photos (from New York apartments to a Long Island house) of designs inspired by his travels around the world. “When I travel, I really see things,” Wolf says. “It opens my imagination.”

Spotted: Lauren Gonzalez, Sarah Marek, Ric and Dabney Abel, Sadie Baker, Joy Pedroza, Scott Cook, Shawna Kuykendall, Hannah White, Janet Gridley, Juliana Oliveira, Jed Graham, John Bobbitt, Michael Merritt and Oscar Ortiz

Megan Ziots

 

Sara Story at MOUS

Sara Story, Victoria Johnson at MOUS
Brant McFarlain, Justin Moon at MOUS
Cesarina Johnson, Fallyn McDougal at MOUS
Chad Dorsey, Shaun Thompson at MOUS
Charlotte Carr, Brooke Dowdy at MOUS
Christina Geyer, Ellett Miciotto, Lane Watkins at MOUS
Debra Nelson, Laurie MacCaskill at MOUS
Dianna Sheffield, Lea D'Jock at MOUS
Donophin Moore, Tanner Moussa, Erin Till, Shaun Thompson at MOUS
Ginger Curtis, Joshua Rice at MOUS
Jean Liu, Julia Duke at MOUS
Jean Liu, Katherine Nicholson, Maura Houchard, Javier Burkle at MOUS
Jonathan Sanders, Erin Till at MOUS
Juliana Oliveira, Robin Mays at MOUS
Justin Moon, Sydney Warrington at MOUS
Mackenzie Moussa Lewis, Sara Story, Tanner Moussa at MOUS
Melanie Turner, Courtney Genovese at MOUS
Michelle Moussa, Mackenzie Moussa Lewis, Austin Lewis at MOUS
Parker Beasley, Sydney Warrington at MOUS
Pete West at MOUS
Tanner Morgan, Jennifer Laouari, Rachel Whitehouse at MOUS
Viviana Ospina, Paola Rozo at MOUS
What: Design Sensation Sara Story Illustrated Talk, Book Signing, and Cocktails at MOUS.

Where: MOUS (how fitting since it was celebrating its one-year anniversary – the Dallas showroom’s premier party was during TXDW 2022)

Featuring: Designer Sara Story moderated by MOUS co-founder Tanner Moussa

High Point: They sat on the stage like two old college friends giddy to see each other. Tanner sincerely shared that he had read all about her so he knew much of Sara’s story, including the fact that she grew up in Dallas and owns a stunning Texas Hill Country ranch which appears in her first book, The Art of Home: Sara Story (Rizzoli).

Takeaway: Known for layering, collections, pedigreed furniture and art, Sara’s work has been featured in Architectural DigestElle Decor, and Galerie, among others.

Spotted: A crowd ready for cocktailing, including  MOUS co owner Mackenzie Moussa Lewis,  Chad Dorsey, Doniphan Moore, Janet Gridley, Christina Geyer, Charlotte Carr, Laura MacCaskill, Ellett Miciotto, Lane Watkins, Joshua Rice, Michelle Moussa, Ginger Curtis, Shaun Thompson, Austin Lewis, Javier Burkle, Jonathan Saunders, Jean Liu, Julia Duke, Courtney Genovese, Krista Stelling, Marla Moore, Melanie Turner. Tanner Morgan, Jennifer Laouari, Rachel Whitehouse and Lloyd Princeton.

— Billy Fong

X