Scenes from Texas Design Week Dallas 2023 – Day 1

Texas Design Week Dallas 2023 was a week-long celebration of design with renowned designers and architects in panel discussions, illustrated talks, book signings cocktails and dinners. Day one kicked off with two panel discussions; the first sponsored by Monogram luxury appliances at Ferguson Capital Distributing showroom, where a panel of designers discussed strategies and tips for designing the perfect kitchen. a

This year’s sponsors include Monogram. Luxury Appliances, HN Capital Partners, Dallas Design District, New Orleans Auction Galleries, Frontgate and Cosentino.

Monogram Presents Kitchen Confidential at Capital Distributing Jonathan Zizzo 1 15 Ross See, Caitlin Wilson, Lloyd Princeton, Denise McGaha, Gonzalo Bueno at Capital Distributing 2 15 Cearan Henley, Shawn Smith, Victoria Johnson at Capital Distributing 3 15 Ed Hill in the audience at Capital Distributing 4 15 Emma Andrews, Sarah Clifton, Brianna Walsh at Capital Distributing Elizabeth Anthony Swipe

















Next 5 15 Caitlin Wilson, Lloyd Princeton at Capital Distributing 6 15 Jared Hinton, Christy Marceaux, Derek McAdams at Capital Distributing 7 15 Kate Beebe at Capital Distributing 8 15 Katherine Nicholson, Brooke Dowdy, Maura Houchard at Capital Distributing 9 15 Kim Dinota, Tracy McNeese at Capital Distributing 10 15 Lloyd Princeton at Capital Distributing 11 15 Michael Bauer, Gonzalo Bueno at Capital Distributing 12 15 Gonzalo Bueno, Caitlin Wilson at Capital Distributing 13 15 Michael McCray, Brant McFarlain at Capital Distributing 14 15 Moderator Lloyd Princeton, Ross See, Denise McGaha, Gonzalo Buelo, Caitlin Wilson at Capital Distributing 15 15 Pete West at Capital Distributing

What: Monogram Luxury Appliances Presents: Kitchen Confidential — The Art of Designing the Perfect Kitchen with morning mimosas, luscious kitchens, questions and answers, strategies and tips.

Where: Ferguson Capital Distributing Showroom

Featuring: Ross See, a principal of Sees Design with offices in Oklahoma City and Dallas, is the mastermind behind the kitchens for Duro Hospitality’s eateries El Carlos Elegante, The Charles, Sister, Cafe Duro, and more, as well as stunning residential work.

Denise McGaha, a Dallas-based designer, has a stone mantel collection for Material and a furniture collection for Wildwood, and serves on the Monogram Designer Council.

Gonzalo Bueno, Principal Ten Plus Three Design, with offices in Mexico and Dallas.

Caitlin Wilson is a Dallas-based interior and product designer with wallpaper, fabric, rug, furniture, bedding, and lighting collections, and a shop on Henderson Avenue.

Lloyd Princeton, Moderator, owner Design Management Company with offices in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and London. Business consultant devoted to the interior design and architecture industries for over 20 years.

High Point: The first event of Texas Design Week Dallas 2023 answered a series of burning kitchen questions posed by moderator Lloyd Princeton and the packed audience Natural stone or quartz? (Natural.) What colors are trending? (Warm colors and golds.) What new must-haves are designers seeing? (Warming drawers and sparkling water on tap.) And the biggest question of all: What does a designer kitchen cost? (It varies, of course, but expect to spend at least $400,000.)

“There is no perfect kitchen, but there is always going to be the perfect kitchen for a client,” Bueno shared as the panel came to a close. “Get to know your client. Get to know how they cook. Then you’ll find the right countertops, woods, and lighting.”

Spotted: Cearan Henley, Brant McFarlain, Shawn Smith, Kate Beebe, Victoria Johnson, Emma Andrews, Sarah Clifton, Brianna Walsh, Katherine Nicholson, Maura Houchard, Tracy McNeese, Michael Bauer, Michael McCray, Kim Dinota

— Caitlin Clark

The Importance of Collaboration and Designing Green at The Luxury Bed Collection Jonathan Zizzo 1 20 Dan Houchard, Matt Cain, Javier Burkle at Luxury Bed 2 20 Bailey Polkinghorn, Allison Seidler at Luxury Bed 3 20 Bed sitting at The Luxury Bed Collection 4 20 Dan Houchard, Jess Prescott, Javier Burkle at Luxury Bed 5 20 Doniphan Moore, Christy Blumenfeld, Matt Cain, Dan Houchard, Javier Burkle at Luxury Bed 6 20 Javier Burkle at Luxury Bed 7 20 Jed Graham, Phil Harrison at Luxury Bed 8 20 John Bobbitt at Luxury Bed 9 20 Katherine Nicholson, Jason Needleman, Dan & Maura Houchard, Grant Jackson at Luxury Bed 10 20 Khaled Shaheen Pasha, Joani White at Luxury Bed 11 20 Mary Pat Wallace at Luxury Bed 12 20 Melissa Monroe, Erin Till at Luxury Bed 13 20 Meredith Needleman, Carlie Boone, Tracy Hardenburg at Luxury Bed 14 20 Michael Bauer, Tina Jeppeson at Luxury Bed 15 20 Natalie Forehand, Joseph Aldrich at Luxury Bed 16 20 Nicole Green, Liz Jensen at Luxury Bed 17 20 Rebekah Leal, Sydney Warrington at Luxury Bed 18 20 Richard Davis in repose at Luxury Bed 19 20 Sadie Baker, Caroline McFarland at Luxury Bed 20 20 Thomas Coffee, Kristy Blumenfeld, Adam Blumenfeld at Luxury Bed

What: The Importance of Collaboration and Designing Green — Designer, Architect, Builder, and Landscape Designer

Where: The Luxury Bed Collection

Featuring: Doniphan Moore/designer; Christy Blumenfeld/architect, Blume Architecture; Matt Cain/president, Tatum Brown Custom Homes; Dan Houchard/landscape designer, From the Ground Up; Javier Burkle/designer, Burkle Creative; and moderator Mary Pat Wallace/founder of The Luxury Bed Collection

High Point: The panel on the dais in the showroom filled with dreamy mattresses were there to share stories of successes and challenges when working as a team on a project. The crew I might dub the “Suit Squad” (Mr. Moore was in navy Thom Browne, Mr. Burkle in brown tweed, and Mr. Houchard and Mr. Cain in natty blue”) agreed that successful collaboration happens when all involved realize it’s an ensemble cast — no marquee stars.

Spotted: Lloyd Princeton walked in with his four-legged accessory, his Shiba Inu Keiko Princeton, Bailey Polkinghorn, Allison Seidler, Joseph Aldrich, Adam Blumenfeld, Dan and Maura Houchard, Grant Jackson, John Bobbitt, Katherine Nicholson, Jason Needleman, Madison Mathews, Carli Boone, Tracy Hardenburg, Meredith Needleman, Sydney Warrington, Rebekah Leal, Sadie Baker, Caroline McFarland, Nicole Green and Liz Jensen.

— Billy Fong

Vicente Wolf at Laura Lee Clark Jonathan Zizzo 1 14 Vicente Wolf at Laura Lee Clark 2 14 Charcuterie bites at Laura Lee Clark 3 14 Chocolate espresso martini at Laura Lee Clark 4 14 Clarece Creighton at Laura Lee Clark 5 14 Hannah White, Shawna Kuykendall at Laura Lee Clark 6 14 Janet Gridley, Laura Lee Clark at Laura Lee Clark 7 14 Joy Pedroza, Scott Cook, Juliana Oliveira, Jed Graham at Laura Lee Clark 8 14 Lauren Gonzalez, Angela Gonzalez at Laura Lee Clark 9 14 Lloyd Princeton at Laura Lee Clark 10 14 Oscar Ortiz, Michael Merritt at Laura Lee Clark 11 14 Russ Saour, Gosia & Jakub Staron at Laura Lee Clark 12 14 Tristin Benson, Victoria Johnson at Laura Lee Clark 13 14 Vicente Wolf, Laura Lee Clark at Laura Lee Clark 14 14 Vicente Wolf's book at Laura Lee Clark

What: Design Legend Vicente Wolf Illustrated Talk, Book Signing and Afternoon Cocktails

Where: Laura Lee Clark showroom

Featuring: Designer Vicente Wolf

CV: Cuban-American interior designer Vicente Wolf has been named to the Designer Hall of Fame by Interior Design Magazine, Elle Décor A-List, Traditional Home Top 20 Designer, AD100, Innovator in Design by Cottages & Gardens, and appeared in the book Interior Design: The 100 Most Influential Designers of the last 100 Years (Abrams, 2018). Wolf has collaborations withBaccarat, Ann Sacks, Tufenkian, Kravet, Niedermiaer, Henredon, and Sasaki. VW Home showroom is Vicente’s fabrics, lighting, upholstery, case good pieces, antique furniture, accessories, linens. His clients include Twyla Tharp, Clive Davis, Prince and Princess von Furstenberg, Carl Bernstein, Preston Bailey, Ralph Pucci, Julianna Margulies.

Takeaway: As Wolf spoke about his most recent projects and how his latest book, his fifth, Vicente Wolf: Creative Interior Solutions, came to be, guests sipped espresso martinis. He flips through before and after photos (from New York apartments to a Long Island house) of designs inspired by his travels around the world. “When I travel, I really see things,” Wolf says. “It opens my imagination.”

Spotted: Lauren Gonzalez, Sarah Marek, Ric and Dabney Abel, Sadie Baker, Joy Pedroza, Scott Cook, Shawna Kuykendall, Hannah White, Janet Gridley, Juliana Oliveira, Jed Graham, John Bobbitt, Michael Merritt and Oscar Ortiz

— Megan Ziots

Sara Story at MOUS George Fiala 1 22 Sara Story, Victoria Johnson at MOUS 2 22 Brant McFarlain, Justin Moon at MOUS 3 22 Cesarina Johnson, Fallyn McDougal at MOUS 4 22 Chad Dorsey, Shaun Thompson at MOUS 5 22 Charlotte Carr, Brooke Dowdy at MOUS 6 22 Christina Geyer, Ellett Miciotto, Lane Watkins at MOUS 7 22 Debra Nelson, Laurie MacCaskill at MOUS 8 22 Dianna Sheffield, Lea D'Jock at MOUS 9 22 Donophin Moore, Tanner Moussa, Erin Till, Shaun Thompson at MOUS 10 22 Ginger Curtis, Joshua Rice at MOUS 11 22 Jean Liu, Julia Duke at MOUS 12 22 Jean Liu, Katherine Nicholson, Maura Houchard, Javier Burkle at MOUS 13 22 Jonathan Sanders, Erin Till at MOUS 14 22 Juliana Oliveira, Robin Mays at MOUS 15 22 Justin Moon, Sydney Warrington at MOUS 16 22 Mackenzie Moussa Lewis, Sara Story, Tanner Moussa at MOUS 17 22 Melanie Turner, Courtney Genovese at MOUS 18 22 Michelle Moussa, Mackenzie Moussa Lewis, Austin Lewis at MOUS 19 22 Parker Beasley, Sydney Warrington at MOUS 20 22 Pete West at MOUS 21 22 Tanner Morgan, Jennifer Laouari, Rachel Whitehouse at MOUS 22 22 Viviana Ospina, Paola Rozo at MOUS

What: Design Sensation Sara Story Illustrated Talk, Book Signing, and Cocktails at MOUS.

Where: MOUS (how fitting since it was celebrating its one-year anniversary – the Dallas showroom’s premier party was during TXDW 2022)

Featuring: Designer Sara Story moderated by MOUS co-founder Tanner Moussa

High Point: They sat on the stage like two old college friends giddy to see each other. Tanner sincerely shared that he had read all about her so he knew much of Sara’s story, including the fact that she grew up in Dallas and owns a stunning Texas Hill Country ranch which appears in her first book, The Art of Home: Sara Story (Rizzoli).

Takeaway: Known for layering, collections, pedigreed furniture and art, Sara’s work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and Galerie, among others.

Spotted: A crowd ready for cocktailing, including MOUS co owner Mackenzie Moussa Lewis, Chad Dorsey, Doniphan Moore, Janet Gridley, Christina Geyer, Charlotte Carr, Laura MacCaskill, Ellett Miciotto, Lane Watkins, Joshua Rice, Michelle Moussa, Ginger Curtis, Shaun Thompson, Austin Lewis, Javier Burkle, Jonathan Saunders, Jean Liu, Julia Duke, Courtney Genovese, Krista Stelling, Marla Moore, Melanie Turner. Tanner Morgan, Jennifer Laouari, Rachel Whitehouse and Lloyd Princeton.

— Billy Fong