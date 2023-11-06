Favorite On-Demand Beauty Service Glamsquad Arrives in Houston

With five-star, convenient and customizable services that fit into clients’ everyday lives, there’s no need to trek to a salon.

Houstonians, rejoice! Glamsquad has arrived on the scene just in time for fall philanthropy events and holiday parties. Amid all the hustle and bustle, just sit back and get glam.

For the uninitiated, your life is about to be changed. Glamsquad is the go-to, on-demand beauty service in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington DC, Boston, and San Francisco. The company’s recent launches in Dallas and now Houston are its first steps into the Lone Star State.

Glamsquad hires talented and trusted beauty professionals to handle all your hair, makeup, and nail needs. The technicians are all hand-selected, background-checked, and rigorously vetted to guarantee consistent, high-quality results with every appointment. There’s no reason to fret or worry when a Glamsquad technician shows up at your door.

In fact, you should feel proud and confident booking with Glamsquad. The company is passionate about creating career opportunities for beauty professionals. They give them the technology and tools to own their career and earn a living by practicing their craft.

Aside from the safety of the service, the absolute convenience is one of Glamsquad’s biggest draws. The company provides five-star convenient and customizable services that fit into clients’ everyday lives. With no need to trek to the salon, Glamsquad clients can juggle work, childcare, and life with beauty services delivered to them, anytime, anywhere. Clients can receive services anywhere that fits their schedule best — from the house to the hotel to the office. Glamsquad technicians show up with all the necessary equipment and get to work. If you find a beauty professional you like, you can request them again.

And when Glamsquad says anytime, they truly mean it. Services are available seven days a week, 365 days a year. Clients can book as early as 6 am and as late as 9 pm, which makes post-work pedicures so much easier.

Speaking of booking, there’s no need to call the salon and wait on hold while the receptionist tries to find a time that works around your busy schedule. With Glamsquad, clients just easily book appointments for themselves directly on the website or app. While traditional shops may not have an appointment for a few days, Glamsquad services are typically available with as little as two hours’ notice.

No matter the occasion, big or small, Glamsquad is always a good idea. From your weekly mani/pedi to a fresh blowout before a big meeting or special date night makeup, getting glam always amplifies confidence. For large-scale events including corporate events, photo shoots, birthdays, bachelorette parties, and more, Glamsquad offers a dedicated concierge team. No more painful scheduling and coordinating.

And, of course, for those momentous life events like galas or weddings, Glamsquad is a no-brainer.

For brides and bridal parties, the company has a dedicated wedding team, consisting of a curated squad of bridal-certified beauty professionals and wedding concierges to support clients every step of the way, from the engagement photos to the big day.

If you’re ready to try Glamsquad for the first time yourself, you’re in luck. Just enter code PCHouston on the Glamsquad app or glamsquad.com/book for $25 off your first Glamsquad appointment. One-time use code. New clients only. Valid through 12/30/23.