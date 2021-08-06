Elin Jackson and Lindsay Curtis 1
GOLDEN boutique owners Elin Jackson and Lindsay Curtis specialize in "cool casual" looks for mother and daughter. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

GOLDEN boutique on Memorial Drive offers a variety of 'cool casual' clothing. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

GOLDEN brings some Houston distinctive styles.

The Pink City Prints Sunshine Rah Rah Dress at GOLDEN on Memorial Drive in the 77024 neighborhood. (Courtesy photo)

The Loveshackfancy Natash dress in washed denim, available at GOLDEN. (Courtesy photo)

Sundry's voile shirtdress as seen on Golden's website. (Courtesy photo)

The Caballero Collection Miki Top available at GOLDEN on Memorial Drive. (Courtesy photo)

The GOLDEN boutique delivers stylish fashion to the 77024 neighborhood. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Racks at GOLDEN are filled with styles from Frank & Eileen, Sundry, A Shirt Thing, and more. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Fashion / Shopping

Two Fashion World Vets Bring a GOLDEN Touch to Stylish New Memorial Store

A New Women's Boutique With Personalized Power

BY // 08.05.21
GOLDEN boutique owners Elin Jackson and Lindsay Curtis specialize in "cool casual" looks for mother and daughter. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
GOLDEN boutique on Memorial Drive offers a variety of 'cool casual' clothing. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
GOLDEN brings some Houston distinctive styles.
The Pink City Prints Sunshine Rah Rah Dress at GOLDEN on Memorial Drive in the 77024 neighborhood. (Courtesy photo)
The Loveshackfancy Natash dress in washed denim, available at GOLDEN. (Courtesy photo)
Sundry's voile shirtdress as seen on Golden's website. (Courtesy photo)
The Caballero Collection Miki Top available at GOLDEN on Memorial Drive. (Courtesy photo)
The GOLDEN boutique delivers stylish fashion to the 77024 neighborhood. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Racks at GOLDEN are filled with styles from Frank & Eileen, Sundry, A Shirt Thing, and more. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
GOLDEN boutique owners Elin Jackson and Lindsay Curtis specialize in "cool casual" looks for mother and daughter. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

GOLDEN boutique on Memorial Drive offers a variety of 'cool casual' clothing. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

GOLDEN brings some Houston distinctive styles.

The Pink City Prints Sunshine Rah Rah Dress at GOLDEN on Memorial Drive in the 77024 neighborhood. (Courtesy photo)

The Loveshackfancy Natash dress in washed denim, available at GOLDEN. (Courtesy photo)

Sundry's voile shirtdress as seen on Golden's website. (Courtesy photo)

The Caballero Collection Miki Top available at GOLDEN on Memorial Drive. (Courtesy photo)

The GOLDEN boutique delivers stylish fashion to the 77024 neighborhood. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

When luxe fashion world veterans Lindsay Curtis and Elin Jackson joined forces in an effort to bring sought-after looks to their Memorial area neighborhood, they had a solid plan for a contemporary brick and mortar on Memorial Drive. But, as with many 2020 endeavors, COVID derailed their plans and their timeline. A year later and after a necessary pivot, the curtain has gone up on their new boutique dubbed GOLDEN.

Curtis’ background managing associates as Saks Fifth Avenue and Jackson’s two decades of working as a buyer at several luxury retailers including Neiman Marcus and Elizabeth Anthony prepared them for the pandemic challenge. Their pivot developed into a happy success.

They took the e-commerce route first with an eye toward merchandise that was most appropriate for the stay-at-home mandate that changed everything. They queried clients what they needed at that strange time. They facilitated purchases by dropping items at their clients’ doorsteps and messaged over Instagram to meet requests.  The online business boomed while they waited on contractors to complete renovation of their boutique in a tiny shopping center a few blocks west of Gessner Road.

GOLDEN brings some Houston distinctive styles.

The boutique at 12462 Memorial Drive is a pocketbook-friendly entity featuring stylish pieces appropriate for both mother and daughter. Featured designers include Dallas’ Tish Cox, exclusively stocked in Houston at GOLDEN, plus Houston design house Inclán Studio. Fashions from Houston’s  Christy Lynn, plus Cabellero, Pink City Prints and Cali Dreaming are among the offerings along with a sprinkling of jewelry, casual footwear and accessories.

 “At GOLDEN, we aim to inspire women with a curated collection of quality pieces sure to last the test of time and appeal to a broad customer base,” Jackson says in a statement. “The designers that fill our racks are hand selected, featuring a variety of price-points, and constantly evolving as the world and seasons continue to change.”  

Beyond fashion merchandise, GOLDEN ups the ante with personal shopping assistance and personalized styling tips at home (by appointment) with personal stylist Paulina Padilla.

X