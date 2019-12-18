Great Gifts for Men — What the Boys Really Want

MR P socks might be the ideal gift for the boy that needs it all. Available at Mrporter.com.

Some think that boys are the hardest to find gifts for, but I say you’re just not being creative enough. Since I’m a boy, I always have a running list of items that I am dreaming I might be gifted. I truly wish I could register for the holidays so that I can just get all of these yummy items.

Below you will find some things taken from my list that might be appropriate for many of the gentlemen in your life or at least give you inspiration for some out-of-the-box ideas:

1). You can never go wrong with Thom Browne

He is one of those designers that seems to have a cult-like following amongst the edgy avant-garde crowd as well as the preppy set. For the more adventurous and whimsical boy in your life, consider the navy cashmere dolphin intarsia v-neck 4-bar cardigan. Browne’s clothing is known for incorporating its signature red, white and blue grosgrain trim and occasionally a four-bar accent.

For the more conservative, or shall we say “buttoned-up” boy I would suggest their classic grosgrain placket oxford shirt in white.

2). The Gift of Smell

A scent is always a good choice, but do something cool and not straight from the counter at Neiman’s. Might I suggest Niven Morgan’s Rue 1807 Black Cypress Cologne. First off, I adore Niven — he and Shelby are one of my favorite Dallas couples and have been on my Best Dressed List in the past (2018) — and second, this scent makes me dream of travel. With notes of absinthe and bourbon, cypress and moss, vetiver and incense, it conjures up notions of dark, romantic spots, but not in an overpowering way.

It’s perhaps the most subtle way to make your entrance into a room. I’ve been wearing it for years and get endless compliments.

3). Sweater Fierce

“Ex-Libris Dragon” crewneck sweater with leather patch detail from Hermès seems like a fun addition to any closet that might actually need some “fun.” For anyone who loved Game of Thrones or even Harry Potter this might seem appropriate. I adore that it is a riff on the luxury house’s classic image of a horse-drawn carriage, but in this case, a dragon-drawn one.

Note to self: I must find a dashing sword as an accessory if I score this sweater in the near future.

4). Hot Sneakers

The sneaker phenomenon has no end in sight. So, every boy (young or old) perhaps could use another pair in their shoe closet. Might I suggest Fendi’s FF embroidered-stripe leather runner sneakers. They’re perfect for both aprés ski (worn with a shearling coat) in Aspen or for an actual workout at Equinox. You never know who you will bump into at either place, so best to look like a baller.

5). The Classic

Bring some sartorial splendor to a man in your life with a classic overcoat. Street style always has its place, but particularly during the winter months, it’s nice to dress up a bit. That said, 18th Amendment’s House Exploded Glenplaid Overcoat is the perfect addition to any wardrobe arsenal.

The line, which was launched by prohibition era and speakeasy-style aficionado Angel Ramos has offerings that range from bespoke eveningwear to attire meant for the Orient Express. To stay on-trend, perhaps purchase this coat in a slightly larger size which is how most men-in-the-know are rocking their looks these days.

6). Apocalyptic Chic

I’m fascinated by some of the accessories that Alessandro Michele has come up for Gucci since taking the helm as creative director in 2015. He was instrumental in bringing the geek chic look back into vogue as well as making socks acceptable again. The new collection available now offers nylon hoods and ponchos.

I was captivated by HBO’s Chernobyl series and these accessories seem oddly akin to that moment in time. Somewhat apocalyptic looking, they are also incredibly utilitarian. I personally would like to invest in a poncho for any rainy days ahead and have thought that one of the hoods might look incredibly unexpected and chic worn under a classic blue blazer.

7). Sports Art

For the sports lover, consider something unique. Dallas gallery, The Public Trust, is showing an exhibition currently with that person in mind. “Good Sports” is a show that examines the intersection of art and sport, represented by a wide range of artists with varying studio practices. The exhibition includes original and editioned works by John Ahearn, Terry Allen, John Baldessari, Kyle Confehr and Paul McCarthy.

8). Socks (No, Really)

Finally, does anyone else remember the dread of receiving socks on Christmas? Perhaps from some aunt or grandfather who believed in no frivolity? Well, there is something to be said for giving something truly utilitarian. With that in mind, go with some classic cotton ones that are versatile and durable.

MR PORTER launched its namesake sock line a few years back that are meant to be the staples that every man needs in his wardrobe. I like the three-pack of white with hints of blue.

