Architecturally Significant $3.8 Million Highland Park Home Lets the Good Times Roll With New Orleans Flair

The master bathroom is finished with luxurious touches like dual sinks, white marble countertops and extensive storage.

Exposed brick, soaring ceilings and an oversized tree-shaded lot are just a handful of architectural and natural elements that make 3709 Maplewood Avenue an iconic home in Old Highland Park.

Originally designed by Dallas architect Overton Shelmire as his personal residence, the traditional 5,455 square foot home blends cozy elegance with updated spaces tailor made for entertaining and relaxing. It channels New Orleans with its distinctive style — and enclaves of hospitality.

The four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home sits on a gorgeously green oversized lot that features multiple patios, a large grassy yard with room to roam and a lavish swimming pool, complete with fountains and glorious views of the treetops. The current asking price is $3,850,000.

3709 Maplewood welcomes guests the moment they walk across the threshold and sets the tone for celebrations of all sizes. The first floor features multiple living and dining areas, plus a second service kitchen for entertaining. This is a house built for enjoying time with friends and family.

The main dining room is full of personality, thanks to a charming brick wall and fireplace on one side and natural light from expansive windows on the other. The house flows seamlessly, with an inside/out feel. Everywhere you look, sunshine and the property’s lush foliage beckon.

The pièce de résistance of the first floor is the charming and romantic master bedroom. The conical vaulted ceiling is stunning, while yet another fireplace ensconced in the home’s signature brick anchors the room. Double doors leading to the swimming pool can be opened, making the room even larger. The master bathroom is finished with luxurious touches like dual sinks, white marble countertops, extensive storage and more of that perfect natural light.

The second floor boasts an impressive 24 foot by 18 foot game room with built-in cabinets and a convenient guest bathroom. An additional guest suite gives family and friends their own private escape, while still being just a flight of stairs away.

The perfect place for coffee in the morning or cocktails in the evening, the poolside patio rivals any resort. Towering trees and lush green grass play off the sparkling pool, while giving views of the interior of the home.

This family-friendly home is also in a neighborhood ideal for children of every age. The top-rated Armstrong Elementary School is just .2 miles from the front doors, while highly-ranked McCulloch Intermediate School and Highland Park Middle School are less than a mile away.

Maplewood channels the Big Easy with its brick walls and columns, painted wood floors, plantation shutters and welcoming French Doors.

And just like New Orleans, this house was made for letting the good times roll.

The House 411

3709 Maplewood

Square Footage: 5,455

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Four and one half baths

Listing Agent: Michelle Wood, 214-564-0234

