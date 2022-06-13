Hot Fashion — adidas X Gucci Collaboration Brings Major Buzz to Houston Galleria With a Texas First

The adidas X Gucci pop-up in the Galleria Gucci boutique has the same design features as this installation in the SoHo boutique.

The adidas X Gucci pop-up store in the Houston Galleria Gucci boutique has the same design features as this installation in Gucci SoHo boutique.

When the house of Gucci introduced its adidas x Gucci collaboration on the Milan catwalk in February, fashionistas swooned over the marriage between luxe Italian fashion and German sports gear. For starters, think chic adidas gazelle sneakers stamped with Gucci’s interlocking double G logo. From there the mashup includes a wide range of styles with streetwear panache — matching knit sets, triple-stripe dresses and elevated track suits.

The collection is finally hitting a few select stores across the United States, including the Gucci boutique in the Houston Galleria mall where a dazzling pop-up shop speaks to the colorful collaboration. This is only place you can shop the adidas x Gucci collaboration merchandise in the entire state of Texas.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele divined the cross-category collection in which the red and green web of Gucci complements the three stripes of adidas and the interlocking double G logo mixes with the adidas Trefoil.

adidas X Gucci

This Gucci-fying of adidas covers fashions for both men and women, sports attire for tennis and golf (including a GG logo monogramed golf bag), and sophisticated separates such as triple stripe dresses, flared trousers and logo-infused jackets. Many of the adidas x Gucci ready-to-wear pieces present retro sportswear silhouettes while constructed of future-minded material fabrications such as polyester, cotton and viscose.

The collection continues with duffle bags and camera bags embellished with the adidas Trefoil and Gucci spelled backwards. Horse bit loafers feature the red and green web accented by the adidas three stripes. Headbands and hats are playful additions including a GG canvas bucket hat and baseball cap.

And in case a rain shower appears, Michele has included monogramed umbrellas in the collection.