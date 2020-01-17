Gucci and Mickey Mouse Get Together for Ultimate Chinese New Year Mashup

Gucci x Disney outerwear makes the campaign all the more stylish. (Photo Courtesy of Disney x Gucci, shot by Harmony Korine) (Photo by Disney x Gucci, shot by Harmony Korine)

The Disney x Gucci collection celebrates the Year of the Mouse with the most iconic mouse of all.

Those whose birthdate fall under the Year of the Rat are characterized as industrious, thrifty, diligent and positive. Add stylish for those with the help of the new Disney x Gucci Collection in celebration of Chinese New Year.

The fashion house’s creative director Alessandro Michele is teaming up with Disney to celebrate The Year of the Rat with a capsule collection featuring the most legendary rodent of all — Mickey Mouse.

Gucci is doubling down on the renowned mouse with a dedicated collection of special items that feature Walt Disney’s true original. A nod to Mr Mouse is reflected in an extensive array of Gucci offerings, with redesigned collection details right down to darling Mickey Mouse packaging.

The Gucci x Disney collection was unveiled on the Cruise 2020 runway in Rome and will finally roll out in stores on January 25th, the official first day of the Chinese New Year.

Gucci went right to the source to put the collection centre stage in a new campaign shot by photographer and director Harmony Korine at Disneyland starring Gucci ambassadors. The classic castles, giant spinning tea cups and iconic theme park fun depicted in the campaign are accentuated by the playful flair and ’70s inspired vintage style of the collection with several cameos by Mickey himself.

Through photographer Harmony Korine’s distinctive lens it is easy to see how the collections inspires an uninhibited, childlike sense of fun.

Mouse Time

From ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, luggage and accessories including scarves, handbags, watches and jewelry, the playful collection carries a humorous, vintage spirit, with Disney’s timeless star gracing many of the classic Gucci motifs.

The specially designed lineup of Lunar New Year garb combines Gucci’s archival patterns and quintessential styles with Disney’s iconic cartoon hero.

Gucci’s famous Flora pattern gets the Disney treatment with Mickey Mouse juxtaposed with the classic Gucci floral scene of hares, wild birds and flowers in a collection of silk scarves.

Handbags such as the notable GG Marmont bag and a reincarnation of the bucket bag feature Mickey Mouse in glorious repetition. The capsule extends to luggage with backpacks, duffles and a even charming hard guitar case.

The ultra modern looking Gucci Grip watch boasts Mickey with a glow in the dark eyes.

The super trendy Gucci sneakers and slip on loafers are reinvented with Mickey Mouse to add a fun touch. The theme goes further into the spunky tees, trousers, denim and knitwear that combine the cartoon motifs with classic and edgy Gucci prints with the help of decorative embellishments and appliqué.

Look for more of the Disney x Gucci Collection across Gucci’s digital channels and in selected Gucci stores worldwide. Store windows will highlight the collection in select cities, and there will also be a number of pop-up stores, also known as Gucci Pins, showcasing these special pieces. Dedicated interactive content will be available on the Gucci App, bringing the Mickey Mouse character to life.