Fort Worth’s First Gucci Store Is About to Open — Yes, Cowtown is Cool Enough For This High Fashion Temple

The newest Gucci boutique in Fort Worth’s Shops at Clearfork is set to open next Friday, September 30. Founded in Florence, Italy in 1921, Gucci began with premium leather goods. Now, the century-old Italian maker is an international symbol of luxury — and Fort Worth is finally getting in on it. It is getting the seventh Gucci store in the state of Texas.

Signage went up in late spring and now at long last, we are happy to report that Fort Worth’s Gucci boutique is an expansive 4,500 square feet. It will showcase a wide collection of men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches and eyewear. In other words, just about every luxury you could want besides clothing.

The look of the new Fort Worth Gucci store was designed to make customers feel welcome and relaxed. It is described as discreet, contemporary and luxurious, “through a determinedly spare use of space.”

The boutique brings a touch of dolce vita to Cowtown and its design is an exercise in intentional contrasts, bringing “drama and dimensionality to the shopping experience,” according to a release.

Gucci has installed a custom geometric carpet on the floor with rust tones on the walls and gold-iron wall finishes. Rich fabrics soften the space, while red velvets are used for upholstery and fitting rooms. Yes, this new Fort Worth showroom will provide all the Gucci drama one would expect.

A Fort Worth Gucci Sneak Peek

Gucci is led by president and CEO Marco Bizzarri along with creative director Alessandro Michele. It is a part of the global luxury powerhouse Kering, which owns a series of renowned fashion houses, including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent.

Luggage available at the newest Clearfork Gucci store will include the Ophidia spinner carry-on. Gucci dipped into its own archives with this canvas design referencing the 1930s.

Another design with archival flair is the medium Blondie crossbody bag, with its geometrically shaped version of the Interlocking G logo. In deep red suede, it channels true Hollywood glamour.

Gucci’s Attache large bag is distinguished by its crescent moon shape and its G-shaped hook closure. Heritage hardware pairs with soft materials for design with vintage appeal. The large version is crafted from beige and blue GG Supreme canvas, complete with a blue and red web trim.

Fashion footwear includes Adidas by Gucci men’s Gazelle sneaker. Three Adidas white stripes accompany the GG monogram. The beige and brown original pulls inspiration from creative director Alessandro Michele’s memories of the 1980s and 1990s.

You can see it all for yourself — Gucci in Fort Worth, really — on September 30th.