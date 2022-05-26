Fort Worth’s First Gucci Store, YETI’s Own Wonderland and More North Texas Shopping News You Need to Know

New store openings are ramping up in and around Tarrant County. From a slew of anticipated openings at Southlake Town Square to the first Gucci boutique to ever land in Fort Worth, the area’s shopping scene is growing even livelier.

Signage has been up for nearly a month now at The Shops at Clearfork touting the first-ever Gucci store in Fort Worth. My loose translation from Italian means that Fort Worth is finally cool enough to warrant its own Gucci retreat.

While the opening has been confirmed by both Clearfork and Gucci, no details are available yet about the look and design of the new store or its expected offerings. Gucci’s Legacy West Plano store features jewelry, shoes, handbags and accessories only, while the Gucci boutique in the Dallas Galleria mall has all of that, plus beauty, decor and watches. Gucci’s NorthPark store ups that a notch further, adding both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear clothes to its mix.

We’ll have to wait and see just how much Gucci Fort Worth will get at The Shops at Clearfork, but save the date for this big arrival to town next fall. And stayed tuned to PaperCity Fort Worth for more details as they develop.

Southlake Town Square Swells

European clothing and fashion accessories brand Brandy Melville is set to make its North American debut in North Texas. A new Brandy Melville store will open this summer in a 2,200-square-foot space between Anthropologie and Sephora on Grand Avenue West in Southlake Town Square. This It brand is popular with young women for its cool, casual styles.

Nike is opening along Grand Avenue as well. It will be located between Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. The Nike store is expected to open this fall. The athletic giant is opening another new store in Fort Worth’s University Park Village too.

Much like Lululemon also did this year at University Park Village, the athleisure brand will relocate to a new larger space in Southlake Town Square too, doubling its size and creating a new 7,000-square-foot flagship store. The new Lululemon store is expected to open in time for the busy back-to-school shopping season.

Lululemon will soon open a flagship store in Southlake Town Square.

Lululemon’s current store space, located between Travis Mathew and Peloton, will then become YETI’s second standalone store in North Texas and its first in Tarrant County. A Texas-based brand, YETI is also expected to open this new store before the end of the year, catering to every outdoorsy, on-the-go type you know.

Aerie, the casual and athleisure wing of the American Eagle clothing brand, is also set to open a new store in Southlake Town Square before the end of the year. The new Aerie store will be located on Grand Avenue next to Starbucks.

Southlake is also set to become the second location in Texas of HeyDay the skincare haven that specializes in providing a personalized skincare experience without the fuss. HeyDay will inhabit a 2,329-square-foot space between Athleta and Fabletics on State Street when it arrives this fall. Expect everything from cleansers and exfoliants to moisturizers and sunscreens.

The Fort Worth shopping scene is certainly changing again. For the better.