Gucci Gets Into Games, Pencils and Pajamas — Colorful New Collection Changes Expectations

Pajamas are included in the new Gucci Lifestyle collection that was introduced on Friday.

The Gucci Lifestyle collection of games, papers, playing cards and more launches this weekend in the Houston Galleria boutique and in all three Gucci shops in Dallas.

Since taking the helm of Gucci as creative director in 2015 Alessandro Michele has been expanding the universe of the Italian heritage brand and is now amplifying that universe even further with the introduction of the Gucci Lifestyle collection this weekend.

Offered in select Gucci boutiques — including the Houston Galleria store and all three Gucci stores in Dallas — and online, the collection includes a lively assortment of everything from notebooks, stationery sets, pens, pencils and paperweights to games. We’re talking playing cards as well as backgammon and poker sets. Add divine silk pajamas and travel accessories to the colorful mix and one could swathe much of one’s entire world in interlocking G’s or other iconic Gucci patterns.

“When I was a child, going to the stationery store and finding pencils, pens, notebooks, games, meant bringing a dream into my daily routine,” Michele notes in his statement on the collection. “They were fine, well-made objects that spoke of craftsmanship and that, though part of my everyday life, were able to give off a magical, mysterious and wonderful aura.”

No surprise then that the collection includes a zip-up case of 40 hexagonal Caran d’Ache colored pencils in cedar wood, each with a hot-foil logo and stars stamped by hand, making each pencil a unique piece. Likewise, there is a set of six graphite pencils in handmade boxes, both of which are patterned with Gucci designs.

As jet-setting days are on the rebound, we are smitten with the Gucci Lifestyle traveler set of sleeping mask, pillow and mules, crafted in silk and viscose and printed in a variety of house designs. Add the chic garment carrier made from water-repellent linen, which is offered in a variety of prints. Just the thing for our La Première Air France flight to Paris.

The Lifestyle collection joins Gucci’s formidable world of design that includes tableware, home accessories, textiles, wallpaper and furniture and the original leather goods and fashion.