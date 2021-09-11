View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Restaurants / Openings

Healthy Food Restaurant Moves Into Beloved Bakery’s Old Space — Fort Worth Lands Its First Flower Child

This Cult Worthy Chain Loves Texas

BY // 09.11.21
Every meal is customizable at Flower Child.
Flower Child will take over the former McKinley's Bakery spot in University Park Village.
1
2

Every meal is customizable at Flower Child.

2
2

Flower Child will take over the former McKinley's Bakery spot in University Park Village.

The sad departure of longtime local lunch spot McKinley’s Bakery left a hole in For Worth’s University Park Village. Now, a hot, still newish healthy food chain with something of a cult following is taking over the space. Get ready for Fort Worth’s first Flower Child.

McKinley’s Bakery closed just about a year ago. Construction is now underway converting  the convenient space into a Flower Child.

“Flower Child looks forward to spreading its soul-satisfying mission of serving positively delicious vibes to the neighbors, students and families of Fort Worth,” reps for the restaurant say in a statement.

Sam Fox opened Wildflower American Cuisine in Tucson, Arizona in 1998 and has since spawned dozens of ever-evolving restaurant brands, including Flower Child, under his Fox Restaurant Concepts. Flower Child already boasts Texas restaurants in Dallas, Austin and Houston. This will be the 29th overall Flower Child restaurant and the 10th in Texas.

Flower Child will take over the former McKinley's Bakery spot in University Park Village.
Flower Child will take over the former McKinley’s Bakery spot in University Park Village.

This is a place that caters to many healthy food lifestyles and dietary needs, from vegetarian and vegan to keto and paleo. Its known for its made-from-scratch meals, and a customizable menu of bowls, wraps and salads. A variety of mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits and healthy proteins give it more power.

Take the Mother Earth Bowl. It is chock full of ancient grains, sweet potato, Portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seed. The Flying Avocado Wrap is filled with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato and avocado hummus. And the Organic Kale Salad is tossed with pink grapefruit, organic apple, red cabbage, black currant, smoked almonds, white cheddar and apple cider vinaigrette. You can see why this place is called Flower Child.

