Famed French Perfume Masters to Open a Special Pop-Up in Dallas — NorthPark Gets Some Serious Scent Magic

A rare opportunity to craft your own L’Art & La Matière bottle. Choose all the finishing touches to make it uniquely your own.

Cherry Oud is one of three new oud-inspired scents. Here is artist Ghizlane Agzenai's limited edition plate.

What's in the bottle is only half the story at Guerlain's pop-up personalization event in Dallas.

The tradition of Guerlain Haute Parfumerie dates back to 1828 when it was founded in Paris by perfumer Pierre-François Pascal Guerlain. The brand grew over four successive generations of Guerlain perfumers. Now owned by French luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, it launched its intoxicating L’Art & La Matière collections in 2005. Now, on the anniversary of the fragrance collections’ relaunch, Neiman Marcus is hosting a special Guerlain pop-up event at its Dallas store in the NorthPark Center shopping land.

Get ready for some perfume magic.

“Guerlain is bringing their unique Haute Parfumerie offering with the L’Art & La Matiere collection to NorthPark Center, with an exclusive pop-up event at Neiman Marcus from October 11 through November 7,” Norbelis Richards of Conti Communications tells PaperCity.

Guerlain’s perfumer duo of Thierry Wasser and Delphine Jelk are the noses behind L’Art & La Matière, which features an exclusive collection of 20 unisex and customizable eau de parfums. This collection becomes one of a kind with the ability to customize the cap, plate, cord and seal ― with a bottle that is refillable in select Guerlain boutiques worldwide.

Why not? Guerlain is known for its “art of the bottle” attention to fine design, which includes the scrolled capital design of L’Heure Bleue and Shalimar’s iconic fan-shaped urns, which were originally presented in a Baccarat crystal. The bottle is never an afterthought for Guerlain.

It is made to be an heirloom piece. All part of the experience and artistry of these scent masters.

What to Expect at Guerlain’s NorthPark Pop-Up

“At the pop-up, you will be able to discover the bestselling and favorite fragrances from this collection including Angelique Noir, Spiritueuse Double Vanille, Neroli Outrenoir, Musc Outreblanc and Rose Cherie,” Richards says.

In addition, two of Guerlain’s three newest fragrances highlighting Oud wood ― Oud Nude and Cherry Oud ― will be available. They are only awaiting your personal touch.

“The customization experience offers a myriad of beautiful materials and colors dear to the House of Guerlain,” a release notes.

This in-store experience allows you to adorn your chosen bottle in a variety of ways. You get to choose all the finishing touches.

For the plate atop the stopper, pick from hammered gilded metal, smooth or full-grain imitation leather in a variety of colors. Or go with genuine woods, white or black marble or colorful stone. There are four decorative plates in limited-edition finishes, created by artisans with longstanding ties to Guerlain.

“The collection features a straw marquetry plate created by Lison de Caunes, a plate embroidered with the Guerlain bee by Atelier Bizet and a vibrantly glittering version in natural mother-of-pearl,” a release notes.

Or choose the rare jewelry plate crafted by Atelier Truscelli — a historic Guerlain motif set with 40 rhodolite garnets or 40 synthetic diamonds.

Bottles can even be engraved with initials, a name, or a short message.

Guerlain combines French refinement and the ritual of fragrance. The L’Art & La Matière collection is usually sold exclusively at Guerlain.com, Guerlain boutiques and selected counters around the world. But for a limited time starting this Tuesday, October 11th, you can experience the art of customization for yourself at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center.