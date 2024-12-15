To Tip or Not to Tip — The Essential Guide to Navigating Unspoken MedSpa Etiquette

MedSpa services can leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. The last thing you want is to stress about tipping.

Botox and fillers fall into a gray area for tipping at MedSpas, which can lead to confusion on proper etiquette. (Photo courtesy Rejuve Wellness & Aesthetics)

Walking out of a MedSpa treatment room feels like stepping into a better version of yourself. It’s empowering — that immediate sense of renewal, even if some treatments are a little uncomfortable. Not every service feels pleasant at the time (because, let’s face it, beauty can be pain), but you leave feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and uplifted after some much-needed personal care.

After your treatment, you’re likely prepared for the cost of top-tier services. But what about tipping? An unexpected tip prompt at checkout can catch you off guard. To avoid this, it helps to know ahead of time which spa services warrant a tip and how much to give.

Don’t worry — I’ve asked all the awkward questions about what’s typical, what’s expected and what your favorite MedSpa specialists appreciate, so you can plan ahead for your next visit.

The Confusing World of Spa Tipping

I recently followed an online debate between a group of women about whether or not to tip on MedSpa services. One woman noticed a new tip prompt pop up during her visit, sparking uncertainty. MedSpace tipping etiquette can be delicate. No one wants to be rude, but it’s hard to always be sure of what to do tip wise. (Not all MedSpas have tip prompts, but the question of whether to tip remains confusing for many).

It’s generally accepted to tip for aesthetic services like haircuts, nails and facials. But tipping for medical procedures, like getting a cavity filled at the dentist or a physical at the doctor’s office, feels a bit odd.

That’s where the conflict arises. MedSpas offer both aesthetic and medical services, sometimes in the same visit. With some services topping $1,000, figuring out an appropriate tip can be tricky.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe











Next

Medical and Aesthetic Treatments

According to Miss Manners in The Washington Post, “self-respecting practitioners do not solicit handouts.” Tipping medical professionals, including MedSpa practitioners, is not customary. But Miss Manners may not be fully in-tune with how important it is to keep a great provider happy, especially if you want to continue booking appointments with the best.

So, I dug deeper and spoke to some aestheticians and practitioners to get their take.

One provider told me that while tipping on medical services — such as hormone replacement pellets, weight loss treatments, IVs and vitamin injections — is not allowed, services like laser treatments and facials are generally seen as aesthetic. Therefore, tipping is acceptable.

Botox and fillers, however, fall into a “gray area.” Tipping on these treatments is typically allowed, but not always expected.

At one Texas MedSpa, about half the clients tip on non-medical and “gray area” services, typically around 20 percent. But at this particular spa in The Woodlands, they use a separate tipping service, so there is no pressure to tip on top of already high-dollar services.

“Tipping is always appreciated but never expected,” one Woodlands MedSpa owner clarifies, emphasizing that it’s ultimately up to each client. Another MedSpa owner shared that she prefers clients leave positive reviews or referrals instead of tipping.

Plan Ahead for Your Next Appointment

If you’re concerned about what others might think if they see you tipping — or not tipping — rest easy. There’s no real “norm” for these situations. About half the women I spoke with said they don’t tip on any MedSpa services. Others tip after a series of treatments. Some only tip when they feel the service was exceptional. A few always tip because it’s a habit.

Ultimately, the decision to tip is yours. By preparing for the possibility of a tip prompt, you can approach checkout with confidence. Leave your appointment feeling empowered, refreshed and assured that you handled it in a way that works best for you.