hadleigh's field shop 009 6E4A3862 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
6E4A3290 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
6E4A3142 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
6E4A3638 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
6E4A3502 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
144 Hadleigh’s Bespoke010 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
010 Hadleigh’s Bespoke001 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
01
07

Ed Shaikh and Melbourne O’Banion in Hadleigh's Bespoke Wingshooting Collection (Photo by Luis Martinez)

02
07

Hadleigh's Cartridge Holder, $1,495 (Photo by Luis Martinez)

03
07

Ed Shaikh, designer and co-owner of Hadleigh's, in a bespoke three-piece suit (Photo by Luis Martinez)

04
07

Melbourne O’Banion, founder of Bestow and husband of BeautyBio’s Jamie O’Banion, in Hadleigh’s Harkey shooting vest (Photo by Luis Martinez)

05
07

Hadleigh's Bespoke Gloves, $295 (Photo by Luis Martinez)

06
07

Hadleigh’s Bateman three-piece suit with Hemingway hunting jacket, $2,995 (Photo by Luis Martinez)

07
07

Hadleigh’s Shooting three-piece suit, $6,595 (Photo by Luis Martinez)

hadleigh's field shop 009 6E4A3862 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
6E4A3290 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
6E4A3142 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
6E4A3638 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
6E4A3502 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
144 Hadleigh’s Bespoke010 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
010 Hadleigh’s Bespoke001 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
Fashion / Style / Shopping / Sporting Life

Exploring Hadleigh’s New Field Shop, Filled With Luxurious Finds for the Great Outdoors

The Dallas Brand's New Bespoke Collection Could Improve Every Huntsman's (or Woman's) Wardrobe

BY // 12.08.20
photography Luis Martinez
Ed Shaikh and Melbourne O’Banion in Hadleigh's Bespoke Wingshooting Collection (Photo by Luis Martinez)
Hadleigh's Cartridge Holder, $1,495 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
Ed Shaikh, designer and co-owner of Hadleigh's, in a bespoke three-piece suit (Photo by Luis Martinez)
Melbourne O’Banion, founder of Bestow and husband of BeautyBio’s Jamie O’Banion, in Hadleigh’s Harkey shooting vest (Photo by Luis Martinez)
Hadleigh's Bespoke Gloves, $295 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
Hadleigh’s Bateman three-piece suit with Hemingway hunting jacket, $2,995 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
Hadleigh’s Shooting three-piece suit, $6,595 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
1
7

Ed Shaikh and Melbourne O’Banion in Hadleigh's Bespoke Wingshooting Collection (Photo by Luis Martinez)

2
7

Hadleigh's Cartridge Holder, $1,495 (Photo by Luis Martinez)

3
7

Ed Shaikh, designer and co-owner of Hadleigh's, in a bespoke three-piece suit (Photo by Luis Martinez)

4
7

Melbourne O’Banion, founder of Bestow and husband of BeautyBio’s Jamie O’Banion, in Hadleigh’s Harkey shooting vest (Photo by Luis Martinez)

5
7

Hadleigh's Bespoke Gloves, $295 (Photo by Luis Martinez)

6
7

Hadleigh’s Bateman three-piece suit with Hemingway hunting jacket, $2,995 (Photo by Luis Martinez)

7
7

Hadleigh’s Shooting three-piece suit, $6,595 (Photo by Luis Martinez)

Avid outdoorsman Ed Shaikh — the dapper designer and co-owner of Dallas luxury menswear, womenswear and lifestyle brand Hadleigh’s — recently celebrated his 50th birthday by embarking on a once in-a-lifetime adventure. Well, actually it was a gift from his wife, Gable, who sent him off on a hunting exhibition to Blixt & Company’s sprawling property, one of the country’s most distinguished shooting estates for partridge and pheasant hunting, which Shaikh describes as “middle of nowhere Idaho, but such a beautiful landscape.” During a recent chat, he said, “I’ve been an avid wingshooter all my life. I grew up in Pakistan, and during my teenage years, my dad and grandfather would take me shooting for partridge and waterfowl — all very traditional English, since we were once a British colony.”

Inspired by his Idaho hunting trip and the traditional art of wingshooting, Shaikh designed the Bespoke Wingshooting Collection, part of the new Hadleigh’s Field Shop, with garments and accessories to elevate every huntsman’s (or woman’s) wardrobe. Bespoke suiting, handmade Italian boots, gun cases, cartridge bags, and more are constructed from the finest wools and tweeds from Bologna, Italy, where Hadleigh’s factory creates most everything for their Dallas and New York City stores. Standout pieces include the smart Shooting three-piece suit with Hemingway hunting jacket and lined James hunting pants, made to order ($6,595); a Glen plaid shooting vest with blue denim shoulder patches ($1,195); the Upland boot in suede with Hadleigh’s blue lining and detail ($795); and the Arno blue shooting shirt with brown corduroy patches ($295).

hadleigh's field shop hFGb4jiQ_1152x1152 (Photo by Luis Martinez)
The Upland boot in suede with Hadleigh’s blue lining and detail, ($795) (Photo by Luis Martinez)

Given the pandemic, many of Shaikh’s clients have retreated to their second or third homes, which may be in the remotest parts of Wyoming and Colorado, where this new collection of outdoor heritage wear will come in handy.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X