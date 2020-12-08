Avid outdoorsman Ed Shaikh — the dapper designer and co-owner of Dallas luxury menswear, womenswear and lifestyle brand Hadleigh’s — recently celebrated his 50th birthday by embarking on a once in-a-lifetime adventure. Well, actually it was a gift from his wife, Gable, who sent him off on a hunting exhibition to Blixt & Company’s sprawling property, one of the country’s most distinguished shooting estates for partridge and pheasant hunting, which Shaikh describes as “middle of nowhere Idaho, but such a beautiful landscape.” During a recent chat, he said, “I’ve been an avid wingshooter all my life. I grew up in Pakistan, and during my teenage years, my dad and grandfather would take me shooting for partridge and waterfowl — all very traditional English, since we were once a British colony.”

Inspired by his Idaho hunting trip and the traditional art of wingshooting, Shaikh designed the Bespoke Wingshooting Collection, part of the new Hadleigh’s Field Shop, with garments and accessories to elevate every huntsman’s (or woman’s) wardrobe. Bespoke suiting, handmade Italian boots, gun cases, cartridge bags, and more are constructed from the finest wools and tweeds from Bologna, Italy, where Hadleigh’s factory creates most everything for their Dallas and New York City stores. Standout pieces include the smart Shooting three-piece suit with Hemingway hunting jacket and lined James hunting pants, made to order ($6,595); a Glen plaid shooting vest with blue denim shoulder patches ($1,195); the Upland boot in suede with Hadleigh’s blue lining and detail ($795); and the Arno blue shooting shirt with brown corduroy patches ($295).

The Upland boot in suede with Hadleigh’s blue lining and detail, ($795) (Photo by Luis Martinez)

Given the pandemic, many of Shaikh’s clients have retreated to their second or third homes, which may be in the remotest parts of Wyoming and Colorado, where this new collection of outdoor heritage wear will come in handy.