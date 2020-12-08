Three Dallas Bakeries Help Elevate Your Holiday Cookie Decorating

Although not opening its storefront until this winter, J. Rae's Dallas is offering cookie decorating kits for curbside pickup or delivery.

This holiday season, many are having to adjust their usual traditions and find more ways to celebrate without traveling far (or at all). To make baking at home a bit more fun this year, several Dallas bakeries are offering kits to help you master the art of the holiday cookie.

Society Bakery

3610 Greenville Avenue

One of Dallas’ best bakeries, Society Bakery is offering Christmas and winter-themed cookie decorating kits for the season. Each kit is priced at $29 and includes six sugar cookies in a variety of shapes, buttercream icing, and sprinkles. For those looking to go big this year, opt for the 3-D Christmas tree mega cookie kit, includes 14 sugar cookies that can be assembled to create a tree. Order here.

J. Rae’s

5600 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 143

Although J. Rae’s Dallas won’t officially open its doors until early February 2021, the new bakery will be offering curbside pickup and Alto delivery (an extra $15) of their festive holiday cookie decorating kits. Now available for $25 per kit, you can choose from a Christmas cookie kit or Hanukkah cookie kit. Each includes nine sugar cookies, three color icing bags, and assorted sprinkles. Order here.

Sift and Pour

2401 Victory Park Lane, Suite 160

This Victory Park bakery is also offering holiday cookie decorating kits for $42 to $48. From a gingerbread cookie kit to Christmas tree-themed to assorted holiday cookies, each kit comes with eight to 10 cookies, assorted icing bags, and sprinkles for some the kits.