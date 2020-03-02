Hermes lipstick
Hermès unveils its latest product: lipstick.

Limited edition colored Hermes cases are available for spring.

The architectural, vividly lacquered, brushed and polished metal refillable case closes with a satisfying magnetic click, and is finished off with the old-world Hermès Ex-Libris seal engraved on the cap.

The old-world Hermès Ex-Libris seal engraved on the cap.

A lip brush accessory.

Limited edition colored cases are available for spring.

Limited edition colored cases are available for spring.

Fashion / Beauty

Hermès Unveils its Own Eye-Catching Lipstick Line — and They’re Much More Affordable Than a Birkin Bag

Wearing French Fashion House Glamour on Your Lips

BY // 03.02.20
Hermès unveils its latest product: lipstick.

Limited edition colored Hermes cases are available for spring.

The architectural, vividly lacquered, brushed and polished metal refillable case closes with a satisfying magnetic click, and is finished off with the old-world Hermès Ex-Libris seal engraved on the cap.

The old-world Hermès Ex-Libris seal engraved on the cap.

A lip brush accessory.

Limited edition colored cases are available for spring.

No luxury house understands saturated color quite like Hermès. That’s why the French fashion brand’s latest product will be as coveted as a Birkin bag — at a much more accessible price point.

After 183 years, Hermès introduces a new mètier: La Beauté Hermès.

Yes, one lipstick, in 24 hues, with its own accessories (lip-care balm, Poppy lip shine, universal lip pencil and a lip brush).

And this took a French village: Bali Barret, artistic director of Women’s Universe; Pierre Hardy, creative director of shoes, fine jewelry; Haute Bijouterie, designer of beauty objects; and Jérôme Touron, creative director of beauty. The team have joined forces to introduce the Emblème collection of lipsticks, a decidedly innovative spin on the everyday beauty essential.

The architectural, vividly lacquered, brushed and polished metal refillable case closes with a satisfying magnetic click, and is finished off with the old-world Hermès Ex-Libris seal engraved on the cap. It is also sustainable, as the case is conceived to be refillable.

In a limited run for spring, Hermès is also offering colored cases in three shades: Violet Insensé  94 (Satiné), Corail Fou 51 (Satiné) and Rose Inouї 27 (Mat).

The lipsticks come in two finishes: an ultra-pigmented matte finish inspired by the trademark Doblis leather and a satin finish reminiscent of Box leather. The 24 perfectly pigmented shades have evocative names, three of which are emblematic of the house: Rogue Casaque, Orange Boîte and Rouge H.

This initial offering from La Beauté Hermès hits beauty counters this Wednesday, March 4. Bisou, bisou!

La Beauté Hermès lipstick $68, refills $42, limited edition cases $72, at the Hermès boutique.

