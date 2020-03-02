Hermès Unveils its Own Eye-Catching Lipstick Line — and They’re Much More Affordable Than a Birkin Bag
Wearing French Fashion House Glamour on Your LipsBY Anne Lee Phillips // 03.02.20
Hermès unveils its latest product: lipstick.
Limited edition colored Hermes cases are available for spring.
The architectural, vividly lacquered, brushed and polished metal refillable case closes with a satisfying magnetic click, and is finished off with the old-world Hermès Ex-Libris seal engraved on the cap.
A lip brush accessory.
No luxury house understands saturated color quite like Hermès. That’s why the French fashion brand’s latest product will be as coveted as a Birkin bag — at a much more accessible price point.
After 183 years, Hermès introduces a new mètier: La Beauté Hermès.
Yes, one lipstick, in 24 hues, with its own accessories (lip-care balm, Poppy lip shine, universal lip pencil and a lip brush).
And this took a French village: Bali Barret, artistic director of Women’s Universe; Pierre Hardy, creative director of shoes, fine jewelry; Haute Bijouterie, designer of beauty objects; and Jérôme Touron, creative director of beauty. The team have joined forces to introduce the Emblème collection of lipsticks, a decidedly innovative spin on the everyday beauty essential.
In a limited run for spring, Hermès is also offering colored cases in three shades: Violet Insensé 94 (Satiné), Corail Fou 51 (Satiné) and Rose Inouї 27 (Mat).
The lipsticks come in two finishes: an ultra-pigmented matte finish inspired by the trademark Doblis leather and a satin finish reminiscent of Box leather. The 24 perfectly pigmented shades have evocative names, three of which are emblematic of the house: Rogue Casaque, Orange Boîte and Rouge H.
This initial offering from La Beauté Hermès hits beauty counters this Wednesday, March 4. Bisou, bisou!
La Beauté Hermès lipstick $68, refills $42, limited edition cases $72, at the Hermès boutique.