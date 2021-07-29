Arceau Toucan de Paradis copyright Claude Joray
Arceau Toucan de Paradis making of copyright David Marchon (3)
Arceau Toucan de Paradis making of copyright David Marchon (4)
Arceau Toucan de Paradis making of copyright David Marchon (6)
Arceau Toucan de Paradis soldat copyright Claude Joray
01
05

The limited edition Arceau Toucan de Paradis timepiece, only 24 in production, by Hermès features a miniature enamel and silk thread toucan.

02
05

The Arceau Toucan de Paradis by Hermès is composed of 500 silk threads, a process that requires a full week of craftsmanship. (Photo by David Marchon for Hermès)

03
05

The Arceau Toucan de Paradis in silk threads was inspired by British artist Katie Scott's Toucan de Paradis silk scarf. (Photo by David Marchon for Hermès)

04
05

The Arceau Toucan de Paradis timepiece is composed of 500 silk threads, applied by hand in a week-long process. (Photo by David Marchon for Hermès)

05
05

Hermès' Arceau Toucan de Paradis is embellished with 82 diamonds framed by a white gold case. (Photo by Claude Joray for Hermès)

Arceau Toucan de Paradis copyright Claude Joray
Arceau Toucan de Paradis making of copyright David Marchon (3)
Arceau Toucan de Paradis making of copyright David Marchon (4)
Arceau Toucan de Paradis making of copyright David Marchon (6)
Arceau Toucan de Paradis soldat copyright Claude Joray
Fashion / Style

Hermès’ New Limited Edition Watches Wow, Evoke Paradise With Timeless Style

A Painstaking Process That Produces Wonder

BY // 07.28.21
The limited edition Arceau Toucan de Paradis timepiece, only 24 in production, by Hermès features a miniature enamel and silk thread toucan.
The Arceau Toucan de Paradis by Hermès is composed of 500 silk threads, a process that requires a full week of craftsmanship. (Photo by David Marchon for Hermès)
The Arceau Toucan de Paradis in silk threads was inspired by British artist Katie Scott's Toucan de Paradis silk scarf. (Photo by David Marchon for Hermès)
The Arceau Toucan de Paradis timepiece is composed of 500 silk threads, applied by hand in a week-long process. (Photo by David Marchon for Hermès)
Hermès' Arceau Toucan de Paradis is embellished with 82 diamonds framed by a white gold case. (Photo by Claude Joray for Hermès)
1
5

The limited edition Arceau Toucan de Paradis timepiece, only 24 in production, by Hermès features a miniature enamel and silk thread toucan.

2
5

The Arceau Toucan de Paradis by Hermès is composed of 500 silk threads, a process that requires a full week of craftsmanship. (Photo by David Marchon for Hermès)

3
5

The Arceau Toucan de Paradis in silk threads was inspired by British artist Katie Scott's Toucan de Paradis silk scarf. (Photo by David Marchon for Hermès)

4
5

The Arceau Toucan de Paradis timepiece is composed of 500 silk threads, applied by hand in a week-long process. (Photo by David Marchon for Hermès)

5
5

Hermès' Arceau Toucan de Paradis is embellished with 82 diamonds framed by a white gold case. (Photo by Claude Joray for Hermès)

Love, love, love the latest in the Hermès collection of limited-edition timepieces — the Arceau Toucan de Paradis. With only 24 in production and price upon request, it is destined for serious collectors and we would hope that one or more reside in Texas. The colorful toucan face flanked by 82 diamonds with a Zanzibar blue calfskin band is a vibrant, whimsical beauty that has totally captured this writer’s imagination.

I long to see it on the wrist of a Lone Star diva such as Dallas art collector Cindy Rachfosky or perhaps Dallas Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones. In Houston, we see philanthropists Windi Grimes and Susan Sarofim as candidates for the toucan. Or perhaps one of the state’s fashion forward gents.

With this colorful timepiece, Hermès revisits the Arceau, first designed in 1978 with the diamond-set round case and asymmetrical stirrup-shaped lugs. Created by Hermès legendary artistic director Henri d’Origny, the watch lends its classic lines to Hermès dazzling illustrations such as the toucan. This latest was inspired by the Toucan de Paradis scarf designed in 2020 by British artist Katie Scott, known for her stylized botanical and animal illustrations.

The colorful toucan on the dial is composed of 500 individually assembled silk threads, the assembly requiring a full week of precise craftsmanship. It took five years to develop Hermès unique and exclusive technique in which multi-colored silk threads are highlighted by the intensity of the miniature enamel. The process was inspired by a kimono weaving workshop in Japan.

Hermès describes the painstaking process: “The white gold base is first enameled. The artisan uses a very fine brush to coat it with glass powders mixed with natural oils, which are then applied in several layers, dried and fired in the kiln. Recesses to house the silk threads are engraved around the enameled surfaces.

“Each thread is meticulously positioned and fixed into place with infinite care so as to create subtly shimmering light and preserve a perfect weave.”

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials

The unique dial is framed by a white gold case measuring 38 mm in diameter and housing the Hermès H1912 self-winding movement.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5750 Caney Creek Road
FOR SALE

5750 Caney Creek Road
Chappell Hill , TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
5750 Caney Creek Road
1711 Hwy 237
FOR SALE

1711 Hwy 237
Round Top, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1711 Hwy 237
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
FOR SALE

1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
New Ulm, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
7550 FM 609
FOR SALE

7550 FM 609
La Grange, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
7550 FM 609
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
9137 Klaus Road
FOR SALE

9137 Klaus Road
Round Top, TX

$4,000,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
9137 Klaus Road
6389 Miller Road
FOR SALE

6389 Miller Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Ruth Ann Streiff
This property is listed by: Ruth Ann Streiff (832) 630-3724 Email Realtor
6389 Miller Road
6893 Anders Bottom Road
FOR SALE

6893 Anders Bottom Road
La Grange, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
6893 Anders Bottom Road
5205 Mertz Road
FOR SALE

5205 Mertz Road
Fayetteville, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5205 Mertz Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X