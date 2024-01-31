Enter For a Chance To Win $1000 Gift Card to Hiatus Spa + Retreat
The Favorite Dallas Wellness Destination Offers Massages, Facials, and So Much MoreBY PC Studios // 01.31.24
Hiatus Spa is a must-visit for relaxation and pampering in Dallas.
Enter for a chance to win a $1000 gift card to Hiatus Spa + Retreat.
Don't miss the opportunity to win this amazing giveaway at Hiatus Spa.
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.
After the holiday season, we’re all in need of a spa day. We’re partnering with Hiatus Spa + Retreat Dallas to give one lucky winner a luxury spa experience. Enter for a chance to win a $1000 gift card to be used on any spa services or med spa treatments. Hiatus Spa has two locations in Dallas with one located on West Lovers Lane and and the other on North Central Expressway.
PRIZE: $1000 Gift Card to Hiatus Spa + Retreat in Dallas
All Hiatus Spa Services are valid including:
– Massage
– Skincare Services
– Hydrafacials
– Acupuncture
– Tips + Toes
– Retail
– MedSpa Treatments*
Must have consultation prior to treatment
Does not expire
No exclusions apply
ENTER NOW TO WIN:
*Bonus: For an extra entry, follow @papercitydallas and @hiatusspa on Instagram!