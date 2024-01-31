3 Must-See Dallas Art Museum Exhibits to Catch This Winter and Spring

Karolina Jabłońska's "Gasburner, 2023" will be on display at the Dallas Contemporary this spring. (Courtesy of the artist and Esther Schipper Gallery, photo by Mateusz Torbus)

From a new exhibition focusing on Impressionism to contemporary and sculptural works, these are the three must-see art museum exhibits to catch in Dallas this winter and spring.

Who’s afraid of cartoony figuration?

Dallas Contemporary

April 3 through September 22

A multi-dimensional group exhibition, curated by adjunct curator Alison M. Gingeras, who’s afraid of cartooney figuration presents works by artists Karolina Jabłońska, Sally Saul, Tabboo!, and Umar Rashid. The artists mix cartoons, comics, and commercial illustrations with current socio-political subjects.

The Impressionist Revolution from Monet to Matisse

Dallas Museum of Art

February 11 through November 3

The latest big exhibit at the DMA, The Impressionist Revolution from Monet to Matisse explores the “story of Impressionism from its birth in 1874 to its legacy in the early 20th century.” It’ll be told almost entirely through the DMA’s holdings and “reveals the rebellious origins of the independent artist collective known as the Impressionists and the revolutionary course they charted for modern art.”

This spring, there will also be several events accompanying the exhibit like family workshops, lectures, Arts & Letters Live, and more.

Sarah Sze

Nasher Sculpture Center

For her solo exhibition, artist Sarah Sze is featuring a collection of new, site-specific works across three gallery spaces at the Nasher. “Always attuned to the built environment, Sze’s new installations will integrate painting, sculpture, images, sound, and video with the surrounding architecture to create intimate systems that reference the rapidly changing world.” The exhibit is meant to “blur the boundaries between making and showing, process and product, digital and material ultimately to question how objects acquire their meaning.”

There will also be an artist talk on February 3 with Sze. Registration is free and includes museum admission.