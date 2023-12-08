The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List from Highland Park Village

Make this holiday season memorable with the help of Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination. Highland Park Village recently released its coveted Holiday Gift Guide featuring everything from chic clothes and gorgeous accessories to luxurious home items and gifts for him — all of which can be found in the Village’s collection of esteemed fashion and lifestyle brands.

Whoever you are shopping for, find inspiration from these Highland Park Village picks.

Luxe Accessories 1 6 Balmain B-Buzz Dynasty Bag in Embroidered Satin 2 6 Christian Louboutin Astrid Lace 85MM Velvet Slingback Pump 3 6 Harry Winston Winston Candy Red Spinel Ring 4 6 CHANEL Star Handbag 5 6 Valentino Rockstud Pump with Crystals and Micro Studs 65MM 6 6 Van Cleef & Arpels Fleurette Necklace, 5 Flowers

For the person in your life who loves a touch of glamour, look no further than these fabulous accessories found at stores within Highland Park Village. From precious jewels to handbags that make a statement, these luxe items are sure to please.

Balmain B-Buzz Dynasty Bag in Embroidered Satin:

Known for their quilted leather and stunning embroidery, Balmain draws on a rich Parisian history to produce pieces with impeccable intricacy and attention to detail. This B-Buzz Dynasty Bag, a Balmain staple, features crystal, beading, and micro sequins in a textured paisley pattern. Stop by the recently opened location in Highland Park Village to pick out a gift she will love.

Christian Louboutin Astrid Lace 85MM Velvet Slingback Pump:

For those looking for a pop of color, these pink velvet slingback pumps from Christian Louboutin are the perfect accessory. The crystal-embellished stiletto heel and strap offers a striking and festive touch to a classic silhouette.

Harry Winston Candy Red Spinel Ring:

Gift an eye-catching piece for someone special in your life. The Winston Candy Collection will satisfy any jewelry connoisseur’s sweetest cravings with a combination of diamonds and vibrant gems in complementing shades. The Winston Candy Red Spinel Ring showcases an oval-shaped red spinel center stone set in pink sapphires, red spinels, and diamonds.

Chanel Star Handbag:

Metallics continue to be the star of the season, and this Chanel handbag is no exception. From the brand’s 2023 / 2024 Cruise Collection inspired by the California way of life, this playful star-shaped bag features metallic lambskin and gold-toned metal.

Valentino Rockstud Pump with Crystals and Micro Studs 65MM:

Add a touch of sparkle to any holiday outfit with Valentino’s Rockstud Pump with Crystals and Micro Studs. With tone-on-tone studs, adjustable straps, and the recognizable Valentino rockstud, these elevated pumps will be the perfect addition to her closet.

Van Cleef & Arpels Fleurette Necklace, 5 Flowers:

Showcasing an emblematic motif in the fine jewelry of Van Cleef & Arpels, the Fleurette brings seven round diamonds together in a dazzling corolla. Faithful to the Van Cleef & Arpels’ tradition of excellence and timeless elegance, this necklace is a piece she will forever adore.

For the Home 1 6 MADISON Baccarat Harmonie Tumblers Colors of Joy in red 2 6 Celine Triomphe Paperweight 3 6 Lela Rose 12 Days of Christmas Plates - ALL 4 6 Hermès Jacquard Blanket 5 6 Pink Set of 4 Velvet Pearl & Crystal Bow Napkin Rings 6 6 MARKET Baobab Collection Sand Siloli Candle

For those who love to be home for the holidays, these gifting ideas will bring some cheer to any gathering. Whether it’s glasses perfect for hosting or napkin rings that complement the table setting, these home accessories are must-haves for the season.

MADISON Baccarat Harmonie Tumblers Colors of Joy in Red:

Look no further than MADISON at Highland Park Village to liven up any party. These gorgeous and vibrant Baccarat tumblers are perfect for any person in your life who loves the art of hosting.

Celine Triomphe Paperweight in Steel Gold:

Elevate any office with this gorgeous paperweight courtesy of Celine. Crafted in steel with gold finishing, transform his or her desk with Celine’s signature triomphe.

Lela Rose 12 Days of Christmas Plates:

Give the gift of a festive table with this gorgeous, updated take on traditional Christmas china by designer Lela Rose. Based on her original hand-painted designs, this set of 12 ceramic dinner plates each features one of the whimsical gifts from the 12 Days of Christmas.

Hermès HI Blanket:

You can never go wrong with gifting a blanket, especially when it is as stunning as this Hermès one. Crafted with Merinos wool and cashmere, HI is a design pulled from a two-tone jacquard blanket in the 1986 Hermès archives.

Lele Sadoughi Pink Velvet Pearl & Crystal Bow Napkin Rings:

Transform the table into a work of art with the help of Lele Sadoughi. From the home collection, these napkin rings featuring a bow with hand-embellished round and oval crystals, oversized faux pearls, and 14k gold plated beads give any table a pop of color and offer a fun spin on the traditional napkin ring.

MARKET Baobab Collection Sand Siloli Candle:

Set the ambiance with the most beautiful smelling candle, making any recipient’s home inviting for the holidays. Not only is this Baobab Collection a gorgeous addition to any tabletop, but it also smells delightful providing a dry woody fragrance with notes of cedar and tonka bean.

For Him 1 6 Brioni Black Nylon and Rodos Leather Backpack 2 6 Peter Millar Men's Excursionist Flex Suede Hooded Bomber 3 6 Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-winding 4 6 La Ligne Mr Marin Sweater 5 6 Zegna shoes 6 6 Beretta Gallery Channel Quilted Navy Flannel Vest

Gifting the man in your life does not need to be challenging, especially with the help of Highland Park Village brands. Show him how much you care with these modern and sophisticated picks.

Brioni Black Nylon and Rodos Leather Backpack:

Brioni, a luxury Italian menswear store new to Highland Park Village, makes gifting him a breeze. This black backpack perfect for business days or leisure features adjustable shoulder straps and a front flap pocket with leather closure detailing. Crafted with soft and flexible rodos leather, this bag will age beautifully.

Peter Millar Excursionist Flex Suede Hooded Bomber:

Be sure he’s prepared for the cooler temperatures this season. This jacket by Peter Millar is made from luxurious stretch suede with lightweight insulation for additional warmth on those colder days.

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding:

Swiss luxury watch brand, Vacheron Constantin, recently opened the doors to its first Texas location in Highland Park Village. This stunning Overseas Self-Winding watch perfectly suits active lifestyles while showcasing the brand’s philosophy of designing technically impressive and aesthetically stunning timepieces.

La Ligne Mr. Marin Sweater:

The best-selling La Ligne Marin Sweater got a whole lot better. Get your loved one on board with the brand’s men’s version in olive with black stripes. Crafted with a seven-ply wool-cashmere blend, this is a gift that keeps on giving.

ZEGNA Beige Suede Triple Stitch Sneakers:

A staple for any man’s wardrobe, ZEGNA’s Triple Stitch Suede Sneaker in a neutral beige color is a must-gift. Mounted on a lightweight, white rubber sole, the low-top sneakers feature the brand’s signature triple-crossed elastic detail that ensures an easy slip-on fit.

Beretta Gallery Channel Quilted Navy Flannel Vest:

Elevate his cold-weather wardrobe with the help of Beretta Gallery. This Luciano Barbera vest boasts high-quality down padding, refined suede trimmings, and a pure wool exterior that is treated to offer water-repellent properties. Entirely manufactured in Italy, this vest allows easy wearability and forms a stylish barrier against the season’s chill.

For the Fashionista 1 6 SIMKHAI Odina Dress 2 6 Moncler Vizelle Belted Down Jacket with Shearling Ruff 3 6 Basquiat Denny Notch Collar Blazer Coat 4 6 Loro Piana Joni Reversible Jacket 5 6 The Conservatory Avant Toi Gradation High Neck Pullover 6 6 Veronica Beard x Petite Plume Mulberry Silk Leopard Nightshirt

Treat the fashionista in your life to something she will adore. Get inspired with ready-to-wear found throughout Highland Park Village. From dresses perfect for any celebration to cozy jackets for the winter, she will love these fashion-forward pieces.

SIMKHAI Odina Dress:

Gift the perfect dress for her to wear this festive season with the help of the recently opened SIMKHAI. The Odina Dress is the definition of modest elegance featuring a lustrous design in a flowy, maxi silhouette with long sleeves and a gentle cinch at the waist.

Moncler Vizelle Belted Down Jacket with Shearling Ruff:

Whether she’s preparing to hit the slopes or needs something a bit heavier for the season, Moncler’s iconic coats are the perfect gift. Featuring a dyed shearling ruff, shawl collar, thumbhole cuffs, and more, this jacket is fashionable, yet practical for the winter.

alice + olivia Basquiat Denny Notch Collar Blazer Coat:

Impress her with this limited-edition piece from alice + olivia’s capsule collection in collaboration with the estate of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Styled with a graphic pattern and tailored to a single-breasted silhouette, this statement blazer can be dressed up or down to create the perfect look.

Loro Piana Joni Reversible Jacket:

Spend the holidays together wrapped in the warmth of luxury materials with Loro Piana’s Joni Reversible Jacket. One side features Cashfur, an innovative cashmere-and-silk fabric that uses the softest, most meticulously selected fibers, while the other side is an ultra-lightweight, silky nylon guaranteeing optimal performance in the wind and the rain.

The Conservatory Avant Toi Gradation High Neck Pullover:

Brighten up her holiday season with vibrant pink, orange, and yellow in this gorgeous pullover from The Conservatory. Featuring a knitted construction with ribbed trimming and a straight hem, this sweater is sure to make her smile.

Veronica Beard x Petite Plume Mulberry Silk Leopard Nightshirt:

Give her the gift of fashion while she sleeps with this stunning, limited-edition Veronica Beard x Petite Plume nightshirt. Cut from superior quality Mulberry silk, this bold leopard nightshirt will allow her to look and feel her best at nighttime.

For more fabulous gifting ideas from Highland Park Village, visit their exclusive Holiday Gift Guide here.