Restaurants / Lists

Where to Eat On Christmas and Christmas Eve In The Woodlands — Truly Festive Restaurants That Are Open

Special Menus and Tempting Treats Just May Be Calling Your Name

BY // 12.08.23
Fielding’s Local Christmas cocktails

Festive cocktails and a special menu await at Fielding's Local on Christmas Day. It is just one of the restaurants worth eating at on Christmas or Christmas Eve in The Woodlands.

The holiday season can be beyond hectic and sometimes extremely stressful. Would you like to have one less thing to worry about this year? Luckily, a number of restaurants in The Woodlands are open for special Christmas and Christmas Eve meals.

From special festive menus to steakhouse favorites that stay true to what they do best, you can celebrate glad tidings at these restaurants in The Woodlands and leave the cooking to the professionals.

These are the Best Restaurants Open For Christmas and Christmas Eve Meals In The Woodlands:

Sorriso

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

feast-7-fish-1159×700

'Catch the Feast of Seven Fishes' is a special menu available at Sorriso on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve, December 24th from 5 pm to 10 pm

Sorriso’s ‘Catch the Feast of Seven Fishes’ promises to be a seafood spectacular. This three course, family-style dinner is available exclusively on Christmas Eve.

Menu highlights include roasted oysters on the half shell with Meyer lemon and ciabatta breadcrumbs; fritto misto brimming with scallops, shrimp, calamari and spicy marinara; prosciutto-wrapped branzino with fennel pollen; lobster ravioli; and Gulf shrimp risotto. Save room for the tiramisu and strawberry panna cotta for dessert.

Cost: $64 for adults, $22 for kids

Book on Open Table or call ( 832) 839-5463 for reservations.

View the menu

Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands

2301 N Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Christmas Day Brunch at Harrison’s is served from 10 am to 3pm. And that is just one of the festive restaurants open for Christmas and Christmas Eve in The Woodlands.

Christmas Day Brunch at Harrison's promises to be an indulgent feast.

Christmas Day Brunch, December 25th from 10 am to 3 pm

The newest restaurant in The Woodlands’ Resort, Harrison’s, will be serving a lavish breakfast buffet on Christmas Day.

Put together an unforgettable Christmas plate with numerous tasty food stations to choose from. The Carvery will feature smoked prime rib or roast lamb. You can also hit the Hot Table for maple-braised butternut squash. Salads, sweet treats and a bakery shop to fill up from also beckon. Looking for something more homey? PB&J sandwiches are on this brunch slate too.

Talk about thinking of everything on Christmas.

Cost: $80 for adults and $40 for kids aged 6 to 12

View the menu

CRÚ

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive, #650
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Take a break from last-minute shopping at Cru on Market Street.

Christmas Eve, December 24th from 4 pm to 10 pm

Cru Wine Bar on Market Street is the perfect place to stop whilst perusing the designer stores and boutiques for last-minute gift ideas.

The restaurant is open on Christmas Eve and is offering a special three course prix-fixe menu.

Cost: $45 per person

View the menu

Mastro’s Ocean Club

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Mastro’s Ocean Club – Christmas Bookings

Mastro's Ocean Club is open for reservations throughout the holidays.

Christmas Eve, December 24th from 3 pm to 10 pm and Christmas Day, December 25th from 2 pm to 9 pm

Also in the Market Street development, Mastro’s Ocean Club is another elegant spot to enjoy a festive celebration. Mastro’s is even open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas.

The restaurant is offering its regular menu on both days, with USDA prime steaks, seafood and cocktails.

View the menu

Truluck’s

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Peppermint Chocolate Cake Truluck’s

Truluck's December offerings include a special chocolate cake with peppermint icing and a Godiva chocolate sauce.

Christmas Eve, December 24th from 4 pm to 8 pm

Fancy pairing this year’s holiday dinner with a lakefront view? Book a table at Truluck’s on Hughes Landing and celebrate the season in style.

Diners can enjoy items from the regular menu, including steak, seafood and decadent desserts. This holiday season, Truluck is also rolling out special holiday treats, including a bourbon-based Holiday Nog and a special peppermint chocolate cake with cream cheese icing and Godiva chocolate sauce.

View the menu

Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar

The Woodlands

 

Website

Fielding’s Local Christmas cocktails

Festive cocktails and a special menu await at Fielding's Local on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day Brunch, December 25th from 10 am to 3 pm and Dinner at 4 pm)   

The Christmas menu at Fielding’s just may be your perfect holiday present. Even if it’s to yourself.

This joyful menu includes a Christmas prime rib and lobster risotto, with the cocktails including an apple cider gin fizz, Fielding’s eggnog and many other festive choices.

View the menu

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The Woodlands

6700 Woodlands Parkway
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry's Steakhouse is offering a 3-course prix fixe menu this year.

Christmas Eve, December 24th from 3 pm to 10 pm

One can certainly get into the festive spirit at Perry’s Steakhouse in Sterling Ridge, with a three-course prix fixe menu deal that is just about perfect for enjoying with family and friends.

Choose a soup or salad to start, followed by an entree and a dessert. Menu highlights include Perry’s famous pork chop, lobster bisque and a pumpkin cheesecake.

Cost:$69 per person before 5:30pm/$79 per person after 5:45pm

View the menu

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
read full series
Don't miss out on Christmas at the Anatole
Where kids' holiday dreams come true over breakfast
LEARN MORE
Breakfast with Santa
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Open House
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/9 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
719 Reinicke Street
Open House
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/10 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$329,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Open House
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/10 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$339,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Open House
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/10 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X