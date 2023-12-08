Where to Eat On Christmas and Christmas Eve In The Woodlands — Truly Festive Restaurants That Are Open
Special Menus and Tempting Treats Just May Be Calling Your NameBY Annierose Donnelly // 12.08.23
The holiday season can be beyond hectic and sometimes extremely stressful. Would you like to have one less thing to worry about this year? Luckily, a number of restaurants in The Woodlands are open for special Christmas and Christmas Eve meals.
From special festive menus to steakhouse favorites that stay true to what they do best, you can celebrate glad tidings at these restaurants in The Woodlands and leave the cooking to the professionals.
These are the Best Restaurants Open For Christmas and Christmas Eve Meals In The Woodlands:
Christmas Eve, December 24th from 5 pm to 10 pm
Sorriso’s ‘Catch the Feast of Seven Fishes’ promises to be a seafood spectacular. This three course, family-style dinner is available exclusively on Christmas Eve.
Menu highlights include roasted oysters on the half shell with Meyer lemon and ciabatta breadcrumbs; fritto misto brimming with scallops, shrimp, calamari and spicy marinara; prosciutto-wrapped branzino with fennel pollen; lobster ravioli; and Gulf shrimp risotto. Save room for the tiramisu and strawberry panna cotta for dessert.
Cost: $64 for adults, $22 for kids
Book on Open Table or call ( 832) 839-5463 for reservations.
Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort
Christmas Day Brunch, December 25th from 10 am to 3 pm
The newest restaurant in The Woodlands’ Resort, Harrison’s, will be serving a lavish breakfast buffet on Christmas Day.
Put together an unforgettable Christmas plate with numerous tasty food stations to choose from. The Carvery will feature smoked prime rib or roast lamb. You can also hit the Hot Table for maple-braised butternut squash. Salads, sweet treats and a bakery shop to fill up from also beckon. Looking for something more homey? PB&J sandwiches are on this brunch slate too.
Talk about thinking of everything on Christmas.
Cost: $80 for adults and $40 for kids aged 6 to 12
Christmas Eve, December 24th from 4 pm to 10 pm
Cru Wine Bar on Market Street is the perfect place to stop whilst perusing the designer stores and boutiques for last-minute gift ideas.
The restaurant is open on Christmas Eve and is offering a special three course prix-fixe menu.
Cost: $45 per person
Mastro’s Ocean Club
Christmas Eve, December 24th from 3 pm to 10 pm and Christmas Day, December 25th from 2 pm to 9 pm
Also in the Market Street development, Mastro’s Ocean Club is another elegant spot to enjoy a festive celebration. Mastro’s is even open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas.
The restaurant is offering its regular menu on both days, with USDA prime steaks, seafood and cocktails.
Truluck’s
Christmas Eve, December 24th from 4 pm to 8 pm
Fancy pairing this year’s holiday dinner with a lakefront view? Book a table at Truluck’s on Hughes Landing and celebrate the season in style.
Diners can enjoy items from the regular menu, including steak, seafood and decadent desserts. This holiday season, Truluck is also rolling out special holiday treats, including a bourbon-based Holiday Nog and a special peppermint chocolate cake with cream cheese icing and Godiva chocolate sauce.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar
The Woodlands
Christmas Day Brunch, December 25th from 10 am to 3 pm and Dinner at 4 pm)
The Christmas menu at Fielding’s just may be your perfect holiday present. Even if it’s to yourself.
This joyful menu includes a Christmas prime rib and lobster risotto, with the cocktails including an apple cider gin fizz, Fielding’s eggnog and many other festive choices.
Christmas Eve, December 24th from 3 pm to 10 pm
One can certainly get into the festive spirit at Perry’s Steakhouse in Sterling Ridge, with a three-course prix fixe menu deal that is just about perfect for enjoying with family and friends.
Choose a soup or salad to start, followed by an entree and a dessert. Menu highlights include Perry’s famous pork chop, lobster bisque and a pumpkin cheesecake.
Cost:$69 per person before 5:30pm/$79 per person after 5:45pm