Where to Eat On Christmas and Christmas Eve In The Woodlands — Truly Festive Restaurants That Are Open

Festive cocktails and a special menu await at Fielding's Local on Christmas Day. It is just one of the restaurants worth eating at on Christmas or Christmas Eve in The Woodlands.

The holiday season can be beyond hectic and sometimes extremely stressful. Would you like to have one less thing to worry about this year? Luckily, a number of restaurants in The Woodlands are open for special Christmas and Christmas Eve meals.

From special festive menus to steakhouse favorites that stay true to what they do best, you can celebrate glad tidings at these restaurants in The Woodlands and leave the cooking to the professionals.

These are the Best Restaurants Open For Christmas and Christmas Eve Meals In The Woodlands: