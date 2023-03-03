Find Inspiration This Spring With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook

Ralph Lauren’s spring collection features staples that will be favorites for years to come.

Moncler’s designs marry the extreme demands of nature with those of city life.

Both Jimmy Choo signatures, the Varenne Avenue shoulder bag, and the Themis Sandal 100 are enriched with rainbow embroidery in the iconic matelassé pattern.

Brunello Cucinelli has something for every wardrobe this spring.

If spring fashion is on your mind, Highland Park Village has you covered with the release of their highly anticipated Spring 2023 Fashion Lookbook. Whether you are looking for a gown perfect for events, outfits for weekend travel, ways to elevate your work wardrobe, or are just in need of a closet refresh, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping center has everything needed to feel inspired for spring.

Lush, vibrant floral serves as the backdrop for beautiful spring looks by esteemed fashion brands like Akris, Brunello Cucinelli, Carolina Herrera, ETRO, Jimmy Choo, Lela Rose, Moncler, Valentino, and more. Here’s a look at what’s in store.

Marking Akris’ 100th anniversary, the family-owned Swiss fashion house showcases “timeless modernity” in their new collection. The monochromatic outfit featuring pearlized lambskin leather within the jacket and shorts adds glamour and luxury to a casual, yet refined, look.

This dreamy, monochromatic look by alice + olivia will make a statement this spring. The streamlined outfit featuring a turquoise blazer, vest, and suit pants would be perfect for a bolder work outfit. Liven up your office wardrobe with the help of alice + olivia.

Pulling inspiration from travel and exploring, Brunello Cucinelli’s new collection of ready-to-wear men’s and women’s looks hit the mark. Featuring gorgeous neutral shades, the spring collection allows for luxurious everyday looks.

Inspired by a beloved book of Wes Gordon’s childhood, “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett, Carolina Herrera’s Spring Summer 2023 Collection is unashamedly romantic and full of florals, and this gown is no exception. The beautiful rose-print, scoop-neck design features a corseted bodice that flares out to a full, floor-sweeping skirt and is perfect for any spring gala.

It’s time to part from your winter wardrobe and transition into spring with whimsical, intricate patterns courtesy of ETRO. This long dress features a colorful bird and apple print, as well as ruching and paisley details on the sleeves, making it a perfect dress for any event this season.

A new palette of captivating colors enriches Harry Winston’s sophisticated emerald collection. Add a pop of color to any outfit with this stunning turquoise timepiece. Featuring iridescent mother-of-pearl and icy diamonds, the piece is an eye-catcher.

A perfect duo that will have you stepping into spring in style. Both Jimmy Choo signatures, the Varenne Avenue shoulder bag, and the Themis Sandal 100 are enriched with rainbow embroidery in the iconic matelassé pattern. Perfect for dressing up or down for a timeless style, the duo is a closet staple for the season and can be worn with just about anything.

Texas native Lela Rose offers designs this season inspired by a contemporary market utilizing fruits, florals, and prints one would find at a picnic. Her Floral Embroidered Fluid Crepe Cap Sleeve Caftan is featured in a beautiful lemon color offering a brighter look for any spring day.

Stop into MARKET to find a curated collection of clothing and accessories perfect for refreshing your closet this season like this two-piece set by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Featuring a midi skirt and a cropped halter tie top in a gorgeous, all-over print, this outfit is perfect for any spring getaway you have planned.

Inspired by experiences growing up on their family’s West Texas cattle ranch, sisters Lizzie Mean Duplantis and Sarah Means founded the bespoke boot brand, Miron Crosby. Celebrate spring the Texan way with the Wade Boot in a pink hue featuring appliquéd florals and stars.

Discover the spring 2023 collection for men and women at Moncler, opening this month exclusively at Highland Park Village. Before hitting the slopes this spring break, fill your suitcase with Moncler’s fabulous attire like signature jackets, cardigans, sweaters, boots, and more.

Season after season, Ralph Lauren leans into classic, on-trend looks, and this spring certainly is no exception. The legendary designer features tailored silhouettes that embody elegance and glamour. There is no doubt that you will shine in these evening-wear pieces.

Leaning into their iconic motif, Valentino’s spring 2023 collection largely features shades of tan, beige, brown, black, and gray. The exaggerated Valentino logo is seen throughout this monochromatic look composed of a pleated dress, handbag, and pumps. Original and elegant, the pieces work together or separately for any outing this season.

Celebrate spring in ultimate style with the latest fashions and trends available at Highland Park Village.

