The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100 — These Aren’t Cheap Presents, They’re Brilliant Finds That Won’t Break the Bank

Tangerine's 'Kauai' picklebell racquet inspired by the lush forests of Kauai ($85) will have them looking as good as they play.

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Best Gifts For Under $100:

Tommy Bahama His & Hers PJs

For those who like parading in matching jammies during the holiday season, but are looking for something less traditional than Santas or rollicking snowmen, Tommy Bahama offers an alternative — tropical holiday themed pajamas. A playful gift for you and your significant other. Think Santas on surfboards, palm trees, poinsettia wreaths and jumping dolphins playing against navy and turquoise backgrounds. His are priced at $58 and hers at $56. Get them here.

Michael Kors Crocodile Embossed Leather Pouch

Every girl of just about any age can use an attractive travel pouch for storing those unruly must-haves that never seem to fit in the right place. This golden Michael Kors travel pouch in crocodile-embossed leather makes for a smashing gift with a pocketbook friendly price tag of $98. At 7.5 inches wide and 4.25 inches high, it’s an ideal size for all manner of items.

Little English Fire Truck Sweater

If your No. 1 kiddo loves fire trucks as much as I love this Little English Fair Isle sweater, found at From Marfa, it’a great holiday indeed. And it’s a deal at $98. Just remember that youngsters don’t consider clothes as a real gift. It must be accompanied by a toy.

Trés Chic Pickleball Paddles

Fashion musts have extended to the pickleball courts with a number of companies getting into the artistic design of pickleball paddles. After all, what pickleball star would dare arrive on court without a spectacular weapon that’s the envy of the competition? Perhaps none does it better than Tangerine which offers a vast collection of colors and styles. Think Sorrento lemons, Hawaii themes, a Nantucket inspired design, florals, Mondrian and others. These stylish paddles are priced at $85.

International Nutcracker Plates

I love these cheerful nutcracker dessert plates, perfect for holiday gifting — and only $15 each. Which means you can gift a set of six for $90. The ceramic plates come from Certified International and are available in Houston at Lèránt.

Katie Kime Houston Toile Tea Towel Set

We’ll pass on the holly and the ivy tea towels for the holiday season opting instead for these Houston-centric beauties. The cotton twill towels feature famed views of the Bayou City from Allen Parkway to the River Oaks Theatre and the Astrodome to pumping oil rigs. It’s a vibrant howdy y’all of a gift. University of Texas fans will find special love here as the patterns waft across a background of UT orange.The set of two is $58.

Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland Champagne Truffles

How our taste buds whined more than a decade ago when the Teuscher shop in Houston closed. The Swiss confectioner’s hand-crafted signature champagne truffles are simply to-die-for and it no longer takes just a ride across River Oaks to pick them up. All is not lost however for in the cooler months, these beauties can be ordered in a 16-piece box, $60, and in special orders for the 24-piece box, priced at $89. (Also available in four and nine piece boxes.)

Add $19.95 for two to four day shipping for the 16-piece, or $21.99 for FedEx two day delivery. If truly in a hurry, you can go all the way with FedEx first overnight for a cool $195.51.

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set

Grillin’ and chillin.’ That will be the scene when your barbecue buddy puts this stunning collection of 20 barbecue tools ($79.99) to use. It’s cool for flipping burgers, basting chicken, skewering vegetables, maneuvering sausages and serving corn, In many ways, this is ultimate set of grilling tools. Your meats will be cooked to the perfect level of doneness with the digital fork.

Ralph Lauren Holiday Candle

We know all about the re-gifting of candles and fables of gift candles that have made it to one recipient, on to others and then back to the original giver. But who can resist lighting up a holiday-scented candle around the jolly season? (Actually, I burn holiday-scented candles when I am burning up in July heat just for an olfactory relief.) In any case, this Ralph Lauren jewel will keep any place wafting in seasonal fragrance thanks to the compelling blend of evergreen, red currant and juniper berry for $75. This is a perfectly sweet holiday gift.

Jenny Train Cosmetics Case

Every girl needs a new cosmetic case. We know how quickly they get icky and we all wish for a replacement. With that in mind, I offer the Jenny Train cosmetics case with top and bottom storage compartments. At 6.5 inches high and 10 inches wide, there is plenty of room for all the makeup essentials. It’s an easy carrying case with top handles. Bonus? You can clean it with a damp cloth.

Star of Texas Capitol Silk Bow Tie

We love those pre-tied bow ties. They’re painless, and this Lone Star State tribute in 100 percent British silk makes a sleek fashion statement for those who are Texas proud. The custom-designed and exclusive tie was originally made for Texas Capitol tour guides. It’s now available to Lone Star enthusiasts for $45.

Leatherology Money Clip Card Holder

While fans of luxury logos can spend hundreds and hundreds on credit card holders, Leatherology offers a combo money clip/card holder in black onyx leather for $75. Add $15 for personal embossing.

PK Green Custom Logo Light Boxes

Such fun! Little boxes of fun in neon colors and with your bestie’s name or special event greeting on one side. While these custom-made LED branded light boxes come in all sizes and shapes, it’s the “Add to cart” option that gets you eight 4X6 inch boxes with 16 color possibilities for $99.