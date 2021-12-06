Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village

The Everose gold diamond framed Rolex watch is for that special someone who's been 'extra' nice this year.

Lele Sadoughi's jet crystal drop earrings can be dressed up or down making any outfit feel polished and pulled together.

MARKET's Assouline coffee table book — for the friend who loves a beautiful pop of color in the home.

MARKET's Assouline coffee table book — for the friend who loves a beautiful pop of color in the home.

MARKET's Assouline coffee table book — for the friend who loves a beautiful pop of color in the home.

Peter Millar's tailored safari jacket pairs perfectly with any color palette and is an easy way to look good while staying warm.

This Dior camel book tote is the chicest bag to gift this holiday

Beretta Gallery leather bag is sure to keep him feeling sleek and sophisticated while gettin' the job done.

Roller Rabbit has the perfect coordinating Holy Jolly PJ cheer for the whole family.

Roller Rabbit has the perfect coordinating Holy Jolly PJ cheer for the whole family.

La Vie Style's one size caftan is a perfect gift for the fashionista in your life.

Nothing is cozier than snuggling up with this Loro Piana cream blanket this holiday.

This Le Labo Candle set will make any house or office smell merry and bright.

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Thankfully, Dallas’ go-to luxury shopping destination Highland Park Village has you covered with the best gifts for everyone on your list. From sparkly baubles, gorgeous handbags, and cozy knits to home decor items, beauty products, barware, accessories, and more, there is something for all — even those difficult-to-shop-for loved ones.

Whoever you are shopping for, this is your Highland Park Village Gift Guide.

For The Jewelry Lover 1 3 The Everose gold diamond framed Rolex watch is for that special someone who's been 'extra' nice this year. 2 3 Lele Sadoughi's jet crystal drop earrings can be dressed up or down making any outfit feel polished and pulled together. 3 3 MARKET's 14K Yellow Diamond Necklace is the perfect gift for the jewelry lover.

Everyone knows a jewelry lover and Highland Park Village has the perfect jeweled gift options in all price ranges. We are loving these Lele Sadoughi jet crystal drop earrings that can be dressed up or down making any outfit feel polished and pulled together. Maybe they’re more of a necklace person? Look no further than this beautiful 14K yellow diamond Gypsy necklace from MARKET. And last but not least, this rose gold diamond framed Rolex watch for that special someone who’s been ‘extra’ nice this year!

For The Hostess With The Mostess 1 7 MARKET's Assouline coffee table book — for the friend who loves a beautiful pop of color in the home. 2 7 MARKET's Assouline coffee table book — for the friend who loves a beautiful pop of color in the home. 3 7 MARKET's Assouline coffee table book — for the friend who loves a beautiful pop of color in the home. 4 7 St. Michaels' Mahjong set makes a great gift for the hosting gal. 5 7 Madison Estelle champagne glasses will brighten any cocktail experience. 6 7 Nothing is cozier than snuggling up with this Loro Piana cream blanket this holiday. 7 7 This Le Labo Candle set will make any house or office smell merry and bright.

Looking for a fun gift for that friend who’s always hosting? You can’t go wrong with gifting a mahjong night with the gal pals, pick up this chic Mahjong set from St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange at Highland Park Village. Set the ambiance with the most beautiful smelling Le Labo candle set, making any home or office inviting for gatherings. Cozy up next to the fireplace in a Loro Pain blanket while sipping champagne or cocktails from these dashing colored Madison Este champagne coupe glasses that will liven up any party. And for the friend who loves a pop of color in the home, check out MARKET’s selection of Assouline coffee table books.

For The Fashionista 1 5 This Frame Sherpa white jacket is perfect gift for the fashionista. 2 5 La Ligne Marin stripped sweater is perfect for anyone who loves fashion. 3 5 Jimmy Choo winter boots will turn any outfit hip. 4 5 Dr. Barbara Sturm's 6 step kit calms and nourishes the skin this holiday season. 5 5 La Vie Style's one size caftan is a perfect gift for the fashionista in your life.

Highland Park Village makes shopping for the trendsetter easy and seamless. For the chic dresser, check out this La Ligne striped sweater paired with a cozy sherpa jacket from FRAME, and styled with the most hip Jimmy Choo ESHE 65 winter boots. Each piece can easily mix and match to make any outfit look exquisite. For a dress that looks flattering on all, check out this La Vie Style House caftan. The luxurious vintage-inspired caftan is just the piece any closet is missing. These bold designs come in one-size making it easy to gift to any friend. For the confidant who’s passionate about their skincare routine, look no further than Dr. Barbara Sturm’s winter kit. The kit calms and nourishes the skin through its six-step formula providing just what’s needed to stay hydrated in the winter months.

For The Men in Your Life 1 3 Peter Millar's tailored safari jacket pairs perfectly with any color palette and is an easy way to look good while staying warm. 2 3 Beretta Gallery leather bag is sure to keep him feeling sleek and sophisticated while gettin' the job done. 3 3 These Valentino sneakers go hand-in-hand with any jean and button down combo.

It’s officially that time of year where there’s an excuse to update your man’s wardrobe essentials. Starting with the shoes, these Valentino sneakers go hand-in-hand with any jean and button down combo. They add just the elevated feel your guy is looking for without trying too hard. And this navy Peter Millar cotton safari jacket is just what the holidays are calling for. The tailored jacket pairs perfectly with any color palette and is an easy way to look polished while staying warm. Lastly, check out this beautiful Beretta Gallery Holdall bag for the guy who needs a new work or travel bag. This leather good is sure to keep him feeling sleek and sophisticated while gettin’ the job done!

For The Accessory Gal 1 4 Lele Sadoughi's plaid crystal and pearl headband is perfect gift for any headband lover. 2 4 This Dior camel book tote is the chicest bag to gift this holiday 3 4 This Tom Ford black grained classic cardholder makes all your leather dreams come true! 4 4 The perfect black party purse from Fendi.

Everyone knows that accessories always turn any outfit from good to glam. That’s why we are loving all the accessory options that Highland Park Village has to offer this holiday season. Starting with this gorgeous plaid pearl and crystal flannel knotted headband from Lele Sadoughi. The perfect gift for any headband lover. For the purse aficionado, check out this Dior book tote in the camel color way — or for something smaller, this black Fendi purse that will surely drop jaws. Lastly, for that person in need of a chic cardholder, Tom Ford has just the gift. The black grained classic cardholder makes all your leather dreams come true!

It's A Family Affair 1 6 Roller Rabbit has the perfect coordinating Holy Jolly PJ cheer for the whole family. 2 6 Miron Crosby bespoke boot brand is the perfect family gift. 3 6 Roller Rabbit has the perfect coordinating Holy Jolly pj cheer for the whole family 4 6 Miron Crosby bespoke boot brand is the perfect family gift. 5 6 Roller Rabbit has the perfect coordinating Holy Jolly PJ cheer for the whole family. 6 6 Miron Crosby bespoke boot brand is the perfect family gift.

Who doesn’t love an opportunity to match with the family. Nothing makes the holiday season more fun than snuggling up on the couch with a holiday movie and popcorn while everyone’s decked in coordinating Holly Jolly PJ cheer! Roller Rabbit has the cutest family pajamas that make the perfect gift for the whole family. Matching doesn’t just have to be for PJs, Miron Crosby’s bespoke boot brand makes boots for the entire fam too! From monogrammed baby booties to hand stitched custom masterpieces, Miron Crosby’s cowboy boots are great for every occasion.

For more great gifting ideas from Highland Park Village, click here.