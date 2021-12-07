New Houston Wine Bar Brings Night Life Power to Uptown Park — Say Goodbye to Starbucks and Hello to Postino

Postino AllyShell_AmandaMills_KendraPhillips_MichelleReyna-Wymes3 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Mark Sullivan Lauren Bailey Ceron (Photo by Alex Montoya)
YuamYuam_ErikBednar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
RudyFestari_DebbieFestari_RachelBagwell_JeffBagwell (Photo by Alex Montoya)
DSC_1740 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
StaceyLindseth_AlLindseth (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
SusanMillan_KymJackson_MeredithNoa (Photo by Alex Montoya)
KendraPhillips_JonathanPhillips2 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
SusanGetty_NatalieWall2 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
KayvonSohrabi_RolandMaldonado (Photo by Alex Montoya)
LauretteVeres_JessicRossman_SoniaSoto_KimPadgett (Photo by Alex Montoya)
AllyShell_Martijn van Koolwijk (Photo by Alex Montoya)
ClintMcDaniel_AnaBeavem (Photo by Alex Montoya)
ClaudiaSierra_CrystalSaldivar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
CindyRose_FranklinRose (Photo by Alex Montoya)
DSC_1717 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
DSC_1793 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
01
17

Ally Shell, Amanda Mills, Kendra Phillips, Michelle Reyna-Wymes at the opening of Postino Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

02
17

Mark Sullivan, Postino CEO and founder Lauren Bailey in from Phoenix, Ceron at the opening of Postino Uptown Park, the fourth in Houston. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

03
17

Yuam Yuam, Erik Bednar at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

04
17

Rudy & Debbie Festari, Rachel & Jeff Bagwell at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

05
17

The artistic assembly of vintage suitcases at Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

06
17

Stacey & Al Lindseth at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

07
17

Susan Millan, Kym Jackson, Meredith Noa at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

08
17

Kendra & Jonathan Phillips at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

09
17

Susan Getty, Natalie Wall at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

10
17

Kayvon Sohrabi, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

11
17

Kim Padgett, Sonia Soto, Jessica Rossman, Laurette Veres at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

12
17

Ally Shell & Martijn van Koolwijk at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

13
17

Clint McDaniel, Ana Beavem at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

14
17

Claudia Sierra, Crystal Saldivar at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

15
17

Cindy & Dr. Franklin Rose at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

16
17

Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

17
17

The gangs all here for the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Postino AllyShell_AmandaMills_KendraPhillips_MichelleReyna-Wymes3 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Mark Sullivan Lauren Bailey Ceron (Photo by Alex Montoya)
YuamYuam_ErikBednar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
RudyFestari_DebbieFestari_RachelBagwell_JeffBagwell (Photo by Alex Montoya)
DSC_1740 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
StaceyLindseth_AlLindseth (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
SusanMillan_KymJackson_MeredithNoa (Photo by Alex Montoya)
KendraPhillips_JonathanPhillips2 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
SusanGetty_NatalieWall2 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
KayvonSohrabi_RolandMaldonado (Photo by Alex Montoya)
LauretteVeres_JessicRossman_SoniaSoto_KimPadgett (Photo by Alex Montoya)
AllyShell_Martijn van Koolwijk (Photo by Alex Montoya)
ClintMcDaniel_AnaBeavem (Photo by Alex Montoya)
ClaudiaSierra_CrystalSaldivar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
CindyRose_FranklinRose (Photo by Alex Montoya)
DSC_1717 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
DSC_1793 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Foodie Events / Restaurants

New Houston Wine Bar Brings Night Life Power to Uptown Park — Say Goodbye to Starbucks and Hello to Postino

Opening With an Electric Bang

BY // 12.06.21
photography Alex Montoya
Ally Shell, Amanda Mills, Kendra Phillips, Michelle Reyna-Wymes at the opening of Postino Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Mark Sullivan, Postino CEO and founder Lauren Bailey in from Phoenix, Ceron at the opening of Postino Uptown Park, the fourth in Houston. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Yuam Yuam, Erik Bednar at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Rudy & Debbie Festari, Rachel & Jeff Bagwell at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The artistic assembly of vintage suitcases at Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Stacey & Al Lindseth at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Susan Millan, Kym Jackson, Meredith Noa at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Kendra & Jonathan Phillips at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Susan Getty, Natalie Wall at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Kayvon Sohrabi, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Kim Padgett, Sonia Soto, Jessica Rossman, Laurette Veres at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Ally Shell & Martijn van Koolwijk at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Clint McDaniel, Ana Beavem at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Claudia Sierra, Crystal Saldivar at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Cindy & Dr. Franklin Rose at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The gangs all here for the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)
1
17

Ally Shell, Amanda Mills, Kendra Phillips, Michelle Reyna-Wymes at the opening of Postino Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

2
17

Mark Sullivan, Postino CEO and founder Lauren Bailey in from Phoenix, Ceron at the opening of Postino Uptown Park, the fourth in Houston. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

3
17

Yuam Yuam, Erik Bednar at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

4
17

Rudy & Debbie Festari, Rachel & Jeff Bagwell at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

5
17

The artistic assembly of vintage suitcases at Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

6
17

Stacey & Al Lindseth at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

7
17

Susan Millan, Kym Jackson, Meredith Noa at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

8
17

Kendra & Jonathan Phillips at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

9
17

Susan Getty, Natalie Wall at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

10
17

Kayvon Sohrabi, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

11
17

Kim Padgett, Sonia Soto, Jessica Rossman, Laurette Veres at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

12
17

Ally Shell & Martijn van Koolwijk at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

13
17

Clint McDaniel, Ana Beavem at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

14
17

Claudia Sierra, Crystal Saldivar at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

15
17

Cindy & Dr. Franklin Rose at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

16
17

Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

17
17

The gangs all here for the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

If Friday night’s opening bash for Postino in Uptown Park is any indication of success, this place should be rocking and rolling all the way into the next decade. The scene was an SRO mash-up of cafe society headliners, hoi polloi, bloggers, influencers and fashionistas. Wine and beer flowed while bruschetta boards, paninis, charcuterie boards, and more were on parade from the new bustling  Houston kitchen.

With the most colorful of chairs — Shannon Hall, Ceron, Amanda Mills, and Ally Shell — how could this be anything other than a rollicking night and nothing less than jolly? Welcoming the jazzed contingent was Lauren Bailey, CEO and founder of Upward Projects Restaurant Group which boasts Postino and four other brands in its stable of restaurants. The glam redhead jetted in from her headquarters in Phoenix for the event with the restaurant officially opened on Monday.

This grand opening of Houston’s fourth Postino wine cafe (with the others in The Heights, Montrose and Town & Country) doubled as an opportunity to support Toys for Tots. Guests obliged filling the toy box with high-tech scooters, monster trucks, digital sets, games and dolls.

It’s a casual sort of place with an open-air layout featuring rollaway glass garage doors and an expansive and vibrant indoor-outdoor bar. We found a quiet corner beneath umbrellas on the patio while Rachel and Jeff Bagwell joined Debbie and Rudy Festari at one of the elevated booths on the interior. Shannon Hall found his perch in front of the outdoor fireplace. Dr. Roland Maldonado and Kayvon Sohrabi snuggled at a cocktail table near the front the 3,483 square foot wine cafe.

YuamYuam_ErikBednar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Yuam Yuam, Erik Bednar at the opening of Postino in Uptown Park (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Those familiar with Uptown Park will recall that Postino resides in the former location of Starbuck’s at the corner of Post Oak Boulevard and Uptown Park Boulevard. The transformation includes a quirky but delightful 250 square foot art wall installation featuring vintage luggage stacked to the ceiling.

PC Seen: Kendra and Jonathan Phillips, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Susan Getty, Martijn van Koolwijk, Natalie Wall, Yuam Yuam, Erik Bednar, Cindy and Dr. Franklin Rose, Claudia Sierra, Crystal Saldivar, Jake Gallagher, Jennifer Pinkerton, and Jessica Rossman.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
Postino AllyShell_AmandaMills_KendraPhillips_MichelleReyna-Wymes3 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Mark Sullivan Lauren Bailey Ceron (Photo by Alex Montoya)
YuamYuam_ErikBednar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
RudyFestari_DebbieFestari_RachelBagwell_JeffBagwell (Photo by Alex Montoya)
DSC_1740 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
StaceyLindseth_AlLindseth (1) (Photo by Alex Montoya)
SusanMillan_KymJackson_MeredithNoa (Photo by Alex Montoya)
KendraPhillips_JonathanPhillips2 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
SusanGetty_NatalieWall2 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
KayvonSohrabi_RolandMaldonado (Photo by Alex Montoya)
LauretteVeres_JessicRossman_SoniaSoto_KimPadgett (Photo by Alex Montoya)
AllyShell_Martijn van Koolwijk (Photo by Alex Montoya)
ClintMcDaniel_AnaBeavem (Photo by Alex Montoya)
ClaudiaSierra_CrystalSaldivar (Photo by Alex Montoya)
CindyRose_FranklinRose (Photo by Alex Montoya)
DSC_1717 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
DSC_1793 (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Featured Properties

Swipe
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
2600 W 7th Street #2554
Montgomery Plaza
FOR SALE

2600 W 7th Street #2554
Fort Worth, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: ULTERRE Email Realtor
2600 W 7th Street #2554
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
7612 Woodland Drive
Cliffwood Estate
FOR SALE

7612 Woodland Drive
Alvarado, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
7612 Woodland Drive
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X