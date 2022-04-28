This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas

Ask Rob what he admires about his wife, and the list is long and reflective of her positive, giving spirit.

The couple honeymooned in Monte Carlo, and holds a special place in their memory bank of experiences, for many reasons. Rob grew up in Monte Carlo and his father worked in the South of France, so it’s a full family connection destination.

The Pierces share a love of travel and count exploring the world with their children the ultimate gift.

As the couple approaches their 30th anniversary, it’s easy to see how they have intentionally built a life of family, faith, friends and philanthropy.

The two Texans were drawn to each other by love of state and the University of Texas.

When Rob and Amy Pierce are hanging stateside, you can find them staycationing in downtown Houston, taking in the city’s vibrant dining and theatre scene. Often with their kids.

This is the third of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Rob Pierce.

What happens when a Guns N’ Roses loving Longhorn meets a fellow UT alum who prefers the sweetness of Christian singer Amy Grant? They meet in the middle and become diehard Jimmy Buffet fans, of course.

And just who are these two Parrotheads? It’s Amy and Rob Pierce, Valobra Master Jewelers’ latest Diamond Duo. The couple is known for their strong family, compassion for others and service to the community, truly shining in all they do.

Before they were a powerhouse couple, the Pierces were both interns. Amy for Congressman Ron Coleman, her representative from El Paso, and Rob for Senator Phil Graham. The two met in Washington, DC the summer of 1988 and while they didn’t immediately bond over their very different music tastes, the fellow Texans were drawn to each other by their shared love for the Lone Star State and the University of Texas.

They brought the romance from the nation’s capital back to Texas and continued dating. When Rob was accepted to Georgetown Law School, Amy found a job working for an association on Capitol Hill. A romantic proposal at the Jefferson Memorial soon followed and Amy and Rob got married in 1992.

As the couple approaches their 30th anniversary, it’s easy to see how they have intentionally built a life of family, faith, friends and philanthropy. Their family is a source of great joy and includes their kids Kendall, Kyle, Kaitlyn and Kamren — The K Club.

“We sincerely value family time — never have enough — and being a larger family,” Amy says.

When Rob and Amy Pierce are hanging stateside, you can find them staycationing in downtown Houston, taking in the city’s vibrant dining and theatre scene. Often with their kids.

The Pierces share a love of travel and count exploring the world with their children as the ultimate gift.

“We cherish getting away together to remind us what brought us together in the first place,” Amy Pierce says. They also enjoy art, running/walking at Memorial Park, reading and playing games with the family.

The couple honeymooned in Monte Carlo, and it holds a special place in their hearts for many reasons. Rob grew up in Monte Carlo and his father worked in the South of France, so it’s a destination full of family connections.

“Monte Carlo is where we spent our honeymoon and our 20th wedding anniversary,” Amy Pierce says. “We’ve been back many times as a couple and with our family and plan to return as soon as COVID permits.”

A Love of Houston, Theater and Helping Others

When the couple is hanging stateside, you can find them staycationing in downtown Houston, taking in the city’s vibrant restaurant and theatre scene. Amy served as Theatre Under the Star’s (TUTS) chairman of the board from 2015 to 2017, co-chaired TUTS’ 50th anniversary season and currently chairs TUTS’ capital campaign. It’s definitely not unusual to find this couple catching a musical at TUTS.

“We stay at a hotel and then sleep in with brunch before coming home to the family,” Amy Pierce says. “We also steal down the street to our neighborhood Carrabba’s Restaurant.

“We used to stay out until bedtime time stories when the kids were little, but now just wait to finish the bottle of wine.”

Ask Rob Pierce what he admires about his wife, and the list is long and reflective of Amy’s positive, giving spirit.

“I admire her passion for life, compassion for others, her infectious optimism and the wisdom and intelligence she brings to our lives,” Rob says. He cites Amy’s focus and drive, particularly when it comes to those who are at risk or disadvantaged.

Amy Pierce is the co-founder of The Houston 20, a growing movement of community leaders organized to fight sex trafficking. She also serves on the board of SEARCH Homeless Services (the couple was honored at the SEARCH 2018 annual luncheon) as well as on the boards of Memorial Hermann Foundation and The Women’s Fund. Amy is also the vice chair of UNICEF. Previously, she served as the chair of the board for KNOWAutism, which promotes autism awareness.

Beyond her work in the community, Rob Pierce values her insight as they navigate life together.

“As my life partner and soulmate, Amy offers sage advice and guidance on how to address the curves life throws at all of us,” Rob Pierce says. “She makes me a more confident and happier professional, family member and friend to everyone in my life.”

Likewise, Amy Pierce appreciates Rob for who he is as a husband, father and professional. Rob heads up the Houston office of TD Securities and serves on the board of Houston Children’s Charity and is the incoming chair of the St. Francis Episcopal School Board.

“I admire Rob’s work ethic,” Amy says. “He is fair, loyal, listens, never gives up and never stagnates. He has instilled these values in our children.”

The two Texans were drawn to each other by love of state and the University of Texas.

Rob Pierce’s zeal for life is contagious and that has led to a life of adventure, new experiences and meeting new people.

“His positive momentum in our life makes it never dull,” Amy Pierce notes.

Seems about right for this couple who have seen Jimmy Buffett in concert 15 times since their inaugural date at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. Together, they’ve created a “Cheeseburger In Paradise” kind of life, one loaded with song, laughter and love for each other and every adventure together.

To learn more about Valobra Master Jewelers and their exquisite collection of jewelry and luxury timepieces sure to create lasting memories and be treasured forever, visit the full website. Or stop by this fourth generation of master jewelers at their Houston showroom located at 2150 Westheimer Road. Be sure to stay tuned to find out who will be the next special Valobra Diamond Duo. . .

New Diamond Duo couples will be chosen and celebrated in this special series throughout the year.