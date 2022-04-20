America’s Got Talent Star Brings a Poignant Performance to Houston’s KNOWAutism Gala

Reed Tinsley, Sherri Zucker at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Helfman, Lee Haverman, Regina Rogers at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bruce & Marian McClendon at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marvy Finger, John Riddle, Allison Marshall at the Know Autism gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brad & Johanna Marks at the Know Autism gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tena Lundquist Faust, Brigitte Kalai, Tama Lundquist at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

Dr. Quang Henderson, Deborah Duncan, Staci Henderson at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

Krista Mullen, Tammy Tran Nguyen, Petra Martinez at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Peter Chang & Judge Theresa Chang at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Petra Martinez, Krista Mullen at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tammy Tran Nguyen, Margaret Alkek Williams, Hallie Vanderhider at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kodi Lee performs 'You Are the Reason' at the Know Autism Gala

Michelle Bohreer, Marvy Finger, Sherri Zucker, Chris Cardenas, and Ed Finger at the Know Autism Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: KNOWAutism “April in Paris” gala

Where: Hilton Houston Post Oak

PC Moment: America’s Got Talent 14th season winner Kodi Lee, a pianist and singer who is both autistic and blind, rocked the black-tie gathering of 380 with a series of songs that included his reality TV wining number “A Song for You,” plus “You Are the Reason,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Lost Without You.”

The ballroom was decorated to invoke the gardens of Versailles complete with crystal and antique gold chandeliers, a champagne damask linen set with white napkins and diamond-like napkin rings, candelabra and profusions of white roses.

Gala chairs Marian McClendon and Sherri Zucker led the night to a record $600,000 in proceeds.

The evening honored Marvy Finger — president, CEO and chairman of the board of The Finger Companies — with the 2022 Humanitarian Award, H-E-B with the Houston Corporate Hero Award accepted by Lisa Helfman, and Perri Palermo Motamedi with the Houston Frontline Hero Award. Motamedi is a speech therapist, mother of an autistic son and a KNOWAutism board member for eight years.

In a heartfelt presentation, incoming board chair Michelle Bohreer revealed that she was part of the 75 percent of marriages with special needs children that end in a divorce.

Adding to the bottom line was the live auction of a Harry Winston Midnight 36mm watch for $21,000. Auctioneer Johnny Bravo, the Harry Winston team led by Petra Gonzalez, and Zucker encouraged the high dollars.

PC Seen: Emcee Deborah Duncan, KNOWAutism founder Tammy Tran Nguyen, Margaret Alkek Williams, Hallie Vanderhider, Chris Cardenas, Elaine Finger, Ed Finger, Theresa and Dr. Peter Chang, Bruce McClendon, Regina Rogers, Debbie and Steven Polotko, and Johanna and Brad Marks.