This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals

Lisa and Stan Duchman with their beloved chows, Daisy and Jake. (By Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers)© Gittings Photography

Lisa and Stan Duchman celebrated their nuptials in Hawaii on Oahu and Hawaii islands. Photo by ©Gittings Photography.

This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.

Oftentimes, the best relationships are those built upon mutual interests and common goals. That’s certainly true for Lisa and Stan Duchman. The Dynamic Duchmans have shared passions and fervor for following their bliss. From their medical backgrounds to their namesake winery in Driftwood, Texas, this is a couple joyfully doing life together.

The couple celebrated their 23rd anniversary on October 2, but if you ask them, it seems like yesterday when they met through a mutual friend. Lisa was attending The University of Houston as an optometry student and Stan was an internal medicine resident at Baylor College of Medicine, so they immediately understood the pressures of the medical profession.

Their unofficial first date at a Rice University/University of Kansas basketball game with friends got the ball rolling, and soon, they were a couple.

Fast forward to 1999. The Dutchman’s said “I Do,” and Lisa opened her optometry practice in Katy, while Stan was finishing his cardiology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine. He soon started his Interventional Cardiology Fellowship at The Texas Heart Institute which led to his successful cardiology practice in The Medical Center as well as a satellite office in the Willowbrook area.

“Stan is very goal driven, always happy from the time he wakes up until he falls asleep,” Lisa says.

Lisa is also driven and while she had built a thriving practice, there was a desire to do something new. She left her private practice in 2004 and dove into the world of winemaking, starting Duchman Family Winery.

Opening the winery was another example of the couple working together in the pursuit of mutual goals. Stan focuses on wine production, while Lisa oversees the winery at large, with specializing in events and retail.

The beautiful property blends the best of the Texas Hill Country with Italian architectural touches, making it an ideal location for weddings and parties.

Lisa and Stan Duchman have a love for Old World Wines (they frequently travel to France and Italy for food, wine, and history) and work with viticultural consultants and growers in the High Planes AVA to produce grapes for wines such as Vermentino, Sangiovese, and Dolcetto.

It’s not surprising then that Stan is a member of the Houston Burgundy and Bordeaux chapters and Lisa is a member of the American Business Women’s Association and the Texas Wine and Grape Grower’s Association.

Stan is a partner with US Heart and Vascular and served as a District Review Member of the Texas Medical Board as well as a member of the Texas Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke Council. Lisa is a member of the University of Houston Foundation Board of Trustees, the American Optometric Association, the Texas Optometric Association, and the Harris County Optometric Society.

“Lisa is one of the most beautiful people on the planet, both on the outside and in her heart,” Stan says. “She is extremely intelligent, runs multiple facets of business for ourselves and her family as well as assisting friends in other endeavors.”

Another fact Stan shared about Lisa?

“She also has a wicked passion for playing practical jokes,” he says.

A love of travel is at the heart of their marriage and they count Hawaii, Aspen, France, and Italy among their favorite locales, but Blackberry Farm in the Great Smoky Mountains is a favorite because of “the wonderful food and wine program as well as outside activities.” And if a trip just happens to involve a tennis tournament, food, wine, cooking, or fitness, it’s sure to be a treasured trip.

Balancing their global sojourns with nights at home also rates high with the Duchman’s, where you can guarantee they will have whipped up something delicious, made better by a glass or two of Duchman wine.

Date night done right. We can certainly drink to that!