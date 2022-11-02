An Oak Lawn Favorite Shutters After a Year, Partenope Expands, and BBQ Comes to Katy Trail

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

A well-liked Oak Lawn restaurant closes after just one year.

Modest Rogers, which opened just last year, is calling it quits due to financial issues. After a visit last December, we lauded the new spot for its Texas twist on Venezuelan dishes. Modesto Rodriguez (former sous chef of Nonna) was born in Venezuela and grew up in West Texas, hence the combination. The small restaurant was located inside a Fairmount Street bungalow and boasted a charming outdoor patio for al fresco dining. Modest Rogers officially closed on October 22.

A favorite downtown Italian spot expands to Richardson.

One of our favorite pasta and pizza spots in Dallas, Partenope Ristorante is expanding to a second location in Richardson’s Core District next summer, as first reported by Culture Map. Husband and wife owners Dino and Megan Santonicola live in the suburb that is currently seeing a revitalization of its downtown area and beyond. The new space will feature an outdoor patio, which the Dallas location does not.

Stocking Stuffers Swipe





















Next

Dallas chef Kent Rathbun opens a new barbecue concept on Katy Trail.

After closing his Victory Park sushi concept, Imoto, a few months ago, chef Kent Rathbun is already debuting a new concept in Uptown — a barbecue trailer on the Katy Trail. The Station on Katy Trail is an expansion of Rathbun’s covid concept where he sold barbecue out of a parking lot (Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ). The new spot is open on weekends from 11 am to 4 pm and you can find it at 4825 Cole Avenue.