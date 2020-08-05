Coco Shrimp2
Coco Shrimp – owners Hadley and Barrus and families
Coco Shrimp – mochi
Coco Shrimp – Barrus shows off drive thru
Coco Shrimp1
01
05

Coco Shrimp serves five different types of shrimp in their boxed meal.

02
05

Owners Hadley and Barrus, with their families.

03
05

Handmade mochi for dessert.

04
05

Jordan Barrus shows off the convenience of their drive thru window at the next Coco Shrimp to open.

05
05

Casual Hawaiian themed shrimp shack with picnic table seating.

Coco Shrimp2
Coco Shrimp – owners Hadley and Barrus and families
Coco Shrimp – mochi
Coco Shrimp – Barrus shows off drive thru
Coco Shrimp1
Restaurants / Openings

Hawaiian-Style Shrimp Restaurant Expands its Fort Worth Footprint — Get Ready for Coco Shrimp Times Three

Two Innovators With an Aloha Spirit are Just Getting Started

BY // 08.05.20
Coco Shrimp serves five different types of shrimp in their boxed meal.
Owners Hadley and Barrus, with their families.
Handmade mochi for dessert.
Jordan Barrus shows off the convenience of their drive thru window at the next Coco Shrimp to open.
Casual Hawaiian themed shrimp shack with picnic table seating.
1
5

Coco Shrimp serves five different types of shrimp in their boxed meal.

2
5

Owners Hadley and Barrus, with their families.

3
5

Handmade mochi for dessert.

4
5

Jordan Barrus shows off the convenience of their drive thru window at the next Coco Shrimp to open.

5
5

Casual Hawaiian themed shrimp shack with picnic table seating.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought about the permanent closure of many DFW area restaurants and bars, but there are a few notable exceptions. It seems some Fort Worth restaurants see this as the perfect opportunity to expand.

PaperCity Fort Worth has learned Coco Shrimp is one of those restaurants.

A laid-back, Hawaiian-style shrimp shack, Coco Shrimp opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 318 Bryan Avenue less than a year ago in December of 2019. Now Coco Shrimp is ready to “Spread the Aloha” to Heritage Trace Parkway as well.

Coco Shrimp’s owners — Isaac Hadley and his brother-in-law Jordan Barrus — fell in love with the North Shore lifestyle while both were students at BYU-Hawaii. (The cellphones of both retained their 808 Hawaii area codes when they moved to the mainland). They wanted to bring a taste of paradise to Fort Worth and found initial success with a food truck, which is still moored at 4440 Basswood Drive in the Ace Hardware parking lot.

This second new Coco Shrimp will be at 2401 Heritage Trace Parkway, across I-35 from Alliance Town Center. Barrus says it was already in the works long before COVID-19 hit.

Owners Hadley and Barrus, with their families.

“We’ll actually have two and half locations up and running at that time ― including our food truck,” Barrus tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)

The brothers are currently searching for a permanent location for a Coco Shrimp in the Basswood area as well, with plans to retire the food truck and open a third brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Coco Shrimp’s Hawaiian-style shrimp plates come in five varieties, including the hand-battered namesake Coco Shrimp ― dipped in sweet coconut and then deep fried. Plates also come in variations such as spicy, lemon herb, sweet spicy and butter garlic, all resting atop seasoned rice. Each boxed meal includes a side salad and housemade creamy ginger dressing.

Another popular addition to the menu has been the Coco Tacos, which are only available in the brick and mortar restaurants. These are lightly fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of shrimp — and topped with a sweet and spicy sauce and cilantro lime sauce.

Wild interpretations of traditional Japanese mochi round out the offerings. Mochi is pounded and sweetened rice, wrapped around small scoops of ice cream. Flavors include mango, green tea, guava, blood orange, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate coconut, raspberry white chocolate, or chocolate espresso ― plus seasonal pumpkin and peppermint.

The vibe at the new Heritage Trace Coco Shrimp will be surf-shack chic, just like the first location on Bryan Avenue. But this one will have a drive-thru window to grab your shrimp to go. Expect a cresting wave on one wall, and a collection of surfboards and quirky finds to set the tone. Seating will be at casual picnic tables style.

“The footprint is about twice the size, but the seating will be about the same — around 50,” Barrus says. “Most of the square footage we have gained at Heritage Trace is in our expanded kitchen, serving our drive-thru.”

The brother-in-laws are hoping for an October opening. “We are just very grateful to all our patrons that have not only kept us afloat, but given us the ability to expand,” Barrus says. He hopes diners will “come hungry and be excited.”

A new restaurant is certainly something to get excited about — now more than ever.

Featured Properties

Swipe
5819 Indian Trail
Indian Trail
FOR SALE

5819 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
5819 Indian Trail
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village
FOR SALE

11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11752 Cawdor Way
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
2727 Kirby Drive
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village
FOR SALE

1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village, TX

$1,798,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X