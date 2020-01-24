Lunar New Year Fests, Auto Show and the Island’s Restaurant Week — Best Things to do in Houston

Willie G's Seafood & Steaks is one of the many restaurants participating in Galveston Restaurant Week.

Houston weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity’s new events calendar offers a curated look at all the best things to do in the area. But everyone can still use a guru — or two.

PaperCity Weekend Gurus Virginia Reynolds and Matthew Ramirez cull our calendar for your weekend must dos in this weekly series.

Houston Auto Show

If cool, new, and modern cars gets your gears going, then you won’t want to miss the final days of the Houston Auto Show. The annual event, which stands as the largest auto show in the South, brings in cars and trucks from more than 30 of the world’s top automakers. And the cars aren’t just for looking – you can test drive them, too.

Get behind the wheel of a BMW, Mini, Jeep, Volkswagen, Fiat, or a variety of other vehicles available for driving at no extra charge to you. That’s more fun than your average dealership test drive.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $5 for children. The Houston Auto Show runs through this Sunday, January 26.

Galveston Restaurant Week

The number of days we’re required to wait between every year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks is almost unbearable. While you can certainly dine out and try new restaurants in the Bayou City throughout the whole year, there’s nothing better than eating at the best restaurants in town knowing that you just devoured a three-course dinner for the jaw-dropping price of one typical plate.

Though there’s nothing to be done (yet) about this interim period between each HRW, you can still enjoy delicious food at great prices thanks to Galveston Restaurant Week. Beginning this Saturday, January 25 and running through Sunday, February 9, head to the Island for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner deals from a host of restaurants, including Blake’s Bistro, Gaido’s, Landry’s, Trattoria La Vigna, Grotto and more. Fill up now and score some incredible foodie bargains while they last.

Lunar New Year Festival

January 1 has come and gone, but there’s no reason to stop celebrating the New Year – especially with the Lunar New Year just around the corner. This Saturday, January 25, head to Chinatown to ring in the Year of the Rat at the Chinese Community Center’s annual Lunar New Year Festival. Not only will the free event showcase Dragon and Lion dancing, but it will also feature local artists, food, games, cultural performances, and businesses.

Lunar New Year at 8th Wonder

If you can’t make it to Chinatown this weekend or have booked your Saturday for EaDo activities, then make your way to 8th Wonder Brewery for its Lunar New Year festivities, hosted by HTX Market. Expect a lineup of wares from HTX Market vendors, as well as performances, bites from food trucks and vendors, and activities for the whole family.

Truffle Masters

If you prefer chocolate truffles over truffle mushrooms, then this might not be for you. Truffles, the strange, black, and volcanic rock-looking delicacies, have made their not-so-subtle debut into the everyday culinary world, appearing shaved on pastas, drizzled on pizzas, and sprinkled on fries – but for a high price. I can all-but guarantee that adding truffle mushrooms to your salad is not the same as adding button mushrooms.

But if you love any and everything that has to do with truffle mushrooms, then head to the C. Baldwin Hotel this Monday, January 27 for Truffle Masters . Now in its sixth year, the food competition will bring in 25 of the city’s top chefs to create delectable black truffle dishes for you to taste. Plus, proceeds from the tasting experience will benefit Second Servings of Houston.

General Admission is $195, VIP starts at $295.

Winter Festival: Celebrating Lunar New Year

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is teaming up with Asia Society Texas this Lunar New Year (Saturday) to bring you a full day of activities. Kicking off at Asia Society at 11 am (through 4 pm), both fixtures of the Museum District will host a bevy of indoor and outdoor celebrations suited for the entire family. At Asia Society, play games, learn to make a Chinese lantern, explore calligraphy and more.

At the MFAH, create a lion mask, experience a K-Pop showcase, drink some tea, and of course enjoy a delicious array of different foods. The MFAH festival starts at 2 pm and runs to 6 pm. Both are free to attend.

