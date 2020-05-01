Houston’s Galleria Mall Reopens With a Very Different Look — Inside a Socially Distanced Shopping Center

The Galleria shortly before opening on Friday after having been closed since March 19. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

While some bathrooms in The Galleria have closed, those that are opened are modified for social distancing. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Galleria advises shoppers on best practices for keeping safe and healthy while shopping. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Gucci in The Galleria opens for the first time since March 19. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

On Friday, the Valentino boutique was handling only pick-up service but expects to be fully stocked and open for business at some time next week. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Signs indicate occupancy limits for elevators in The Galleria as part of the coronavirus precautions. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

After being vacant since March 19, The Galleria opened for business on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Hand sanitizers are located strategically throughout The Galleria, something new in the era of the coronavirus. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The food court in The Galleria is offering take-out only. General seating has been removed while the full scale restaurants are open to 25 percent capacity. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Signs of the times, this window at On Break in The Galleria where shopping is something of a new experience. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Public seating in The Galleria has been widely spaced to encourage social distancing. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Shoppers are reminded of the steps The Galleria is taking to mitigate exposure to COVID-19. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Signs throughout The Galleria direct foot traffic in one-way patterns in order to maintain social distancing. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Signs throughout The Galleria remind visitors that this is not shopping as usual. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Galleria general manager Kurt Webb guides media through the mall before its re-opening after being closed since March 19. The mall opened Friday morning. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The haunting emptiness of The Galleria Friday morning before its re-opening after being closed since March 19. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

One way traffic, hand sanitizer dispensers on walls, signs advising keeping your distance, and partial restroom closers — shopping at The Galleria took on quite a different look Friday morning as Governor Greg Abbott lifted retail closure restrictions and the 3 million square foot mega mall opened for business.

But not as usual. Certainly not as before March 19, when retail was largely shut down across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading a tour of The Galleria in the era of COVID-19, Houston Galleria general manager Kurt Webb notes, “We are doing everything we can to keep people safe and keep the virus mitigated.”

For starters, even entering The Galleria offers a different experience with arrows and signs designating doors to the right for entry and doors to the left for exit only. Floor markers throughout The Galleria designate which direction foot traffic should flow in hopes of maintaining a clearly defined pattern of separated two-way traffic.

The play areas are closed. Seating areas are widely spaced. There is no valet parking. The food court is takeout only. Signs throughout indicate the steps that The Galleria has taken and steps that the mega shopping center expects shoppers to follow in efforts to mitigate exposure to the virus.

Webb confirms that there will be limited accessibility to The Galleria in accordance with the 25 percent occupancy restriction. Numbers will be monitored through technology as well as monitoring parking capacity.

“Myself and others will be out checking on the numbers and distance between shoppers,” he says.

As the numbers approach a critical level, security offices will be placed at entrances to greet shoppers and create queues to control the flow of mall visitors.

Public seating in The Galleria has been widely spaced to encourage social distancing. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Webb says that shoppers are encouraged to wear masks but that is not a requirement. Those wishing to wear masks can secure one in the Galleria’s management office on the third floor next to Signature Eye Care.

While all shops did not appear to be opening Friday morning, Webb notes that each store, once open, is expected to meet the same CDC guidelines for sanitizing that The Galleria is following. Each individual store is responsible for its own mitigation.

Simon, owner of The Galleria, is opening 49 malls across the country, including Houston Premium Outlets and Katy Mills mall. The Dallas Galleria will reopen on Monday.

“The health, safety and well-being of those we serve will always be our highest priority,” Simon president John Rulli says in a statement. “And we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented to safeguard shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen.”

The statement also notes: “The properties are important economic engines for their local communities, providing more than 9,000 jobs and contributing $160.1 million of sales tax and $34.5 million in property tax revenue to the State. These tax receipts fund essential services in communities including education, infrastructure as well as health and safety services.”