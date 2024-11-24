Houston’s Most Fascinating Women Come Together For Unique Clothes — Lafayette 148 Makes a Splash in a Chic Montrose Hotel

A replica of Giulia Lama’s early-18th-century masterpiece 'Virgin in Prayer' served as focal point of the intimate lunch celebrating the Lafayette 148 x Save Venice capsule collection (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Nestled in the heart of Montrose, La Colombe d’Or hotel set the stage for an unforgettable luncheon celebrating the Lafayette 148 x Save Venice Capsule Collection. With a faint chatter echoing from the bistro, a classically vaulted ceiling and artfully placed statues at the columned doors, the venue could not have been more perfect for the gathering of women who came to admire this unique collection of clothes.

As the sun poured in, a carefully chosen group of fascinating ladies — including Skye Chao, Amanda Hughes Pickering, Lucy Arnoldy, Natalie Steen and Tara Martin — mingled in the chic surroundings, each sharing a passion for artistry and style. Lafayette 148’s latest collection, inspired by the stunning restoration of Giulia Lama’s early-18th century masterpiece Virgin in Prayer, was a feast for the eyes as was the replica of the painting on display.

The collaboration with Save Venice, an American nonprofit dedicated to preserving the artistic heritage of Venice, serves as both a nod to history and a celebration of women artists. Under the expert guidance of conservator Claudia Vittori, the restoration unveiled vibrant hues of red, blue and virgin gray, bringing depth and movement to the artwork. This inspiration translated beautifully into the collection, which features unique pieces that reflect the painting’s color palette in an abstract, wearable form. Ten percent of sales from the collection go to Save Venice.

As the event unfolded, the air was filled with a sense of camaraderie and creativity. Chris Goins, Carrie Colbert and Francine Ballard exchanged thoughts on how chic the atmosphere was, remarking on the impressive mix of accomplished women who fit the brand’s profile to a T.

Host and interior designer Margaret Naeve turned heads in a stunning plissé column dress, embodying the effortless grace that Lafayette 148 is known for, and dashed out wearing a fabulous shearling coat she had just purchased to catch a flight to Paris. The collection and the event were not just about fashion. They were a celebration of artistry, heritage and the remarkable contributions of women throughout history.

In a world where fashion, philanthropy and creativity intersect, Lafayette 148 is setting a new standard where retail is concerned, luring an elusive, artistically inclined clientele in the process.

Lafayette 148 in The Galleria shopping center is located at 5085 Westheimer Road.