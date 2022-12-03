Famed Fashion Designer Makes the Houston Ladies Swoon at Special Catwalk Presentation — Jason Wu Goes Red For Women

Model Ursaline Hamilton in Jason Wu at the Elizabeth Anthony evening celebrating Jason Wu and benefiting the American Heart Association.

New York-based fashion designer JasonWu had the ladies swooning during the champagne reception, during the fashion presentation of his 2023 Spring Collection and after as a clutch of Houston women with an appreciation for his sense of sophistication, glamour and refinement joined the Elizabeth Anthony evening benefiting the American Heart Association.

The seventh annual Go Red for Women event found more than 200 men and women filling the seats along the glam catwalk that was erected in the parking lot just in front of the Uptown Park boutique.

It was once again a beautiful partnership between Julie Roberts‘ esteemed boutique and AHA in honoring members of the Circle of Red, women who annually commit a significant amount of financial support to the nonprofit. Guest models, some of whom are members of that elite group, strutting the runway in Elizabeth Anthony fashions were Shelagh Michael Brown, Dr. Ruth Bush, Dr. Stephanie Coulter, Sarah Cyphers, Ursaline Hamilton, Jordan Seff, Kristina Somerville and Katherine Whaley.

The national Go Red for Women initiative is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

The event also featured jewelry designs from Leigh Maxwell Fine Jewelry. The pieces selected to coordinate with the models’ ensembles were by Go Red For Women member Jennifer Maxwell, who before changing careers to become a jewelry designer was an international physician.

Welcoming the throng were Melissa Edwards, senior vice president and executive director of the American Heart Association Greater Houston Division; Anne Neeson, executive vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Foundation; and Roberts.

Guests were able to bid on two auction items in support of the American Heart Association — a New York Fashion Week “Experience” furnished by designer Wu and an 18K gold and pink sapphire Heart Pendant donated by Leigh Maxwell Fine Jewelry.

PC Seen: Erin Asprec, Cheryl Byington, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Bob Bowman, Tyri Centanni, Jennifer Cranford, Clifford Pugh, Linda Kuykendall, Paul Somerville, Crystle Stewart, Beth Wolff, Paula Sutton, Crystle Stewart, Don Deye, Tyri and David Centanni, Barbara Donnelly, Raquel Lewis, Nathalie and Justin Makris, and Dawn Cornell.