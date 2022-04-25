Houston’s Heart Card is Your Passport to Major Store and Restaurant Discounts — Saving For a Good Cause

Attention savvy shoppers. The American Heart Association Shop With Heart Card, presented by the Heart Guild of Houston, has launched providing cardholders with 20 percent off local stores and restaurants now through this Sunday, May 1.

Here’s how it works: Participants purchase the Shop With Heart Card with a minimum donation of $50, 100 percent of which goes to the American Heart Association. The card is good for discounts at stores across the region from The Woodlands to Pearland and hundreds of points in between. The Container Store, for instance, is participating at all of its area shops. Various restaurants have special offers on the table too.

Heart Card Discounts to Know

The cutest of clothes and accessories from à bientôt and French Cuff are available at 20 percent off with the card. Likewise the jewels at Tenenbaum and Zadok. The fabulous Italian shoes at Clorinda Antinori in River Oaks are also in the program. (If you haven’t been there, do check this shop out. The handmade shoes are fab-u-lous.)

Divine gifts from Bering’s, must-have jewelry from Kendra Scott, and decoative goods from Savannah House in The Heights are also on the discount table. At restaurants, including Tony’s, Ouisie’s Table and more, the card will allow you to choose a free appetizer or dessert when purchasing an entree.

April Salazar at the American Heart Association ‘Shop With Heart” launch at Kuhl-Linscomb. (Photo by Painted Peacock Photography)

A full list of participating Houston stores and restaurants is available here, They are conveniently listed either alphabetically or geographically. The Shop With Heart cards are available at all participating entities.

The card launch party was held at the ever-intriguing Kuhl-Linscomb, which has been a longtime supporter of the fundraiser. Former ABC 13 travel anchor Katherine Whaley co-hosted the event where there was not only great shopping but also the opportunity to enter to win door prizes from the various participating merchants.

The festive event included a decadent food spread courtesy of Guard and Grace, Ouisie’s Table, KP’s Kitchen and Bollo Woodfired Pizza with a selection of libations from Decant Urban Winery. A local DJ kept the shopping beat going as attendees enjoyed the Heart Card discounts on everything from clothing to home goods to a grand assortment of bath products and candles.